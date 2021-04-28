Michael Collins, the 'forgotten' astronaut of Apollo 11, dies at 90

  • FILE PHOTO: Apollo 11 astronaut Collins speaks at a panel discussion on the 50th anniversary of the launch, in Cocoa Beach
  • FILE PHOTO: Handout photo of Collins
  • FILE PHOTO: Apollo 11 astronaut Collins speaks at a panel discussion on the 50th anniversary of the launch, in Cocoa Beach
  • FILE PHOTO: Former astronaut Collins speaks at 40th anniversary of the walk on the moon while in Washington
1 / 4

Michael Collins, the 'forgotten' astronaut of Apollo 11, dies at 90

FILE PHOTO: Apollo 11 astronaut Collins speaks at a panel discussion on the 50th anniversary of the launch, in Cocoa Beach
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rosalba O'Brien
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Rosalba O'Brien

(Reuters) -American astronaut Michael Collins, who as pilot of the Apollo 11 command module stayed behind on July 20, 1969, while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin traveled to the lunar surface to become the first humans to walk on the moon, died on Wednesday at age 90, his family said.

A statement released by his family said Collins died of cancer.

Often described as the "forgotten" third astronaut on the historic mission, Collins remained alone in the command module for more than 21 hours until his two fellow astronauts returned in the lunar module. He lost contact with mission control in Houston each time the spacecraft circled the dark side of the moon.

"Not since Adam has any human known such solitude as Mike Collins," the mission log said, referring to the biblical figure.

Collins wrote an account of his experiences in his 1974 autobiography, "Carrying the Fire," but largely shunned publicity.

"I know that I would be a liar or a fool if I said that I have the best of the three Apollo 11 seats, but I can say with truth and equanimity that I am perfectly satisfied with the one I have," Collins said in comments released by NASA in 2009.

Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk on Wednesday hailed Collins as "a true pioneer."

"NASA mourns the loss of this accomplished pilot and astronaut, a friend of all who seek to push the envelope of human potential. ... His spirit will go with us as we venture toward farther horizons," Jurczyk said in a statement.

Writing on Twitter, Aldrin paid tribute to Collins, saying, "Dear Mike, Wherever you have been or will be, you will always have the Fire to Carry us deftly to new heights and to the future."

Collins was born in Rome on Oct. 31, 1930 - the same year as both Armstrong, who died in 2012, and Aldrin. He was the son of a U.S. Army major general and, like his father, attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, graduating in 1952.

Like many of the first generation of American astronauts, Collins started out as an Air Force test pilot.

In 1963, he was chosen by NASA for its astronaut program, still in its early days but ramping up quickly at the height of the Cold War as the United States sought to push ahead of the Soviet Union and fulfill President John F. Kennedy's pledge of landing a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

Collins' first voyage into space came in July 1966 as pilot on Gemini X, part of the missions that prepared NASA's Apollo program. The Gemini X mission carried out a successful docking with a separate target vehicle.

His second, and final, spaceflight was the historic Apollo 11.

He avoided much of the media fanfare that greeted the astronauts on their return to Earth, and was later often critical of the cult of celebrity.

After a short stint in government, Collins became director of the National Air and Space Museum, stepping down in 1978. He was also the author of a number of space-related books.

His strongest memory from Apollo 11, he said, was looking back at the Earth, which he said seemed "fragile."

"I really believe that if the political leaders of the world could see their planet from a distance of 100,000 miles, their outlook could be fundamentally changed. That all-important border would be invisible, that noisy argument silenced," he said.

His family's statement said they know "how lucky Mike felt to live the life he did."

"Please join us in fondly and joyfully remembering his sharp wit, his quiet sense of purpose, and his wise perspective, gained both from looking back at Earth from the vantage of space and gazing across calm waters from the deck of his fishing boat."

