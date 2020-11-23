Apex DAO: Institutional DeFi Protocol with Decentralized On-chain Governance

ApexDAO Ltd.
·7 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The blockchain space has exploded massively over the last few years. For the most part, this is due to the growing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) among cryptocurrency enthusiasts in 2019. DeFi has become so popular because it has presented real-world business scenarios, pushing to solve key problems plaguing the financial industry.

DeFi is a catchy moniker which represents a paradigm shift in our perception of what money entails. Similar to banks and other centralized financial institutions, DeFi offers the same financial products and services but in a decentralized, trustless and borderless environment.

Bitcoin was the first peer-to-peer digital currency and the first successful implementation of blockchain technology. However, blockchain has grown past Bitcoin to give rise to decentralized finance. This recent development represents a turning point for financial applications which gives users freedom to do more with their crypto assets.

The decentralized finance space is a fast-growing ecosystem of open protocols and applications serving thousands of everyday users who use financial products and services. DeFi has expanded its reach to cover various services like lending and borrowing, spot trading and margin trading — and it's still growing fast.

According to DeFi Pulse data, the DeFi space is now worth around $12.4 billion, at the time of writing. This is up from a valuation of barely $80 million in early 2020.

What Is Apex DAO?

Apex DAO is an institutional DeFi protocol based on open distributed protocols leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts. The protocol maintains true decentralization through a transparent and unbiased governance model.

Apex DAO features an ecosystem of financial solutions in the form of yield farming, corporate loans, synthetic assets, and Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). These solutions are presented as simple DeFi products which everyday users can easily access on the Apex DAO protocol.

The existing financial market is based on board structure and centralized management. This presents some issues, notably personal errors, investor manipulation and lack of transparency. To that end, a viable solution which tackles and eliminates these downfalls is needed now more than ever.

Apex DAO has set out to solve these key issues plaguing traditional financial solutions by entrusting Governance to an Autonomous System Crowdsourcing Process.

How Apex DAO’s Token Ecosystem Works

Apex DAO users can increase their earning potential by tapping into several profit opportunities such as the increase in the token price, distribution of liquidity rewards and dividends obtained from the top layer.

The Apex DAO ecosystem operates in a three-layer structure with an additional side layer for digital asset management. Here’s a brief overview of these layers.

DeFi Layer

This is the first and lowest layer in the Apex DAO ecosystem. The DeFi layer works in conjunction with the side layer to provide everyday users with opportunities to earn profits through yield farming and asset management. Through the advanced asset management services, Apex DAO will maintain investment portfolios (which mainly consist of derivatives and synthetic assets) on behalf of institutional investors. The DeFi layer is operated in a decentralized environment through the Governance Voting System.

Using layer one, individual investors can deposit their tokens into the Apex yield farming pool and earn passive income continuously. In addition, they will also receive periodic dividends on the revenue generated from asset management and SPAC.

Crypto Fund and Corporate Loan

The second layer of the Apex DAO ecosystem features a DeFi lending protocol for individuals and businesses. In the second layer, users will deposit their crypto assets through the asset manager. They can then use the deposited tokens as collateral to invest in the crypto fund. The revenue at the end of the investment period is settled in two ways, depending on the value of the crypto collateral.

One, if the yield on the collateral is less than 6%, then the crypto fund will be terminated and the collateral returned to the user.

On the other hand, if the yield on the collateral is at 6% or more, the tokens used as collateral will be burnt permanently to reduce the supply (thereby increasing the price) and the profits will be disbursed to the user. By adopting deflationary tokenomics, fund investors and token holders can enjoy continued returns on their investment. It’s important to know that users have the power to change the percentage yield by voting through protocol governance.

Special Purpose Acquisition Company, SPAC

As the Crypto Fund and Corporate Loan instruments in layer two increase in valuation, more SPACs will be created through insurance companies and private equity funds.

The SPAC is a unique financing vehicle for acquiring early-stage companies (i.e., prior to IPO and M&A) by raising funds through a public offering and earning revenue in a short time from the sale process.

