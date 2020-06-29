APIVITA Launching in the U.S Market with AMERIKAS

Bringing natural, effective, holistic greek products for beauty and wellbeing

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERIKAS is pleased to announce its exclusive distribution partnership with APIVITA for the U.S. market, aiming to introduce the brand and its holistic approach to beauty and wellbeing to the American customers. It arrives with a complete portfolio of over 60 natural solutions for the hair, the face and the body, all with clinically proven efficacy.

Already the U.S. distributor of brands such as Bioderma, Embryolisse, and Benamôr, AMERIKAS is expecting to strengthen its Health & Beauty division with the addition of this highly respected brand that promotes clean, efficient and eco-friendly beauty.

Founded in Athens in 1979 by two pharmacists, Nikos and Niki Koutsiana, APIVITA (the "Life of the bee") is a sustainably managed organization that offers effective natural beauty solutions for the face, body and hair, all manufactured from bee products and plants indigenous to Greek nature. With innovation as a core value, the brand counts with a R&D department in charge of developing in-house formulations with high biological value and concentration of active ingredients, made of organic certified plants and environmentally friendly solvents.

Pioneering for 40 years the blending of propolis, honey, beeswax and royal jelly, with plant extracts, APIVITA captures and embodies its expertise, passion and commitment in each of its product, unleashing true beauty to the world. Staying true to its philosophy, the brand applies cutting-edge green cosmetology methods to create up to 100% natural compositions, with sustainable materials sourcing, mastering the safest extraction processes and following the most transparent traceability. In addition, it is worth to mention that APIVITA is actively involved in the development and attainment of the U.N.'s 17 Sustainable Development goals.

Since March 2017, APIVITA is part of PUIG Group, following an important strategic agreement between APIVITA and the Spanish group with global presence operating in fashion, fragrances and cosmetics industries. The agreement guarantees the capital sufficiency of APIVITA –strengthened through a capital increase.

The history and philosophy of APIVITA, the unique model of ethical and sustainable business, the achievements of its research and development department, the participation in innovative leading scientific programs together with the most reputable partners and its exceptional products, widely preferred by its customers worldwide, are the driving forces that led AMERIKAS in this partnership with APIVITA.

