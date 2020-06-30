Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) just released its latest first-quarter report and things are not looking great. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$289m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 45%, coming in at just US$0.11 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Apogee Enterprises' six analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$1.33b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dip 7.7% to US$1.73 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.35b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.04 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$26.40, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Apogee Enterprises, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$38.00 and the most bearish at US$19.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Apogee Enterprises' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.6%, compared to a historical growth rate of 9.0% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Apogee Enterprises.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Apogee Enterprises. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Apogee Enterprises going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.