In the third layer, institutional and private investors will invest in private equity funds. The funds raised will be deposited into an interest-bearing account and will only be disbursed when the company acquisition is completed. In the event that the acquisition is unsuccessful and the fund is liquidated, investors will receive their initial SPAC contribution back.

The SPAC layer in turn provides liquidity for the lower layer (particularly corporate loan) through corporate investment deposits. It's noteworthy that layers two and three are designed to operate under the institutional custody and asset management service. This ensures security of funds and allows them to maintain control over their crypto holdings at all times.

CPMM Market Making

Uniswap was the first decentralized exchange protocol to implement automated market makers (AMMs), providing a better way to trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized way through liquidity pools.

Uniswap is a popular liquidity protocol which operates under the CPMM automated market-making model. It will be the first DEX platform where Apex DAO will be listed.

The price formula for the CPMM model is based on the function x*y=k, where x and y represent the supply of two tokens X and Y respectively, and k is the product which must be kept constant.

Instead of centralized buy/sell order books used on crypto exchanges, the token swaps are made through the liquidity pool. In this process, a token is deposited into the liquidity pool, and the targeted token is taken out of the pool based on its quantity and value.

The CPMM model establishes a range of prices for X and Y according to the available liquidity of each token. When the token X supply increases, then the supply of token Y will automatically adjust (in this case, decrease) — and vice versa — to maintain the constant product k.

All pools deliver a fixed amount of rewards, irrespective of the current demand. As such, the liquidity rewards distributed to farmers in a particular pool is inversely proportional to the supply of the farmed token in that pool. However, the received token as a reward is directly proportional to the supply of the token. Hence, as the total value locked increases, the number of rewards that can be received from the pool can be decreased.

The bottom line is this: as the total value locked (i.e., total supply) of the reward token increases, the price of the token increases while the amount of rewards which farmers can obtain from the pool decreases.

On-chain Governance

Tokens distributed in Apex DAO have the same authority as the most DeFi governance proportional to their quantity. Apex DAO doesn’t directly benefit from selling tokens because the value will increase through burning and innovative tokenomics are determined by the voting rights of the token holders. The entire governance process is also transparent.

All in all, the goal of Apex DAO users and the institution remains the same for asset growth because the amount of funds deposited as collateral interferes with the size of higher layer deposits. This results in better revenue circulation leading to the rapid growth of the ecosystem.

By leveraging blockchain and smart contracts, Apex DAO will provide proper programmability, interoperability and transparency in its suite of DeFi solutions, eliminating the need for a trusted third party through decentralized governance by the community. This will help everyday users unlock the full value (and earning potential) of their crypto assets and access financial products and services in a secure, decentralized and trustless environment.

Media contact

Company: ApexDAO Ltd.

Contact: Steffan Mendez

Telephone: +1 (518) 490-9990

E-mail: contact@apexdao.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/apex_dao

Website: https://apexdao.io/


Latest Stories

  • GOP Michigan ex-governor says state board will certify Biden winner over 'bully' Trump

    Calling President Trump a “bully” who is “undermining democracy,” Michigan’s former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says he fully expects a state board to certify that Joe Biden won the election in his state.

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

    Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lot arrived to find the vehicle on fire. Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night's attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported. In a news release early Sunday, Lt. Andy Jashinske said Bellevue police received a call at 9:23 p.m. Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul truck parked outside of the restaurant in the Omaha suburb.

