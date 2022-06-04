Is Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Apellis Pharmaceuticals had US$189.2m of debt in March 2022, down from US$386.2m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$965.3m in cash, so it actually has US$776.1m net cash.

How Healthy Is Apellis Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Apellis Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$124.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$558.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$965.3m and US$76.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$358.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Apellis Pharmaceuticals could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Apellis Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Apellis Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Apellis Pharmaceuticals made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$81m, which is a fall of 68%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Apellis Pharmaceuticals?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Apellis Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$522m and booked a US$702m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$776.1m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Apellis Pharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

