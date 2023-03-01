Apex Equity Holdings Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.032 (vs RM0.11 in FY 2021)

Apex Equity Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APEX) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM35.9m (down 59% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: RM6.41m (down 70% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 18% (down from 24% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: RM0.032 (down from RM0.11 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Apex Equity Holdings Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 14% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Malaysia.

The company's shares are up 3.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Apex Equity Holdings Berhad (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

