Aphria Shareholders Approve Tilray Merger

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·2 min read

Aphria shareholders voted in favor of the proposed merger with rival Tilray, which will create the world’s largest cannabis company by revenue.

Aphria (APHA) and Tilray (TLRY) first announced their proposed deal in December of last year.

The required two-thirds majority of Aphria shareholders backed a motion to approve the deal at the company's shareholders meeting on Wednesday. Aphria said that the reverse-acquisition of Tilray was approved by 99.38% of the shares represented at its shareholders' meeting.

Tilray will hold a meeting of shareholders to vote on the reverse takeover by Aphria on April 30.

If the deal goes ahead, the two companies will operate under the Tilray brand with Aphria’s current CEO, Irwin D. Simon, leading the new entity.

Simon said, "I want to thank all Aphria Shareholders for voting and approving the Arrangement. We appreciate their support, as we believe the business combination will create a Combined Company with a strong financial profile, low-cost production, market share leading brands, distribution network and unique partnerships. The Combined Company will be increasingly well positioned to deliver a sustainable attractive return for our combined shareholder base." (See Aphria stock analysis on TipRanks)

After Aphria released its 3Q 2021 fiscal results, Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy with an unchanged C$17.50 price target (1.07% downside potential). In a research note, Bottomley told investors that while he believes the company’s 3Q "signals a number of red flags" that could impact most cannabis operators, he is downgrading Aphria as the stock is trading at 97% of the implied transaction price with Tilray.

Overall, Aphria stock scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 6 Holds. The average analyst price target of C$22.05 implies upside potential of about 24.6% to current levels.

Related News:

OrganiGram Holdings’ 2Q Revenue Misses Estimates; Shares Plunge 10%

Aphria’s 3Q Sales and EPS Miss Estimates; Shares Plunge 14%

Shaw Communications’ 2Q EPS and Revenue Beat Estimates

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray-Aphria Merger Is Positive, But the Outlook Remains Cloudy

    The times are changing in the marijuana industry. Three years ago, traders were excited for the Canadian cannabis stocks. That country was about to open up its retail marijuana market and it seemed like the possibilities were endless. Fast-forward to now, however, and the Canadian pot companies have crashed and burned while American players have become strongly profitable. Canadian leader Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock has not fared well in this new paradigm. Source: Jarretera / Shutterstock.com However, a game-changing merger may finally get Tilray back on track. The company is set to join forces with Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA). Both of these have been long-time leaders in the Canadian marijuana space. But given the problems that market has had, both companies have run up large operating losses, historically. Merger Details The deal, should it be approved, will go as follows. Tilray will issue shares to acquire Aphria. As a result, people owning TLRY stock will see no change in their ownership. Meanwhile, folks that own APHA stock will receive .8381 shares of Tilray for every share of Aphria that they owned.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 10 Stocks to Buy for Your $5K Robinhood Portfolio As of this writing, Aphria stock is 2% underpriced compared to its value in TLRY stock based on that .8381 share exchange ratio. Thus, in theory, you could make a free 2% profit by swapping TLRY stock for Aphria stock. However, after potential transaction costs and tax consequences, there may not be much arbitrage benefit here if you already own Tilray. Still, if you are considering starting a new position in either Tilray or Aphria stock right now, APHA stock gives you a little bit of extra upside from the upcoming merger. Gaining Operating Scale Let’s zoom back out though: What’s this deal going to accomplish? According to the informational page that the companies made for their merger, Tilray plus Aphria will make up the world’s largest marijuana company. With trailing revenues of 874 million Canadian dollars, it will narrowly edge out Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) for the top spot based on sales. Notably, nearly all the other closest rivals are the U.S.-based marijuana companies that operate in individual states. Thus, among the companies primarily involved in the Canadian market, Tilray and Aphria, combined, should be the No. 1 player by a wide margin. Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), by comparison, will have just half the revenues of the post-merger Tilray. That said, Tilray/Aphria is unlikely to hold the top spot for long. The U.S. players such as Curaleaf are growing at huge rates while the Canadian market remains in the doldrums. So, while Tilray will be the largest marijuana company for the moment, don’t count on it holding that title forever. Regardless, the merger should save a lot of money. And that’s crucial, given past results. Over the past 12 months, Aphria lost $163 million. Meanwhile, Tilray had $271 million loss. Overhead is the obvious place to cut. Put together, Aphria and Tilray spent more than $270 million on sales, general and administrative costs last year. If a post-merged company can cut its overhead by a third as it eliminates redundant costs, that would save roughly $100 million per year. Pre-merger, Tilray and Aphria lose more than $400 million annually, so this savings will hardly get them to breakeven, but it’d be a significant push in the right direction. TLRY Stock Verdict The Canadian marijuana industry is long overdue for consolidation. Everyone came flying into the space a few years ago, thinking it was a gold rush. Instead, the quantity of cultivated cannabis far exceeded actual recreational demand. Thus, operators ended up with huge inventory levels they couldn’t sell and nearly everyone lost money. As Economics 101 dictates, you have to find an equilibrium between supply and demand to reach optimum efficiency. A key part of that will be reducing supply to match demand. By consolidating a ton of small marijuana companies into a few powerful players, the industry should be able to right-size its cost structures and finally start earning money. So, Tilray and Aphria deserve a lot of credit for taking a tough but necessary step here. This sort of move will eventually lead the Canadian marijuana industry toward profitability. However, the road ahead remains long. Even with merger synergies, expect the combined firm to continue losing large sums of money in coming quarters. This deal is a major stepping stone for the Canadian marijuana industry, but there won’t be a windfall of profits overnight. As such, there’s no real need to own TLRY stock yet. Shares will likely dip after this pending business combination is completed. The merger is a positive, but it’s hardly a silver bullet. For the time being, the American marijuana operators such as the aforementioned Curaleaf are much more promising as investment candidates. On the date of publication, Ian Bezek did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Tilray-Aphria Merger Is Positive, But the Outlook Remains Cloudy appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • The Week In Cannabis: New Mexico, Switzerland, Federal Legalization, Aphria, Organigram And More

