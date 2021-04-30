'Apocalyptic' second wave of COVID-19 in India leaves families hunting for oxygen

Sujoy Dhar
·5 min read

KOLKATA, India – Ojasvi Bhatia knew he was on the clock Friday as waited in line to fill his oxygen canisters at a facility southwest of India's capital city, New Delhi.

His 61-year-old mother was admitted in critical condition to a hospital about 12 miles away in Gurgaon, and he was running out of time to get back to her with oxygen.

"In the morning I was told by the hospital that only 90 minutes' oxygen supply is left. Since then we are running about and trying to arrange it ourselves," he said standing outside a medical oxygen refilling facility. "We could manage an empty cylinder hoping to refill it here."

Bhatia said he had not yet been allowed inside the facility to fill up.

"Time is ticking. We are hoping we will get it and be able to save my mother," he said.

India reported 386,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday – a global daily record. Hospitals are running out of beds. Crematoriums are burning bodies through the night. With oxygen in short supply at medical facilities, patients are gasping for breath, and their families – overwhelmed by grief and helplessness – are running frantically to obtain oxygen themselves.

Indian Americans: Families watch, worry from 8,000 miles away

Biden: U.S. restricts travel from India

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India&#39;s tattered healthcare system to its knees.
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India's tattered healthcare system to its knees.

In Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state in eastern India, Priyam Mallick is grieving the loss of her mother while trying to figure out how to break the news to her father, a heart patient who is also recovering from COVID-19. He was recently released from the hospital but remains weak with a low pulse, she said.

"I do not know how to break the news of my mom's death to him. I fear he might have an attack again hearing the news," Mallick said.

Mallick said her elderly parents largely stayed home during the pandemic but both tested positive in April. Mallick, who lives at her in-law's home with her husband and six-month-old daughter, said she was not able to visit her sick parents.

"As their condition worsened, both had to be admitted in different hospitals," Mallick said. "It was not easy to find a bed, and there was no ICU bed available for my mother. who was on oxygen support. The hospital gave her oxygen, but she succumbed finally."

A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, Sikh place of worship, inside a car in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021. India&#xd5;s medical oxygen shortage has become so dire that this gurdwara began offering free breathing sessions with shared tanks to COVID-19 patients waiting for a hospital bed. They arrive in their cars, on foot or in three-wheeled taxis, desperate for a mask and tube attached to the precious oxygen tanks outside the gurdwara in a neighborhood outside New Delhi.
A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, Sikh place of worship, inside a car in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021. IndiaÕs medical oxygen shortage has become so dire that this gurdwara began offering free breathing sessions with shared tanks to COVID-19 patients waiting for a hospital bed. They arrive in their cars, on foot or in three-wheeled taxis, desperate for a mask and tube attached to the precious oxygen tanks outside the gurdwara in a neighborhood outside New Delhi.

'This time, almost everyone is affected'

Doctors, armed with limited resources, say the second wave of infections hit so hard that they are struggling to cope with its magnitude.

"It is a very grim situation for everyone, from patients to doctors and health workers," said Viny Kantroo, an infectious diseases specialist at New Delhi's Apollo Indraprastha Hospital. "This time almost everyone is affected in every family, and so they cannot even take care of each other at home or even cook their food."

Kantroo said many patients need oxygen and respiratory support.

"If some 15- to 25% of those getting infected need it, then it becomes a huge number. We have augmented our ICUs, but even that is not enough for this inflow of patients," she said.

Kantroo said she's not just facing a shortage of medical equipment – the healthcare system also needs more people trained in how to operate the equipment.

"We have a crisis of trained health workers and nurses, too, since it takes at least six months to one year to get proper training," Kantroo said.

Subhra Priyadarshini, chief editor of Nature India, an online research publication on science and medicine, said anger is growing because the pandemic is affecting each and every household in India.

"The second wave is apocalyptic to say the least. But should we be surprised? Some models had predicted it long back," she said. "We tried to play down a crisis and data and information coverup got precedence over hard scientific evidence as virologists, epidemiologists and modelers were shut out of the conversation."

Pilgrimages and political rallies

Infectious disease experts say a combination of political, biological, behavioral and meteorological factors fueled the current outbreak. The surge comes on the heels of a "super-spreader" pilgrimage along the Ganges River and a series of political rallies leading up to recent assembly elections.

