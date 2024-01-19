Apex police to give update on deadly shooting that killed two women
Chief Jason Armstrong detailed the emergency calls and read statements from the victim's families.
Chief Jason Armstrong detailed the emergency calls and read statements from the victim's families.
Consumer sentiment soared in January as Americans become increasingly confident inflation will continue to fall.
The latest discharge included 44,000 teachers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, and others in public service jobs.
Ford revealed on Friday morning that it will transition 1,400 workers off F-150 Lightning production at its Rouge EV production center as EV truck demand continues to wane.
Ford is shuffling truck and SUV production allotments for 2024 to better match customer demand, it says. Result? More Broncos and Rangers, Ford says.
It's affordable and ultra-quiet, plus it makes my large bedroom toasty in minutes.
Grab this duo to help you embrace your natural color — it's just $8 per bottle.
The scrubby socks go over your feet so you can slide your way to dust-free floors.
"Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." returned with season premieres this week.
Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for at a substantial discount.
Under-desk power strips are a pain in the neck ... and back. Spare yourself the trouble with this tech wonder.
Lindsey Lee Lurgin took an unconventional route to becoming a founder, so it’s only fitting that her fundraising strategies are just as unique. “If you think of what a pitch deck is, it’s what you send to someone to get a meeting,” Lurgin told TechCrunch.
The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf (including the GTI and the R) is getting a round of updates such as design tweaks and an improved interior.
The biggest news stories this morning: Instagram will start telling night owl teens to close the app and go to sleep, Apple’s Vision Pro won’t have access to YouTube at launch, Take a look at the sharpest image of a black hole yet.
Teams can begin negotiating with free agents Sunday and contracts can be signed beginning Feb. 1.
LoanDepot customers say they have been unable to make mortgage payments or access their online accounts following a suspected ransomware attack on the company last week. The mortgage and loan giant said on January 8 that it was working to "restore normal business operations as quickly as possible" following a security incident that involved the "encryption of data," a common hallmark of a ransomware attack. LoanDepot's updating cyber incident page says several LoanDepot customer portals returned online as of Thursday, albeit with limited functionality.
One of the standout gadgets of this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the rabbit r1, will use Perplexity AI's tech to answer user queries, both companies said in an announcement. Perplexity noted that the first 100,000 r1 buyers will get one year of Perplexity Pro for free. The $200 r1 made rounds at the CES show as an AI-first gadget that saves you the hassle of taking your phone out for tasks like performing web searches, playing a song on Spotify, and ordering a cab.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has continued its crackdown on data brokers with a settlement banning data aggregation company InMarket from selling consumers’ precise location data. Texas-based InMarket, which debuted as CheckPoints at TechCrunch Disrupt 2010, provides a marketing platform that collects sensitive consumer data — including location data, purchasing history, and demographic information — which brands and advertising agencies use to facilitate targeted advertising on mobile devices. Based on the data that InMarket collects, brands can target shoppers who are likely to be low-income millennials or Christian churchgoers, according to the FTC.
The European Commission is welcoming comments on Apple's proposal.
On January 16, Massive Monster and Devolver Digital released Cult of the Lamb’s much hyped “Sins of the Flesh” update for consoles and PC. It's the sex update, bringing the ability for followers to mate. It also adds Sin as a form of spiritual currency, and new experiences.
Thursday's market action reminds investors that technology earnings will be key to bringing the market out of its January slump.