    In spite of some good news on the legalization front, cannabis stocks traded down this week, largely driven by lackluster earnings reports out of big Canadian companies. On Monday, New Mexico became the latest state to legalize adult-use cannabis, after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Cannabis Regulation Act. Sales are expected to begin before April 2022. Following a legalization wave led by New York and Virginia, this approval puts more than 43% of Americans living in legal cannabis jurisdictions, according to The Marijuana Policy Project. Switzerland will officially launch a trial version of a legal recreational cannabis market on May 15. The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health noted that the trial aims to offer “a scientific basis for the future regulation of cannabis.” This will make Switzerland the first country in Europe to allow a legal adult-use cannabis supply chain. The trial will include 5,000 registered participants, who have proven to the Federal Government they already have been consuming cannabis. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) plans to present a federal cannabis legalization bill soon. “I am going to put this bill on the floor soon. It hasn’t been introduced yet,” Schumer said, explaining he has been working with Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) on the measure’s draft. “Once it is introduced, it will go on the floor.” Benzinga Cannabis’ content is now available in Spanish on El Planteo. Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) revealed the company is open to including cannabis deliveries once the plant is legal on the federal level. "When the road is clear for cannabis, when federal laws come into play, we're absolutely going to take a look at it," Khosrowshahi said during a CNBC interview. ETFs were all down. Over the five trading days of this week: The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ): lost 5.6%. The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO): tumbled 6.6%. The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS): dropped 5.55%. The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX): slipped 9.5%. The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS): dropped 7.7%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was up 1.31%. Policy, Science And Data Illinois cannabis taxes exceeded liquor taxes in the first three months of 2021, according to the state Department of Revenue. It’s the first time the Prairie State generated more tax revenue from cannabis than alcohol. Marijuana tax revenue amounted to $86,537,000 in the last quarter, versus $72,281,000 from alcohol sales. Michigan recreational and medical marijuana sales amounted to $115.4 million in March, according to Headset. That's twofold growth compared to the same period last year. A bipartisan bill to legalize medical cannabis for military veterans was reintroduced in Congress on Thursday. A new study conducted by Harvard Medical School and McLean Hospital in Boston suggested cannabis treatment can significantly help with chronic pain. The study revealed that those who used medical cannabis daily for six months experienced notable advancements in their overall health status: less pain and anxiety, better sleep and mood. Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) expects national cannabis retail sales to reach $95 million on 4/20, the unofficial marijuana holiday. That's according to a new Flash Report out of the Denver-based company. The report suggests that the five days ending April 20 are expected to yield $370 million in cannabis sales. "The numbers just keep growing in all aspects of the cannabis industry. This week, New Mexico became the 18th state to legalize adult-use cannabis. In addition to that, we got data from Akerna that suggested this 420 holiday could see $370 in total gross sales. Consumers are expected to begin making purchases on Friday and dispensaries are gearing up for their biggest weekend of the year," Debra Boarchardt, CEO of Green Market Report, told Benzinga. Earnings Reports Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NASDAQ: APHA) posted financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended Feb. 28. The company generated CA$153.6 million ($122.5 million) in net third-quarter revenue. That's a year-over-year increase of 6.4% and a sequential decline of 4.3%. Net cannabis revenue amounted to CA$51.7 million, dropping by 7.8% year-over-year and 23.8% sequentially. View more earnings on MJ Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) reported that gross revenue decreased by 29% year-over-year to roughly CA$19.3 million ($15.4 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Net revenue also declined over the same period, from CA$23.2 million to CA$14.6 million, the Moncton, New Brunswick-based company said in a statement. The second-quarter results were "challenged by industry dynamics, COVID-19 and staffing limitations at our facility," CEO Greg Engel said in a statement. urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO) posted preliminary first quarter 2021 results. Revenue rose by 174% year-over-year to a record $11.8 million to $12.1 million, up from $4.3 million reported in the same quarter last year. Find all the details on these and other earnings reports on Benzinga Cannabis’ Earnings Center. Financings And M&A Aphria confirmed Thursday it has satisfied one of the requirements for its merger with Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) after its shareholders approved the arrangement at a special meeting. The special resolution approving the arrangement had to be endorsed by a minimum of two-thirds (66.6%) of the votes cast at the meeting. The merger got a 99.38% approval rate. The closing of the deal still awaits customary conditions, such as court authorization and the approval of Tilray stockholders. Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) has taken over Bluma Wellness Inc. (CSE: BWEL) (OTCQX: BMWLF) in an all-stock transaction valued at $213 million. Connected International Inc., also known as Connected Cannabis, completed a $30 million capital raise led by current investors Navy Capital and One Tower Group, who welcomed new investors, such as Emerald Park Capital, an affiliate of Bryant Park Capital, and Presidio View Capital. Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTC: JUSHF) acquired a 93,000 sq. ft. facility, operated by its subsidiary, Dalitso LLC, for around $22 million. Leune announced a $5-million capital raise Thursday supported by celebrity investors like professional basketball player Carmelo Anthony, his wife and TV personality La La Anthony and sports agent Rich Paul, who's known for representing LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC: GHMP) bought Diamond Creek Group, a manufacturer of ionized high alkaline spring water, for an undisclosed price. The Cornelius, North Carolina-headquartered producer of hemp seed oil-infused beverages said the move is part of a strategic plan to broaden its consumer reach. Zip Run confirmed Friday it has raised $2.3 million via a seed funding round led by Mollitiam Capital, a private equity fund launched by Ross Bevevino and Tyson Macdonald. Other News Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between brewer Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO)(TSX: HEXO), is launching a lineup of six new CBD and THC products. The Mint Dispensary will mark 4/20 with a name change to Mint Cannabis. “As we continue to increase access to high-quality cannabis, it’s fitting that our name changes to better reflect our vision for the future,” Eivan Shahara, CEO of Brightroot Inc., parent company of Mint Cannabis, told Benzinga. Keef Brands is expanding eastward into three new states: Missouri, Ohio and Maine. Topical BioMedics announced an exclusive partnership and pharmacy distribution deal with Aspen, CO born Toast, a national cannabis and hemp company, making its line of topical, homeopathic pain relief creams available in more than 40,000 locations nationwide. High Herstory, a new historical comedy series at the intersection of cannabis and feminism, is premiering on 4/20 to over 150 million homes through Social Club TV. Each episode showcases a female-identifying, cannabis-consuming storyteller, taking the audience along an action-packed journey through time. Annette Mia Flores, co-founder of High Herstory, told Benzinga, "We are so proud to bring High Herstory to homes throughout the world. We're putting a comedic edge on the painful underrepresentation women have faced throughout history, while smashing cannabis stigma at the same time. High Herstory Season 2 will spotlight women within the cannabis industry, from activists, to brands, scientists, and beyond. This is herstory in the making." Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) is launching a solid-fill cannabis powder capsule for medicinal use under the Ceed trademark in the United Kingdom. The New York-based company opted to expand its product offering with the first solid-fill capsule of its kind in the U.K. In addition, it's the first dose-metered medicinal cannabis product to be produced in the country. Executive Moves Find out all about the latest executive moves at: TILT, BRNT, ECGI, Alcanna, WeedMD, Mind Cure, The FLowr Corporation, VIVO, Cannabiz, Team Hytiva CanaQuest, Terra Tech, BioSteel, Halo Collective, Rolling Stone Culture Council, Australis FastForward Innovations Top Stories Of The Week Check out the top stories on Benzinga Cannabis this week: CBD-Infused Yerba Mate Maker Milonga To Launch K-Cups, Nespresso Pods New Cannabis Products: Jay-Z's Handrolled Joints, Papa & Barkley x El Blunto Cannagars, Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls Chelsea Handler On Cannabis, Her New HBO Max Special, Therapy And Psychedelics: 'I'm Very Pro Drugs' If You Invested ,000 In Canopy Growth Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested ,000 In Aurora Cannabis Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested ,000 In Tilray Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested ,000 In Aphria Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Video: KushCo CEO Explains How Greenlane Merger Catapults Them To 'The Next Level' Benzinga Cannabis Hour: MassRoots CEO, Dosist CMO Discuss Social Media In Cannabis Top Spanish stories: Cannabis Medicinal: Habla el Intendente de General La Madrid, Primer Municipio Autorizado a Cultivar Moon Rock: Qué Es, Cómo se Usa y Cómo se Hace Cómo Comprar Acciones de Coinbase (COIN) ¿Qué Es un Grinder? Todo sobre los Picadores de Marihuana La Historieta Argentina y la Marihuana Los Mil Monstruos de Mariana Enríquez Cepas de Marihuana: Wedding Cake ¿Qué es el Peyote? Todo sobre el Cactus de la Mescalina Básicos del Cannabis: ¿Qué Es el THC? Básicos del Cannabis: ¿Qué Es un Cogollo? Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Week In Cannabis: Glass House, Canopy, Curaleaf, Trulieve, Virginia And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These 3 Value Stocks Are Too Cheap to Pass Up

