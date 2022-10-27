Apis in talks to back fintech Money View at $1 billion valuation despite market slump

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India's Money View is in talks to raise a new round of funding at a unicorn valuation, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in a boost to the local fintech community that has been rattled by the central bank's stringent guidelines and funding crunch in recent months.

Apis Partners is deliberating leading a funding round of about $125 million to $150 million in the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at a valuation of about $1 billion, the sources said. The round, a Series E, hasn't been finalized, so terms of the deal may still change, the sources cautioned, requesting anonymity speaking about nonpublic information.

Apis Partners, Money View and the startup’s founders did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening local time.

The eight-year-old startup, which was valued at $615 million in a Series D funding round in March this year, offers lending to individuals who can’t avail credit from banks and other financial institutions. The startup has said in the past that the majority of its customers live in small Indian cities and towns.

“India is one of the most underserved large economies when it comes to access to credit. More than 70% of the credit provided by banks is only given to the top 10% of affluent Indians,” it describes on its website.

“The most underserved segments are people who earn less than 5L [$6,070] a year. Money View aims to bridge this credit gap by providing personalized loan offers for its customers through its robust data and risk assessment model. The company's proprietary data models provide a 360-degree risk assessment, enabling credit for the underserved segments.”

Money View -- which counts Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and Accel among its existing backers -- has been profitable for over a year, its founder Puneet Agarwal said in a press statement in May, and was on pace to clock an annualized revenue run rate of about $80 million.

"In the age of cash burning businesses, we are one of the very few fintech startups to be profitable for more than a year now,” Agarwal said in a press release in May.

Its new funding deliberations come at a time when the dealflow activity has slowed down dramatically in the South Asian market as investors grow cautious of writing new checks and evaluate their underwriting models after valuations of publicly listed firms take a tumble.

Indian startups raised $3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, down 57% from the previous quarter and 80% year-over-year, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Recommended Stories

  • GenZero’s Frederick Teo on "limitless" opportunities in climate tech

    2050 is an important year for climate tech, with the Paris Agreement calling for emissions to reach net zero by then. In a conversation with GenZero’s Frederick Teo for SOSV’s Climate Tech Summit, we talked about realistic paths to hitting that goal and how startups can tackle what Teo called one of the most existentialist challenges of our generation. GenZero is a $3.6 billion investment company that is backed by Temasek, already known for its climate investing.

  • Fantasy Running Back Trick or Treat | Ekeler’s Edge

    In honor of Halloween, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon play a game of Fantasy Running Back Trick or Treat. The guys go through 4 RBs who had strong games in week 7. If they believe that kind of production will not continue, they’ll label that running back a TRICK. However, if they believe the RB can continue to deliver strong performances, they will label the RB a TREAT. The running backs on the list include the Panthers’ D’onta Forman, Miami’s Raheem Mostert, the Jaguars’ Travis Etienne and Baltimore’s Gus Edwards. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the&nbsp;Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast&nbsp;wherever you get podcasts.

  • Adidas has ‘really broken trust with their customers’ amid Kanye West saga: Expert

    Angeli Gianchandani, practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, and Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser join Yahoo Finance Live to detail how many major companies are severing financial ties to rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks.&nbsp;

  • Many Insurance Companies Pulling Out After Ian

    Florida’s property insurance market was already in crisis for two years before Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida.

  • Why You Should Keep as Little Money as Possible in Your Checking Account Right Now

    Many people have a checking account. Here's the thing, though: checking accounts are generally a bad place to keep much more money than you need to pay your expected bills. If you have money sitting in your checking account that you would prefer to keep as cash (as opposed to putting it into a brokerage account), it's actively losing value.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Dave Ramsey Says to ‘Save Your Money and Skip This Coverage’

    Drivers want to make sure they have sufficient auto insurance coverage to protect their assets. It can be hard to weed through what kinds of auto insurance are worth purchasing and which to skip. It's called mechanical breakdown coverage.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • ‘He’s not willing to live in my house because it has fewer amenities’: My boyfriend wants me to move in and pay half his monthly costs. Is that fair?

    My boyfriend owns a house with a 30-year mortgage balance of $150,000 on a 4% interest rate. You have worked hard to pay off your mortgage, and you have $50,000 in savings, less than 20% of your boyfriend’s savings.

  • How bad could it (realistically) get for your 401(k)?

    Probably the best argument for investing some more of our 401(k)s in the stock market right now is all the people telling us not to. Nobody knows why, but stock markets have produced most of their gains during the winter months, from Oct. 31 to April 30.

  • The IRS Just Boosted Standard Deduction by 7% - What It Means For You

    In the past year Americans have seen multiple interest rate hikes, a Social Security cost of living adjustment and the introduction of a $740 Billion inflation reduction act. Amid all the government effort being put forth to compensate for the economic … Continue reading → The post The IRS Boosts Standard Deduction by 7% - What It Means For You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • This Couple Sold Their Home for the Same Price They Bought It -- and Lost $100K

    There's a reason home buyers are often warned not to take on too much house, but rather, to make sure they only sign a mortgage they can afford. Recently, financial guru Ramit Sethi told a story of a couple he knew who purchased a house, realized they couldn't afford it, and had the opportunity to sell it for the exact same price they bought it for. Many people forget that there are costs involved in both signing a mortgage and selling a home.

  • In battle with Big Oil, Newsom rips into Valero's 500% rise in profit amid soaring gas prices

    Gov. Gavin Newsom renewed his call for a price-gouging tax on oil companies "to put these profits back in the pockets of Californians."

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.

  • Americans’ personal savings have fallen off a cliff. Brace yourself for just how much they have declined.

    The personal savings of Americans have plunged this year, hitting $629 billion in the second quarter of 2022, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Economists have been warning of a recession as the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates in an attempt to cool 40-year-high inflation. During the early days of the pandemic, several government programs, including enhanced child tax credit payments, unemployment benefits and generous stimulus checks, helped boost personal savings.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income

    Stock prices have tumbled this year as investors fret over the impact rising interest rates to combat inflation will have on economic growth. A silver lining to the stock market sell-off is that dividend yields are rising. Because of that, investors can lock in some attractive passive income streams these days on companies with a long history of growing their payouts.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

    Given the positive dynamics in the energy sector and the income potential, investing in energy stocks is a no-brainer.