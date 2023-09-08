Apex police warn drivers about man impersonating officer

TechCrunch

Pinterest today announced it's introducing novel computer vision technology that will use shape, size and form to identify various body types across the more than 5 billion images on its platform, with the goal of making its search more inclusive. The company says the patent-pending technology will be used to shape its algorithms, allowing Pinterest users to see more diverse search results that include different body shapes. The company noted that body size discrimination harmed 34 million Americans in 2019, according to data from the Campaign for Size Freedom, even though one-third of the world's population is plus-size.