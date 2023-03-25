APM Human Services International Limited's (ASX:APM) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at APM Human Services International's (ASX:APM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 18% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on APM Human Services International's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for APM Human Services International is:

9.1% = AU$134m ÷ AU$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

APM Human Services International's Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

At first glance, APM Human Services International's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 16% either. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that APM Human Services International grew its net income at a significant rate of 80% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared APM Human Services International's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is APM Human Services International fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is APM Human Services International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

APM Human Services International has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 68%, meaning the company only retains 32% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 60%. Regardless, the future ROE for APM Human Services International is predicted to rise to 12% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like APM Human Services International has some positive aspects to its business. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

