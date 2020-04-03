APi Group Files Public Form S-4

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APi Group Corporation (OTC:JJAQF; LSE:JTWO) ("APi" or the "Company"), announced today that in connection with its domestication, it publicly filed an amended registration statement on Form S-4 yesterday including its completed 2019 audited financial statements. The Company also intends to list its shares of common stock following the domestication on the New York Stock Exchange. We are hopeful the registration statement will be declared effective by the SEC before the end of April, assuming no COVID-19 related delays. The Company expects its domestication from the British Virgin Islands to the State of Delaware and its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol APG will occur shortly after the registration statement is declared effective.