India's surge: Crushing COVID-19 caseload the result of a 'perfect storm' of factors, experts say

In West Bengal, which is turning out to be the new ground zero of infections, tens of thousands of people attended rallies. On Thursday, the state added over 17,000 cases, bringing its total to nearly 800,000 since the pandemic broke.

Officially, West Bengal has reported 11,248 deaths, and India as a whole has reported more than 208,000 deaths. But experts suspect government tallies mask the true extent of the suffering.

As the death toll continues to mount, anger directed at the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is overflowing on social media. Earlier this week, a high court in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu ruled members of the nation's Election Commission should face murder charges for allowing large political rallies to take place and feed the now-exponential spread.

The devastating second wave has also stalled the nation's vaccination campaign. India is the largest producer of vaccine and has vaccinated more than 15 million of its 1.4 billion residents so far.

COVID-19 updates: 100M Americans have received two doses or one J&J shot

Contributing: Grace Hauck

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: India COVID-19 crisis: Oxygen scarce, bodies burning through the night

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Privately Wished Prince William and Kate Middleton a Happy Anniversary

    A source close to the Sussexes confirms to BAZAAR.com that the couple expressed their well wishes.

  • Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

    Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations

  • Covid-19 in India: Cases, deaths and oxygen supply

    Maps, charts and graphics explaining what is happening and what the authorities are doing about it.

  • Texas lawmaker’s widow calls in FBI after special election robocall accuses her of murder

    It is unclear who financed the calls, which have no “paid-by” attribution

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Pakistan's Sindh province detects Brazil, South African coronavirus variants

    Health officials in the Pakistani province of Sindh said they have detected two coronavirus variants first identified in Brazil and South Africa. It would be the first detection of those variants in Pakistan confirmed by officials. "Yesterday 13 samples underwent genomic study at the Agha Khan University Hospital, of these 10 were of the UK variant, and 2 were of the [South] Africa and Brazil variants", Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said on Friday.

  • India Covid: Delhi running out of space for cremations

    Police in India's capital ask for more cremation sites as a deadly second wave sweeps the country.

  • India is in crisis. Showing more empathy is the least we can do.

    In India, doctors are begging for medical supplies and crematoriums are overflowing with dead bodies. How to tap into empathy to care for others.

