The stock of Aphria (NAS:APHA, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $17.33 per share and the market cap of $5.5 billion, Aphria stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Aphria is shown in the chart below.





Because Aphria is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 125.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 26.56% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Aphria has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.34, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Aphria's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Aphria over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Aphria has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $449.4 million and loss of $0.568 a share. Its operating margin is 1.57%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Aphria at 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Aphria over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Aphria's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 98% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Aphria's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -43.2%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Aphria's return on invested capital is 0.45, and its cost of capital is 15.26. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Aphria is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Aphria (NAS:APHA, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Aphria stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

