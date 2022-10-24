Apex Space takes on satellite bus 'bottleneck' with seed round led by a16z

Aria Alamalhodaei
·4 min read

Apex Space, a startup that aims to transform satellite bus manufacturing, emerged from stealth Monday with a $7.5 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

The Los Angeles-based company has set its sights on the satellite bus — the part of the spacecraft that hosts the payload — which it says is the “new bottleneck” hitting the space industry. Apex’s two co-founders, Ian Cinnamon and Maximilian Benassi, said in a blog post that they independently observed core changes to the industry that convinced them that a new satellite bus manufacturing solution was needed.

Cinnamon, a technology startup founder whose company, Synapse Technology, was acquired by Palantir in 2020, said he saw payload customers being “held back” by the long and costly process associated with building custom satellite buses. Benassi, an engineer whose career includes a six-year tenure at SpaceX and nearly a year-and-a-half at Astra, observed changes to launch economics that make mass manufacturing — rather than the bespoke engineering process that's characterized satellite buses thus far — more sensible.

“Given this transformative change, we must begin to think about spacecraft differently and adapt to the new market conditions,” the pair said. “We cannot just build spacecraft. We must manufacture them at scale.”

This approach, which Cinnamon described in an interview with TechCrunch as scalable and product-led, is a major departure from traditional satellite bus manufacturing. Apex aims to deliver satellite busses to customers in a matter of months, rather than the status quo timescale of a few years.

Apex will come to the market with a small satellite bus called Aries, which will be capable of carrying payloads up to 94 kilograms. That platform will be suitable for missions to low Earth orbit; the startup says on its website that future products will be compatible with other missions, such as those to geosynchronous orbit. Apex also offers add-ons like insurance and flight booking. Cinnamon said the company plans on delivering the first Aries platform in 2023, followed by 5 in 2024, and continue to scale from there.

While the two co-founders praised the likes of Astra and Rocket Lab for transforming the launch sector, these companies are also competitors, each designing satellite buses as part of a full-stop-shop solution for customers. Other major players in the satellite bus manufacturing space are Terran Orbital, which announced plans last year to build a 660,000-square-foot satellite manufacturing facility in Florida, and York Space Systems, which landed a $1.12 billion valuation after selling a majority stake to Firefly Aerospace’s owner AE Industrial Partners. But Cinnamon said Apex is differentiating itself from these players in a few different ways: the first is that the startup's "bread and butter" will be commercial customers, rather than government customers. He added that the company is aiming to manufacture on a scale of a matter of months to keep up with demand from the commercial sector.

The call for large-scale manufacturing clearly found resonance at Andreessen Horowitz, which launched a new fund at the beginning of this year called “American Dynamism,” led by general partner Katherine Boyle. The fund aims to invest in companies that bolster the nation’s interest and solve problems in industries like supply chain, aerospace and manufacturing (amongst others). As Boyle argued in her sweeping investment thesis, “the only immediate way to kickstart American renewal is through startups building for critical problems.” To the Apex co-founders, solving the satellite bus manufacturing problem isn't just critical to the space industry today. It's also key to making humans a multiplanetary species in the future.

"If we really think about that future, do we think that all of the other spacecraft that are out there, that are moving around goods and services, that are doing imaging of Mars and the Moon, that are providing communication services, etcetera, are all of those spacecraft truly going to be built by hand as custom one-offs like they are today? Or are they actually going to be manufactured at scale? And I believe that in order to enable that future, they have to be manufactured at scale, and we want to be the first company out there to truly scale up manufacturing of these vehicles."

In addition to a6z, the round also saw participation from XYZ Venture Capital, J2 Ventures, Lux Capital and Village Global. The number one priority for the new funding is hiring, Cinnamon said, and the company is looking for people from new space, traditional aerospace, and outside the space sector entirely. The company will also use the raise to continue developing the Aries platform, including ordering components and beginning to assemble the manufacturing line.

Recommended Stories

  • The past year for Ansell (ASX:ANN) investors has not been profitable

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can...

  • China's XPeng moves closer to launching a robotaxi network

    The company's latest G9 SUV became China's first mass-produced commercial vehicle to pass a government-led autonomous driving closed-field test, the company said Monday at its fourth annual 1024 Tech Day. When XPeng unveiled the G9 in September, the company said it would come equipped with XPeng's new advanced driver assist system (ADAS), the XNGP, which combines XPeng's Highway Navigated Guided Pilot (NGP) and City NGP to automate certain driving functions in both highway and urban driving scenarios. Now, XPeng says the XNGP is good enough to lay the groundwork for a robotaxi network, and the G9 can help that network scale, according to XPeng's vice president of autonomous driving, Dr. Xinzhou Wu.

  • Boston Police idenetify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

    Boston Police identify the victim in Sunday night’s fatal shooting in Dorchester.

  • Toshiba Valued at $16 Billion by JIP In Takeover Bid, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc. is considering a takeover of Toshiba Corp. at a valuation of about 2.4 trillion yen ($16.1 billion) in what could be Asia’s biggest buyout this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapKorean Air Plane Overruns Runw

  • Launch House splits with law firm conducting its harassment investigation

    It’s been a little over a month since Launch House, a buzzy venture-backed founder’s club backed by the likes of Andreessen Horowitz and Day One Ventures, publicly faced numerous allegations of harassment and assault. In response to the allegations first surfaced by the news publication Vox, the startup claimed that it would undergo an independent, third-party investigation. While it’s not a violation to have the same law firm handle two somewhat connected legal matters — one on behalf of Launch House for defamation and one to look into the allegations raised by victims — it is an optical challenge.