  • Diapers, Cereal and, Yes, Toilet Paper Are Going to Get More Expensive

    Procter & Gamble is raising prices on items like Pampers and Tampax in September. Kimberly-Clark said in March that it will raise prices on Scott toilet paper, Huggies and Pull-Ups in June, a move that is “necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation.” And General Mills, which makes cereal brands including Cheerios, is facing increased supply-chain and freight costs “in this higher-demand environment,” Kofi Bruce, the company’s chief financial officer, said on a call with analysts. These price increases reflect what some economists are calling a major shift in the way companies have responded to demand during the pandemic. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Before the virus hit, retailers often absorbed the cost when suppliers raised prices on goods, because stiff competition forced retailers to keep prices stable. The pandemic changed that. It created chaos and confusion in global shipping markets, leading to shortages and price increases that have cascaded from factories to ports to stores to consumers. When the pandemic hit, Americans’ shopping habits shifted rapidly — with people spending money on treadmills and office furniture instead of going out to eat in restaurants and seeing movies at theaters. This, in turn, put enormous pressure on factories in China to produce these goods and ship them across the Pacific in containers. But the demand for shipping outstripped the availability of containers in Asia, yielding shortages that resulted in higher shipping costs. The Consumer Price Index, the measure of the average change in the prices paid by U.S. shoppers for consumer goods, increased 0.6% in March, the largest rise since August 2012, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Higher costs are not affecting just the United States. British inflation hit 0.7% in March, fueled by the prices of oil and clothing. In the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, companies were focused on responding to the surge brought on by panic buying, with people stocking up on items like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, canned food and masks, said Greg Portell, a partner at Kearney, a consulting firm. The government was watching for price gouging, and customers were wary of being taken advantage of. “When the pandemic first struck paper, toilet paper was like gold,” Portell said. “The optics of trying to take a price increase during that time just weren’t going to be good.” Thus, despite the spike in demand, companies were not in a position to balance out the price-and-cost equation. Now that the economy is beginning to stabilize, companies are starting to make different economic calculations, rebalancing pricing so that it better fits their profit expectations and takes into account inflation, which will drive up prices. “This isn’t an opportunistic profit-taking by companies,” Portell said. “This is a reset of the market.” The government’s pumping of money into the economy through recent stimulus packages has also given retailers more room to raise prices. People who have received unemployment benefits or stimulus checks are able to spend that money on consumer goods like toilet paper and diapers. Many of those who have kept their jobs during the pandemic also have been able to increase their savings. That means they have disposable income to spend on more expensive items like printers or desks for working at home, or on luxuries like televisions, hot tubs or kitchen remodels. “Right now, demand is fiscally stimulated and very strong,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist for the firm Oxford Economics. “So even if you raise your prices, you’re not necessarily going to lose market share, because most other producers are doing the same thing and because people have the means to buy.” It is likely that retailers, from big-box stores to grocery stores, will pass on the majority of the increased costs from suppliers to consumers. “Consumption is likely very strong the next couple of quarters, which will give companies a bit more pricing power to pass through some of those cost increases, which otherwise they might have had to absorb in their margins,” said Tim Drayson, head of economics at Legal and General Investment Management, an asset management firm. However, businesses will still have to keep price increases reasonable and in line with competition. “Businesses will tend to pass on what the consumer can stomach,” said John Ruth, chief executive of Build Asset Management, an investment advisory firm. “You’ll notice some price increases, but your hamburger isn’t going to double in your local favorite drive-through.” Price increases for necessities like toilet paper and diapers will affect low-income Americans most profoundly, placing an additional burden on those already hard hit by the pandemic. Whether the increased prices will stick, or eventually come down, is a topic of debate among economists. Some predict that prices will normalize within one to two years, as the economy continues to gain steam, the job market improves and those who lost jobs during the pandemic increasingly return to work. “People are not going to buy used cars, or even new cars, forever,” Daco said. “At some point, demand will be saturated, and that will be the start of an environment of reduced price.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States. The new restrictions, which take effect on Tuesday, May 4 at 12:01 am ET (0401 GMT), are on the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and were imposed because "the magnitude and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic" in India was "surging," the White House said. Biden on Friday signed a proclamation implementing the restrictions, which were first reported by Reuters.

  • A country in crisis: India faces major oxygen shortage as country battles second wave of COVID-19

    Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan spoke with&nbsp;Dr. Ramanan Laxminarayan, an epidemiologist from Princeton University and the director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy, who recently launched the initiative Oxygen for India. Their candid conversation covered the current oxygen crisis in India and what Verizon Media, the U.S. and the world can do to help&nbsp;fight the nation’s devastating second wave of COVID-19.

  • It’s Vlad: Former senator says ‘no question’ UFOs buzzing US warships are from Russia

    The former senator condemns the Pentagon for admitting it could not identify the strange objects

  • Marco Rubio left furious after his own typo kills off his amendment to water bill

    The senator complains political partisanship is out of control

  • What does Disneyland look like after 412 days closed? Take a look at joyous reopening

    Disneyland had only closed a handful of times before, including in 1963 on a national day of mourning for President John F. Kennedy.

  • Deadly fighting on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border kills at least 31

    Thousands of people are evacuated following some of the worst border fighting in years.

  • Bodycam video shows Chicago police officer fatally shoot armed man who was running away

    Police body camera footage released Wednesday showed the fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez during a foot chase in March.

  • Florida legislature passes elections bill that contains restrictions on voting, following a GOP trend

    The state's GOP spearheaded the bill and Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill.

  • First US emergency aid arrives in India as experts predict oxygen crisis to last another two weeks

    More than 40 countries are sending help amid Covid catastrophe

  • He’s the one: Trevor Lawrence makes history as Jaguars draft Clemson QB first overall

    “All he ever talks about is winning. All he ever talks about is getting better,” Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer said.

  • The EU accused Apple of breaking antitrust laws with its App Store rules

    The European Commission's competition chief accused Apple of disadvantaging developers. A complaint from Spotify prompted the investigation.