    Three value stocks our contributors have uncovered are industrial behemoth 3M (NYSE: MMM), energy midstream company Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), and renewable energy giant Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC). Here's why they believe they're so cheap that value investors won't want to miss out on this opportunity.

  • 10 Cheap Pharmaceutical Stocks For 2021

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 cheap pharmaceutical stocks for 2021. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the pharma industry and go directly to the 5 Cheap Pharmaceutical Stocks For 2021. Pharmaceutical companies have been in the spotlight for the best part of the last twelve months as they […]

  • Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $17.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day.

  • Ignore Dogecoin: These 3 Stocks Will Be Long-Term Winners

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), for example, is up more than 1,000% over the past three years. Here's why three Fools believe NIO (NYSE: NIO), Ford Motor (NYSE: F), and Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) look like long-term winners from here. Lou Whiteman (NIO): NIO has long been referred to as "the Tesla of China," and the company shows great promise in following in the footsteps of the EV pioneer.

  • Jack Ma May Be Divesting His Stake In Ant Group, Giving Up Control: Reuters

    Ant Group along with Chinese regulators reportedly are working out a way forward for the company and exploring ways for Jack Ma to exit. What Happened: Jack Ma, founder of Ant Group, reportedly may divest his stake and give up his control to begin easing China's scrutiny of the company, Reuters reported, citing sources close to the company. Between January and March, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) and financial regulators held talks with Ma and Ant Group separately and discussed the possibility of Ma's exit from the company. Reuters said the decision about Ma's exit was being discussed in meetings with officials. But an Ant Group spokesperson issued a statement to the outlet, saying Ma's exit "has never been the subject of discussions with anyone." Sources told Reuters the company hoped Ma's stake would be sold to Ant investors or Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) without the involvement of any external entity. This past week, following an ultimatum from the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, Ant said it would become a financial holding company that falls under the purview of the Chinese central bank. The news of Ma's exit came a week after Alibaba was hit with a record .8 billion fine. Why It Matters: The outspoken Ma has long been the most visible figure of China's economic rise and stands out in a culture where getting attention at high levels can draw unwanted scrutiny. Last October, Ma criticized China's banking sector as operating with a "pawnshop mentality." The government scuttled the planned blockbuster Ant Group IPO shortly after Ma made the comments. The Chinese government blocked Ant Group's IPO last November. The Chinese fintech's public listing of $37 billion was set to be the largest in history. Last year, the People's Bank of China instructed Ant Group to "rectify" how it does business. Ant's businesses include Alipay, China's largest digital payments company, an open insurance marketplace, and the Ant Fortune asset management and retirement planning platform. It has also launched financial products such as Yu'ebao. Photo courtesy: World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Alibaba Just Got Hit With A Record .87 Billion Fine In China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here's how legal weed will play out in America

    It’s quite likely national marijuana laws will be reformed sometime this year. Fortunes will be made and lost here no doubt. But more importantly, lives won’t be ruined over smoking something that through capricious historical precedents became verboten.

