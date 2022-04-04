Apex police captain arrested and charged in alleged domestic assault, department says

An Apex police captain has been arrested and charged in an alleged domestic assault, according to the town’s police department.

Eric Buchanan has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, Chief Jason Armstrong said in a Monday news release.

Buchanan faces one charge of assault on a female.

He was arrested by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Johnston County Detention Center, police said. He has since been released from custody, according to online jail records.

Apex police were informed of Buchanan’s arrest Friday, though police did not say when the arrest or incident occurred.

“What we know at this time is that this is a domestic incident,” Armstrong said. “We take these matters seriously, and will do our due diligence to ensure we gather all information available related to this incident.”

The News & Observer has contacted Apex and Johnston County officials for more information.