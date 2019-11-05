APNewsbreak: Arpaio aides ignored order to halt sweeps

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2013, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks with the media in Phoenix. Documents obtained by The Associated Press show a court-appointed investigator concluded that high-ranking managers for former metro Phoenix Sheriff Arpaio disregarded a federal judge's order to halt immigration sweeps targeting Latinos. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — A court-appointed investigator concluded that high-ranking managers for former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio disregarded a federal judge's order for Arpaio to halt immigration sweeps targeting Latinos, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The investigator also found an internal probe was whitewashed to shield the managers from accountability.

The findings come as both Arpaio and a former top manager identified in the investigation are running in the 2020 Republican primary for the job as sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona's most populous.

The investigator's findings cover alleged misconduct in Arpaio's office from late 2011 through 2016. Arpaio, who became nationally known for his hardline on immigrants in the country illegally, lost his post as in 2016.

Arpaio, who has called himself the toughest U.S. lawman, was convicted of misdemeanor criminal contempt of court for refusing the stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants but was pardoned by President Donald Trump, who has praised Arpaio's 24-year tenure as sheriff and "his life's work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration."

Among sheriff's officials criticized by the investigator was Jerry Sheridan, who was Arpaio's second-in command and is running against his old boss in the primary. Sheridan has long contended that he was unaware of the judge's highly publicized 2011 immigration sweep order while serving as Arpaio's chief deputy, but the investigator's report said he was present at a meeting with Arpaio when the order was discussed.

The investigator, Daniel Giaquinto, is a former prosecutor and judge. He was hired by U.S. District Judge Murray Snow to re-examine misconduct investigations by Arpaio's office after the judge criticized some of the investigations as tainted by biased decision-making that protected some officials.

Giaquinto's 2017 findings after Arpaio left office were not made public and the Maricopa County Sheriff's office contended they could not be released until employees named in the report are disciplined — but did so after the First Amendment Clinic at Arizona State University's law school demanded them on AP's behalf.

In the documents, Giaquinto harshly criticized the 2015 appointment by Arpaio of sheriff's Chief Mike Olson to decide whether Sheridan should have been disciplined over the sheriff's office decision not to enforce the judge's order halting the immigration sweeps. Sheridan was Olson's commanding officer and the two were friends, the investigator said in the documents.

"This structural impropriety made what should have been an independent and impartial process appear to be rigged in the department's favor," Giaquinto wrote.

Sheridan did not run the sheriff's unit in charge of the immigration sweeps, but Giaquinto found that Sheridan as Arpaio's second in command had responsibility to ensure that the judge's order was obeyed, the documents said.

Giaquinto wrote that "a plethora of evidence in this matter demonstrates that Chief Deputy Sheridan was given notice of the preliminary injunction banning the immigration sweeps shortly after it was issued and remained knowingly indifferent to it." The investigator also said four other managers, two of them high-ranking, failed to push the department to comply with the judge's order.

Arpaio and Sheridan questioned whether the release of the investigator's reports was politically motivated, though some were requested by the AP more than two years ago.

"Why are they coming out with this right now? It's suspicious, since I'm running for sheriff," Arpaio said in an interview.

Sheridan called the investigator's conclusions about him unfair, saying he was focusing on other sheriff's office priorities, including numerous sex crimes investigations the agency had botched, when the judge's order on the immigration patrols was issued.

"I don't like this injustice," Sheridan said, adding that he would not run for sheriff if he thought he was "damaged goods."

The sheriff's office is now run by Democrat Paul Penzone, who beat Arpaio and denied political motivations in his office's release of Giaquinto's reports.

In another case that Giaquinto examined, he reversed the results of a sheriff's office internal investigation into why managers did not properly supervise a deputy sheriff whose arrest revealed that deputies were pocketing items from people during traffic stops, including those targeting illegal immigration, without documenting the seizures and putting those items in storage as evidence.