  • 10 Safe Stocks To Invest in For Long Term

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 safe stocks to invest in for the long term. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the industry and go directly to the 5 Safe Stocks To Invest in For Long Term. The unstable prices of many technology-related growth stocks have forced investors to […]

  • How the Royals Wore Their Love and Respect at Prince Philip’s Funeral

    Chris Jackson/GettyThe queen has a brooch for every occasion—even the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. The queen’s mourning clothes, though a stark contrast to her usual pastel ensembles, came accented with a special accessory that paid homage to her partner of 73 years.According to Express, the queen wore her Richmond Brooch on Saturday. It’s one of the largest in her collection, the paper reported, and was a wedding present for her grandmother Queen Mary’s nuptials in 1893. Usually the Queen wears the pin, made of diamonds, with a hanging pear-shaped pearl drop. But that feature was removed for the funeral.The sparkling accessory lit up the queen’s all-black look, and matched her face mask—also black, with white trim around the edges. The monarch sat alone through the funeral, which was pared-down due to the pandemic, like so many others.Prince Harry and Prince William Reunite After Prince Philip’s Funeral, Where the Queen Sat AloneBut the queen was not solitary in her statement jewelry. Kate Middleton also brought her own. Actually, it came from the queen: the Duchess wore a four-strand pearl necklace borrowed from Elizabeth’s collection.Today reports that it was made with pearls gifted from the Japanese government. Princess Diana wore the choker to a dinner in 1982.Kate’s matching pearl-drop earrings, which peeked out from underneath her netted black fascinator, were also from the Queen’s jewelry box. For the somber affair, the Duchess was able to sneak in a dash of glamour with her veil and Roland Mouret dress.One photographer caught Kate right before she exited her vehicle, and she stared straight into the camera’s lens. Such determined, direct eye contact isn’t something the Duchess is known for, but her look set the tone for a dignified, if very different, type of royal funeral.As had been previously reported, the royals did not wear military dress. Following their father and grandfather’s coffin, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, and Prince Harry were all seen wearing medals, a compromise reached after an internal debate in the royal family about the appropriate dress for Harry and Andrew.Camilla Parker Bowles wore pearls and a brooch that also dripped with significance. As Hello noted, she showed up in the so-called Bugle brooch, which honored Philip’s tenure as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, an infantry regiment of the British Army.For his final public engagement last year, the Duke of Edinburgh passed on his position to Camilla, who is his daughter-in-law. So it’s a significant and symbolic jewelry choice for the day.Princess Eugenie, a new mother who named her infant son after Philip, wore a netted veil to the ceremony. It was similar to Kate’s, though Eugenie paired hers with an oversized black headband.Unlike the other women, Eugenie did not wear much jewelry, save for a simple pair of earrings. She did, however, wear a rather trendy Gabriela Hearst trench coat, per the Daily Mail.Penny Brabourne, Countess Mountbatten, a close friend of Philip’s and fellow equestrian, was one of the 30 guests who was not a direct family member. (She is married to Philip’s godson, Norton Knatchbull.) She wore a black pillbox hat and fitted suit, along with a crystal fern brooch.Of course Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, was unable to travel from Los Angeles with Prince Harry. She might not have been there in person—the former Duchess reportedly watched from home—but Meghan ensured a part of her was present. Per The Daily Mail, Meghan left a handwritten note on a wreath left at the chapel. The royal family did not speak at the event. Emotions were expressed in other ways. Some of it was literal, like when Sophie, the Countess of Wessex wiped away tears in the chapel. Some of it was more symbolic, like the queen sitting alone while bidding goodbye to her husband. Or William and Harry chatting after the ceremony, two estranged brothers brought together through grief. And much of it was through fashion: small nods to history, and hand-me-downs representing the continuation of longstanding royal tradition. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Indianapolis FedEx shooting: Who were the eight victims?

    Four of the eight who died at a FedEx warehouse were members of the Sikh community.