  • Researchers Find Possible Replacement for Rare Earth in Magnets

    (Bloomberg) -- Scientists may have discovered a method for making magnets used in wind turbines and electric cars without the rare-earth metals that are almost exclusively produced in China.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia a

  • After Fallout With Russia, SpaceX Rival Launches 36 Satellites Aboard India's Big Rocket

    British company OneWeb has resumed its plans of building an internet constellation in low Earth orbit despite suffering a frustrating setback earlier this year.

  • Surprise! Elon Musk Postpones a Big Event

    Elon Musk is notorious for not sticking to his schedule. The list of promises kept but with great delay by the billionaire entrepreneur is long. It includes all vehicles produced by Tesla. They are often announced with great fanfare, but never available per the timeline given by Musk.

  • Supernova alert! Now astronomers have a warning system for when stars go boom!

    In Oblivion, humanity is attempting to recover from a narrowly won war with an alien species. We survived, but the planet is wrecked and the only hope — at least according to the authorities — is to leave Earth behind. As the movie opens, that’s what we think is happening. In truth, the conflict is ongoing. The space station ferrying humanity off-world is actually an alien craft stealing the last of humanity’s resources before they leave. They’ve even tricked some folks like Jack Harper into hel

  • NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural - and what isn't

    Made up of scientists, aviation officials and a former astronaut, the group will "lay the groundwork for future study" of UFOs.

  • Indian rocket launches 36 OneWeb satellites

    The London satellite internet firm, part owned by the UK government, resumes its network roll-out.

  • About 50,000 dolphins have died in Black Sea because of Russian ships

    OLENA BARSUKOVA - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022 Since the beginning of the full-scale war, probably up to 50,000 dolphins have died in the Black Sea due to the actions of the Russian occupiers. The cetaceans died as a result of the use of Russian warships, according to reports by the animal welfare organisation UAnimals, citing Ivan Rusev, a biologist and the head of the scientific department of the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park.

  • NASA commits $2 billion for three more Artemis program Orion capsules

    NASA will buying more Orion spacecraft, the Artemis program capsules taking astronauts to the moon, under a billion-dollar deal with Lockheed Martin.

  • 'Trash Interceptor' cleans up LA river

    STORY: Location: Ballona Creek, Los AngelesThis ‘Trash Interceptor’ is cleaning up one of LA’s most polluted waterwaysto stop ‘alarming levels’ of plastic and other trash from reaching the Pacific BOYAN SLAT, THE OCEAN CLEANUP CEO AND FOUNDER, SAYING:“So, we are here on board one of our interceptors, which is a solar-powered automated device, which we put in the mouth of rivers and this catches the plastic before it can even reach the oceans. So, rivers truly are the arteries that carry the trash from land to sea. And what we found is that just 1% of the world's rivers emit roughly 80% of all the plastic going to the ocean. So if we put devices like this in the mouth of those top one percent of rivers, we believe we can stop the plastic pollution from reaching the oceans.”The Trash Interceptor is 73-ft long and has six collection bins “The way it works is that we have these long floating barriers that funnel trash to the front of the interceptor, where we have this massive conveyor belt, which then extracts the trash from the water before dumping it into several dumpsters to store the trash before offloading.”“When I was 16-years-old, I went scuba diving in Greece and I looked around me and I just saw more plastic bags than fish. And I just asked myself, pretty naively, why can't we just clean this up? And yeah, that ultimately led to, to me starting the ocean cleanup.”This two-year pilot project has begun with Los Angeles CountyOcean Cleanup hopes to clear 90% of floating plastic from the world's oceans by 2040

  • Britain locked in two-horse race to crack nuclear fusion, says Japanese start-up

    Britain is locked in a two-horse race with the US to crack nuclear fusion first and generate vast amounts of cheap clean power, an executive at a Japanese challenger business has said.

  • Oldest Human DNA Found in the UK Reveals Origins of Early Britons

    Researchers investigating ancient remains found in England and Wales have determined that they contain some of the oldest human DNA ever obtained in the United Kingdom. The DNA indicates Britain was occupied by two unrelated groups, which the scientists believe migrated to the island at the end of the last ice age.

  • Investors Are Betting Big on Carbon Removal Technology. The Reality Is More Complicated.

    The climate tech boom suggests that investors have their sights set on high-tech solutions to save the planet.

  • What is the hottest planet? In our solar system, it's not the one closest to the Sun.

    The hottest planet in our solar system isn't the one that's closest to the Sun. And outside our solar system, even hotter planets exist.

  • UK’s oldest human DNA reveals post-Ice Age Britain was split into two tribes

    Modern Britain may feel hopelessly divided, but at the end of the Ice Age, the country was also split into two tribes, each with alarmingly different tastes.

  • NASA's UFO panel convenes to study unclassified sightings

    A first-of-its-kind panel organized by NASA opened a study on Monday of what the government calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly termed UFOs, bringing together experts from scientific fields ranging from physics to astrobiology. The 16-member panel, convened with little fanfare, will focus its inquiry entirely on unclassified sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors, according to NASA. The team's inquiry is separate from a newly formalized Pentagon-based investigation of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, reported by military aviators and analyzed by U.S. defense and intelligence officials.