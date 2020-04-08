APi Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Combined 2019 net revenues of $4.1 billion

Combined 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $393 million

Combined 2019 cash provided by operating activities of $295 million

2019 combined adjusted free cash flow conversion of 90%

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. , April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APi Group Corporation (OTC:JJAQF; LSE:JTWO) ("APG" or the "Company"), today reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 .

The Company has classified two subsidiaries in its Industrial Services segment as assets held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019 . The results presented in this announcement on an as adjusted basis include non-cash and other specifically identified adjustments in addition to excluding the impact of these two subsidiaries, which represent a combined $290 million and $229 million of net revenues in 2019 and 2018, respectively. In addition, all of the full year 2019 financial results presented in this announcement combine the results of APi Group, Inc. (the "Predecessor") for the period prior to the October 1, 2019 closing of its acquisition by the Company and the results of the Company following such acquisition (the "Successor").

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Reported net revenues were $985 million , compared to $992 million in the prior year period

, compared to in the prior year period Adjusted net revenues grew organically by 1.0% or $9.0 million to $926 million , compared to $917 million in the prior year period

to , compared to in the prior year period Reported gross margin was 20.1%, representing a 208 basis point decline compared to prior year gross margin of 22.2%, primarily due to an additional $22 million in cost of revenues from the amortization of backlog intangible assets recorded in purchase accounting

in cost of revenues from the amortization of backlog intangible assets recorded in purchase accounting Adjusted gross margin was 23.4%, compared to 23.3% for the same period in 2018

Reported operating loss was $138 million , a $151 million decline from prior year operating income of $13 million , which was largely impacted by transaction related and non-recurring expenses

, a decline from prior year operating income of , which was largely impacted by transaction related and non-recurring expenses Adjusted EBITDA was $109 million or 11.8%, a 97 basis point increase over prior year

or 11.8%, a 97 basis point increase over prior year Reported net loss was $150 million , a $145 million decline from prior year net loss of $5 million , which was largely impacted by transaction related and non-recurring expenses and reported net loss was $0.89 per diluted share

, a decline from prior year net loss of , which was largely impacted by transaction related and non-recurring expenses and reported net loss was per diluted share Adjusted net income was $61 million , representing a $11 million increase over prior year and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.35 , a $0.06 increase over prior year

Full Year 2019 Highlights:

Combined net revenues were $4.1 billion (Predecessor $3.1 billion and Successor $985 million ), an increase of $364 million or 9.8% over prior year

(Predecessor and Successor ), an increase of or 9.8% over prior year Adjusted combined net revenues grew 8.7% or $303 million to $3.8 billion , compared to $3.5 billion in the prior year period with segment growth of 4.2% in Safety Services, 9.9% in Specialty Services and 10.7% in Industrial Services

to , compared to in the prior year period with segment growth of 4.2% in Safety Services, 9.9% in Specialty Services and 10.7% in Industrial Services Adjusted combined net revenues grew organically by 7.7% or $272 million to $3.8 billion , compared to $3.5 billion in the prior year period with organic growth of 4.5% in Safety Services, 7.0% in Specialty Services and 10.9% in Industrial Services

to , compared to in the prior year period with organic growth of 4.5% in Safety Services, 7.0% in Specialty Services and 10.9% in Industrial Services Reported combined gross margin was 19.6%, representing a 151 basis point decline compared to prior year gross margin of 21.1%, primarily due to an additional $22 million in cost of revenues from the amortization of backlog intangible assets recorded in purchase accounting

in cost of revenues from the amortization of backlog intangible assets recorded in purchase accounting Adjusted combined gross margin was 21.5%, compared to 22.0% in 2018, driven primarily by a decline in the Industrial Services segment

Reported combined operating loss was $59 million , a $221 million decline from prior year operating income of $162 million , which was largely impacted by transaction related and non-recurring expenses

, a decline from prior year operating income of , which was largely impacted by transaction related and non-recurring expenses Adjusted combined EBITDA was $393 million or 10.3%, a 51 basis point increase over prior year

or 10.3%, a 51 basis point increase over prior year Reported combined net loss was $67 million , a $203 million decline from prior year net income of $136 million , which was largely impacted by transaction related and non-recurring expenses, and reported net loss was $1.15 per share

, a decline from prior year net income of , which was largely impacted by transaction related and non-recurring expenses, and reported net loss was per share Adjusted combined net income of $212 million , representing a $29 million increase over prior year and adjusted combined diluted EPS was $1.22 , a $0.17 increase over prior year

Russ Becker , APi Group's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our organic revenue growth and increasing margin profile reflects the continued shift in our business towards more profitable, recurring service opportunities while maintaining a strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3%."

"Facing the worldwide shock wave of COVID-19 has brought out the best in APi's culture and our leadership organization. I need and want to thank each of our employees for their sacrifices. They have put APi first. The safety, health and well-being of all our employees remains paramount, and we will continue to be proactive in taking measures that we expect to help protect our business and all of our constituencies."

APi Co-Chairman James E. Lillie added, "We continue to be encouraged by the long-term opportunities that lie ahead for the business. Since joining forces with the APi leadership team we have made progress as planned on all of the short-term milestones and objectives for the Company. The financial results for 2019 speak to the strength of APi's operating model and the team's focus on driving higher margin growth as well as our ability to generate cash and run the business with a strong balance sheet. We believe we are prepared to seize opportunities as we move through 2020 and continue to execute on our long-term goals for the business."

Conference Call

APi Group will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its 2019 financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday , April 8, 2020. Participants on the call will include Russ Becker , President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Lydon , Chief Financial Officer; James E. Lillie and Sir Martin E. Franklin , Co-Chairmen.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 833-721-2905 or 929-517-9835 and provide Conference ID 2764874. You may also attend and view the presentation (live or by replay) via webcast by accessing the following URL:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2253890/5C1738E2B85521CA6F22DD67A0557E64

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call on the webcast or by telephone, 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406.

About APi

APi Group is a market-leading business services provider of life safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America . APi Group provides statutorily mandated services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at https://www.apigroupinc.com/ .

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Olivia Walton

Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 814-312-3981

email: investorrelations@apigroupinc.us

Media Contact:

Liz Cohen

Kekst CNC

+1 212-521-4845

Liz.Cohen@kekstcnc.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.