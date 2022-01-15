Apogee Enterprises' (NASDAQ:APOG) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.22

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APOG) dividend will be increasing to US$0.22 on 15th of February. This will take the annual payment to 1.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Apogee Enterprises Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Apogee Enterprises is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 27.3% based on recent performance. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

Apogee Enterprises Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.33 to US$0.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Apogee Enterprises' earnings per share has shrunk at 27% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Apogee Enterprises will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Apogee Enterprises that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

