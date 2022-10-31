APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for APM Automotive Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = RM27m ÷ (RM1.8b - RM358m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 4.2%.

View our latest analysis for APM Automotive Holdings Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about APM Automotive Holdings Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 6.1%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect APM Automotive Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that APM Automotive Holdings Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 45% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

While APM Automotive Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here