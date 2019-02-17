How Do Apiam Animal Health Limited’s (ASX:AHX) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Apiam Animal Health:

0.074 = AU$6.2m ÷ (AU$105m – AU$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Apiam Animal Health has an ROCE of 7.4%.

See our latest analysis for Apiam Animal Health

Does Apiam Animal Health Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Apiam Animal Health’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Healthcare industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Apiam Animal Health’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Apiam Animal Health reported an ROCE of 7.4% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

ASX:AHX Last Perf February 17th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Apiam Animal Health.

Do Apiam Animal Health’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Apiam Animal Health has total assets of AU$105m and current liabilities of AU$21m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.