  • How Meghan ensured she had a part in Prince Philip's funeral – with a handwritten note on wreath

    The Duchess of Sussex wrote the card attached to the wreath sent by her and Prince Harry to ensure that, in a small way, she played a part in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service. Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with the couple's second child, had hoped to attend the ceremony but was advised against travelling by her doctor. The 39-year-old was watching the funeral on television at home in Montecito, California. The Sussexes' tribute was among nine family wreaths laid in the Quire of St George's Chapel, propped against the stalls on each side of the Duke's coffin. Buckingham Palace aides declined to provide details of the other wreaths, saying they were private. But a source close to the Sussexes confirmed that theirs had been designed and handmade by Willow Crossley, a Cotswold florist known for her natural, rustic arrangements. The variety of locally sourced flowers, some of which were picked from the designer's garden, were chosen due to their particular significance.

  • Prince Philip's great niece Princess Xenia of Hohenlohe-Langenburg: 'He was an idol to us'

    The historic family ties that prompted The Queen to invite German royalty Follow live updates from Prince Philip's funeral The Duke of Edinburgh's great niece, whose brother is in Windsor for his funeral on Saturday, has remembered Prince Philip as an "idol" for the younger generation of their family. Speaking from Munich, Princess Xenia of Hohenlohe-Langenburg said the Duke was a powerful role model to her and his "selflessness, lack of ego and sense of humour" will never be forgotten. Her tribute comes as the Queen prepares to say farewell to her husband of 73 years at Windsor Castle. "To all of us, he was an idol, he was somebody to look up to, we had enormous respect for him and it was always very exciting when he came to visit, and he came often," said Princess Xenia of Hohenlohe-Langenburg. "And this has become clear to me in the week since he's died - the way he lived his life, his motto, which was an unwritten motto for us, this discipline, this selflessness, this lack of ego, but also his sense of humour always underlying all of that.

  • Australian SailGP team capsizes US boat during training

    Skipper Tom Slingsby and the defending SailGP champion Australian crew capsized the U.S. team’s foiling 50-foot catamaran on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Friday during its first training session for the global tour’s season opener. Slingsby said there were only minor injuries and the boat was quickly righted before being towed back to base. U.S. skipper Jimmy Spithill said there was enough damage that the high-tech boat could be out of action for a few days.

  • 'Mighty' actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Helen McCrory, the "beautiful and mighty" British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has died of cancer at the age of 52, her husband, Damian Lewis, said on Friday. The shock announcement drew tributes from author JK Rowling, fellow actors including Michael Sheen and from the artistic director at London's National Theatre who hailed McCrory as "unquestionably one of the great actors of her generation". On screen she starred as Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter films, as the matriarch of a crime family in Peaky Blinders and as the wife of former prime minister Tony Blair, Cherie.

  • Embattled Chinese billionaire Jack Ma may divest his Ant Group stake and give up control, reports say

    In the wake of his public comments about financial regulations, Jack Ma may potentially exit his Ant Group empire, Reuters reported.

  • Prince Philip's close friend Countess Mountbatten attends funeral on behalf of ill husband

    They became so close during the course of their nearly 30-year friendship that she was known as “and also” on account of her name always appearing on the Duke of Edinburgh’s guest list. So it was hardly a surprise when the Countess Mountbatten of Burma was included in the 30-strong congregation for Prince Philip’s funeral, handpicked by the Queen. Also known as Penny Knatchbull, later Lady Romsey and Lady Brabourne, the 68-year-old mother of three was the Duke’s carriage driving partner and one of his closest confidantes. Yet it emerged on Saturday that the Countess, pictured below, was actually representing her husband, the Earl of Mountbatten of Burma, who is unwell and therefore unable to attend.

  • ‘Godzilla’ shark discovered in New Mexico gets formal name

    The 300-million-year-old shark’s teeth were the first sign that it might be a distinct species. “Great for grasping and crushing prey rather than piercing prey,” said discoverer John-Paul Hodnett, who was a graduate student when he unearthed the first fossils of the shark at a dig east of Albuquerque in 2013. This week, Hodnett and a slew of other researchers published their findings in a bulletin of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science identifying the shark as a separate species.

  • Russia beefs up warship presence in Black Sea as Ukraine tensions simmer

    Two Russian warships transited the Bosphorus en route to the Black Sea on Saturday and 15 smaller vessels completed a transfer to the sea as Moscow beefs up its naval presence at a time of tense relations with the West and Ukraine. The reinforcement coincides with a huge build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, something Moscow calls a temporary defensive exercise, and follows an escalation in fighting in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces.