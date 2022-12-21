Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 43%, while public companies hold 30%

If you want to know who really controls Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 43% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And public companies on the other hand have a 30% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Apex Healthcare Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Apex Healthcare Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Apex Healthcare Berhad, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Apex Healthcare Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Apex Pharmacy Holdings Sdn. Bhd. is the largest shareholder with 40% of shares outstanding. With 30% and 1.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited and Public Mutual Berhad are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Kirk Kee is the owner of 1.1% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Apex Healthcare Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Apex Healthcare Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.7b, and insiders have RM139m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 43%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 30% of Apex Healthcare Berhad stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