  • Convicted spy Jonathan Pollard released from parole and due to move to Israel

    Jonathan Pollard, the former US Navy officer convicted of spying for Israel, has finished his parole and is expected to move to the Jewish state in the near future. Mr Pollard was one of the most prolific spies in US history and had shared thousands of classified documents with Israel during the Cold War. The US Justice Department’s parole commission decided on Friday to allow a travel ban on Mr Pollard to expire after he served 30 years in prison. According to the New York Times, he is the only American to ever be sentenced with life imprisonment for spying on behalf of an ally. The espionage affair strained US-Israel relations for decades. The decision to lift his travel restrictions is being seen as a parting gift to the Israelis from the Trump administration, which has heavily favoured Israel during its term. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has long pushed for the release of Mr Pollard and after granting him Israeli citizenship in 1995, and has tried to bring him to Israel as part of diplomatic negotiations. “The prime minister expects to see Jonathan Pollard in Israel soon, and together with all Israelis, extends his best wishes to him and his wife Esther,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Saturday night. Mr Pollard was a young civilian intelligence analyst for the US Navy and sold military secrets to the Israelis in exchange for thousands of dollars a month while he was working at the Pentagon in the 1980s. A year and a half into his espionage he was arrested by FBI agents in 1985 while trying to claim asylum at the Israeli embassy in Washington. The 66-year-old convicted spy was released from federal prison in 2015 after serving 30 years and placed on parole. A five-year travel ban was placed on him as well as parole conditions including a curfew, restrictions on what jobs he could take and a location tag. "We are grateful and delighted that our client is finally free of any restrictions, and is now a free man in all respects," Mr Pollard’s lawyers said. "We look forward to seeing our client in Israel." His lawyer, Eliot Lauer, told Channel 12 TV that Pollard was “ecstatic” and determined to move to Israel but that it would take some time because Pollard’s wife is undergoing medical treatment for cancer.

  • Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill

    Incoming presidents "typically want to wait until they have the reins of power in order to put their fingerprints on the policies coming out of the door," Jared Bernstein, who served as President-elect Joe Biden's chief economist during the Obama administration, said this week during a virtual conference. But, he added, Biden would prefer that not be the case when it comes to coronavirus relief, which is "something that should happen now."Biden has entered the coronavirus relief fight and wants a deal done before he's sworn in as president, Politico reports, even though waiting would theoretically increase the Democratic Party's chances of securing a larger deal, which is currently a non-starter for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "They care more about governing than they care about politics on this one," one person in touch with the transition team told Politico.Biden's camp is reportedly focused on ensuring Black-owned businesses receive loans they had trouble securing following the first relief bill, getting funding for state and local governments, and extending enhanced unemployment benefits. The latter issue is where Biden "may have to give something up to McConnell that we really don't want to give up to get" a deal, "but we simply have to do this," another person close to the transition team said. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Attorney heading up Trump campaign's Wisconsin recount effort is seeking to throw out his own vote

    Jim Troupis, the attorney leading President Donald Trump’s recount effort in Wisconsin, voted illegally according to his own legal argument.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Republicans ask Michigan election board to delay certification for two weeks, audit Detroit votes

    The Republican National Committee and the Michigan Republican Party wrote to Michigan's state board of canvassers on Saturday asking it to adjourn for 14 days to allow for an audit of ballots in the state's largest county. A Michigan official said such an audit was not permitted under Michigan law. The letter came as Wayne County, which includes the majority-Black city of Detroit, has become a focus of President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election in states that were decisive in his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

  • AOC calls out Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million bail release as 'protection of white supremacy'

    "Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim," AOC wrote on Twitter.

  • The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

    Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.

  • Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

    While witnesses described the shooter as a white man in his 20s or 30s, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is an Hispanic teenager.

  • Ethiopia army threatens 'no mercy' in assault on regional capital

    Ethiopia's military on Sunday warned of an all-out assault on Mekele, capital of the Tigray region, telling civilians to flee while they still can. "The next decisive battle is to surround Mekele with tanks," Dejene Tsegaye, a military spokesman, told state broadcasters on Sunday, threatening a siege of the city. He added a warning for Mekele's half a million residents: "Save yourself. A directive has been communicated for you to dissociate yourself from this junta, after that there will be no mercy." Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed - last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner - launched a military campaign against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on November 4, accusing it of attacking two federal military camps in the region, and of defying his government and seeking to destabilise it. On Sunday, Ethiopia said it would not talk to Tigrayan leaders to end the fighting. "We don't negotiate with criminals... We bring them to justice, not to the negotiating table," Mamo Mihretu, an aide to Mr Abiy, told the BBC.

  • Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair

    There are members of the Republican Party who are worried that Ronna McDaniel's desire to remain as the chair of the Republican National Committee could mean President Trump will retain control of the group and, therefore, the GOP even after he's out of the White House, The New York Times reports. McDaniel is a close ally of Trump, and wary Republicans suspect she could allow Trump to mobilize the party against incumbents he doesn't consider loyal enough.But McDaniel has reportedly attempted to assure the doubters that she'll remain independent of Trump and his family, four Republicans told the Times on condition of anonymity. Besides, if it's not her, the risk of an even more pro-Trump chair could emerge, she reportedly told one party leader, warning that her successor could be someone like Donald Trump, Jr. or his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.Aides to Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have said neither is interested in the job, but the possibility could be enough for McDaniel to reel in the support she needs, given the party is concerned it could continue to lose its grip on suburban voters. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling H.R. McMaster says Trump has 'doubled down' on Obama's mistakes in Afghanistan

  • A high school teacher with an interest in cannibalism has been charged with murder after the discovery of bones with bite marks

    German prosecutors said Friday that the murder of a 44-year-old man shows signs of possible cannibalism.

  • What's with all the election audits?

    Seeking to cast doubt on the results of the presidential election, President Trump and his allies have zeroed in on a common process: postelection audits.

  • Ethiopia's civil war: 'We left them to die in their hospital beds. I don't know how I will face God'

    The women were midway through their labour when the hospital director came in and told Mihret Glahif she had to run for her life. It didn’t matter that her patients were giving birth, the staff had to leave immediately. The civil war had arrived, and it was knocking on the door. “We heard gunshots and bombs,” the 25-year-old nurse said. “We left all of the patients. Some of them were injured soldiers, some of them were women in labour. We left everyone.” Ms Glahif’s, parched and hungry, was recounting the trauma of a brutal new conflict sweeping northern Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation. “I shouldn't have left them. I don’t know how I will face God,” she told the Telegraph after fleeing with thousands of others across hostile terrain with just her passport into the craggy sunbaked wasteland of eastern Sudan. This newspaper today publishes some of the first accounts of the savage battle raging between one of Africa’s most powerful armies and the regional military in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray that has triggered a mass exodus and a desperate humanitarian crisis. A communication blackout after the internet was cut means so far precious few details have emerged of alleged bombings, beatings, machete massacres and even ethnic cleansing. Hundreds, probably thousands, have been killed since the conflict erupted two and half weeks ago; and accusations of potential war crimes are coming in thick and fast.

  • H.R. McMaster says Trump has 'doubled down' on Obama's mistakes in Afghanistan

    Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who previously served as President Trump's national security adviser, on Sunday called Trump's order to further reduce the number of American troops in Afghanistan by mid-January "abhorrent."CBS News' Margaret Brennan asked McMaster if Trump was "handing the Taliban a victory on the way out the door." McMaster answered in the affirmative, adding that Trump has "paradoxically doubled down on all the flaws of the Obama administration's approach to Afghanistan." As McMaster sees it, if the Taliban establishes control over large parts of Afghanistan, they will offer "safe haven" for terrorist groups, making the U.S. "far less safe" and more vunerabe to attacks.But the real issue, McMaster argues, is that the U.S. would be leaving after previously "empowering" the Taliban, citing the fact that U.S.-Taliban negotiations led to the Afghan government releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners. "If we were gonna leave," he said. "Just leave." > AFGHANISTAN DRAWDOWN: @LTGHRMcMaster blasts @realdonaldtrump's plan to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan as "abhorrent." > > "What happened is the prioritization of withdrawal over our interests led to us actually empowering the Taliban," he tells @margbrennan pic.twitter.com/UvDU2gHQWY> > -- Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Palestinian rocket attack draws Israeli strike

    Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel on Saturday (November 21) night, prompting Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, Israel's military said on Sunday (November 22). There were no casualties reported on either side of the border. Israeli police said the Gaza rocket damaged a factory in the southern city of Ashkelon. The Israeli military said its aircraft struck in response against several military sites belonging to Hamas, the armed Islamist group that controls Gaza. Reuters witnesses said the pre-dawn strikes hit targets in Gaza City and the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Younis. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from any of Gaza's military groups for firing the rocket. Israel and Hamas last fought a war in 2014 and have exchanged fire several times since. But the border has been largely quiet in recent months. In Gaza, a Hamas spokesman blamed the new escalation on Israel.