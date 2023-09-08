Apex police warn drivers about man impersonating officer
A fake police officer pulled over and questioned a driver in Apex, according to the police department.
Alzheimer’s disease is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S., behind illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, COVID-19 and stroke.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
The NFL is set to be the latest sport taken away from some viewers amid a high-profile dispute between Charter and Disney.
For the first time in Joe Biden's presidency, Democrats will have a majority at the Federal Communications Commission and the ability to undo Trump-era deregulation in the internet and communications industries. The Senate has confirmed Anna Gomez as the agency's third Democratic commissioner, bringing an end to a 32-month partisan split on the panel.
The construction of a new training center for police and firefighters has had activists battling with Atlanta officials for more than two years. But new RICO charges against protesters have made an already tense situation more volatile.
Snapchat is adding new features meant to discourage teens from interacting with strangers on its app.
Texas will play under its brightest lights of the past decade on Saturday night. Are the Longhorns up for the challenge ahead of their move to the SEC?
Experts break it down — and share what pregnant women can do to minimize risk.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage pulled back to 7.12% from 7.18% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
"The Godfather" actor, 83, welcomed a son with Noor Alfallah, 29, in June. Now, Alfallah has filed for physical custody of the baby and there's a report that they have split.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
Danny Masterson, former star of "That '70s Show," was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in early 2000s.
The beginning of the NFL season is here, so lean on Fantasy Football Live to help get your Week 1 lineup ready.
U.S. and U.K. authorities have sanctioned more alleged members of the notorious Russia-based Trickbot cybercrime gang. The Treasury said that the U.S. Department of Justice is concurrently unsealing indictments against nine individuals in connection with the Trickbot malware and Conti ransomware schemes, including seven of the individuals designated today.
Pinterest today announced it's introducing novel computer vision technology that will use shape, size and form to identify various body types across the more than 5 billion images on its platform, with the goal of making its search more inclusive. The company says the patent-pending technology will be used to shape its algorithms, allowing Pinterest users to see more diverse search results that include different body shapes. The company noted that body size discrimination harmed 34 million Americans in 2019, according to data from the Campaign for Size Freedom, even though one-third of the world's population is plus-size.
A year ago, a Massachusetts court ruled to throw out a 2022 proposed ballot measure that sought to define gig workers as independent contractors rather than employees. Now it appears that proposal is getting a second wind. The state's attorney general, Andrea Campbell, on Wednesday approved backers of the ballot measure to begin collecting the tens of thousands of signatures for the measure to appear on the November 2024 ballot after certifying the questions met constitutional requirements.
Mulkey won a national championship in her second year at LSU.
Drunk driver in Nebraska calls 911 to report wrong-way driver, not realizing it's him. Tells officer, 'I must have missed an exit.'
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish explained what the company is doing to keep viewers entertained as negotiations with Hollywood writers and actors hit a stalemate.