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Rich McKay, Editing by Peter Cooney and Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • NASA’s Mars helicopter just took an extremely long flight

    NASA is moving fast with its Ingenuity helicopter trials on Mars. In its first flight, the tiny aircraft took off, hovered, and landed in place. Its second flight saw it take off, travel a relatively short distance of 16 feet, and then land again. Its third flight, which NASA completed on Sunday, April 25th, was by far its most impressive trip yet. For the newest test, the helicopter was tasked with taking off to a height of 16 feet and then flying horizontally for 164 feet, or 50 meters. That's over half the length of a football field, and the helicopter nailed it. What's even more impressive about the flight is the speed at which the helicopter traveled during its horizontal journey. As NASA explains in a new blog post, the aircraft reached a top speed of 6.6 feet per second (2 meters per second) or roughly 4.5 miles per hour. It's not exactly supersonic, but it's speedy enough to make it the fastest machine on Mars by a long shot. For comparison, the Perseverance rover travels at a top speed of less than 0.1 miles per hour. This latest test is perhaps the best example of why NASA wanted to send a helicopter to Mars in the first place. Ingenuity doesn't have any scientific instruments or goals, but it could help engineers and NASA as a whole to better understand the advantages of sending aerial exploration technology to Mars instead of land-based rovers. The fact that the helicopter safely traveled 50 meters at a speed of 4.5 miles per hour demonstrates that an aerial drone would be able to explore other worlds much faster than robotic rovers. Via NASA: The Ingenuity team has been pushing the helicopter’s limits by adding instructions to capture more photos of its own – including from the color camera, which captured its first images on Flight Two. As with everything else about these flights, the additional steps are meant to provide insights that could be used by future aerial missions. The trick, of course, would be to match the speed and safety of an aerial drone with the kind of scientific might that NASA's rovers already possess. A drone that travels for great distances in a short period of time would be great for exploring and mapping out the surface of the planet in greater detail, but if it can't stop and collect samples, analyze them, and send valuable scientific data back to Earth, it's of little value compared to a rover. Going forward, NASA will have to seriously consider what it wants out of its Mars missions. There are many smart people at the space agency, and combining the scientific power of a rover with the aerial capabilities of an aerial drone could result in the most important Mars exploration mission ever. It'll be many years before such a mission launches if one ever does, but the possibility is looking better and better with each passing day.

  • Crew-1 astronauts prepare for splashdown

    NASA and SpaceX are promising more Coast Guard patrols and fewer pleasure boaters for this week's splashdown by 4 astronauts. Three NASA astronauts and one from Japan are scheduled to return from the International Space Station on Wednesday. (Apr. 26)

  • Man nabbed at airport with 35 birds hidden in his clothing, officials say

    Kevin Andre McKenzie, 36, of Guyana, was trying to smuggle the birds into the United States for "singing contests" in New York City, according to a federal complaint.

  • Michael Collins death: ‘Forgotten’ Astronaut who almost went to the Moon dies aged 90

    Collins was best known as the crew member who joined Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on their trip to the Moon. In a statement, his family said that he had died on 28 April after a “valiant battle with cancer”. Before his space career, Collins served in the US Air Force, flying through the 1950s and into the early 60s and clocking up more than 3,000 hours of flight time.

  • One dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine cuts COVID-19 spread by up to 50% within a household, a study found

    Protection from spreading COVID-19 to other people in a household kicked in at around 14 days after getting a vaccine.

  • Watch SpaceX's Crew-1 astronauts plummet to an ocean landing on Saturday, ending the longest human spaceflight in NASA history

    NASA has never flown its own astronauts to and from space for a mission this long. Now SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship must bring them back to Earth.

  • Johnathan Jones Buys 1972 Oldsmobile 442 For His Dad

    The Patriots cornerback revealed the surprise on video…

  • Press secretary on new CDC mask guidance, President Biden's address to joint session of Congress

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the CDC's new guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.

  • Earthquake leaves homes damaged in India

    Homes were damaged in Guwahati, India, after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of the country on April 28.

  • Why gas stations of the future might not include EV chargers — yet

    At some point in the future, that sentence might be something an electric vehicle (EV) owner may say at a gas station — or rather, a "service station." Tesla's (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk certainly thinks that’s the case. While EVs are the future, old-fashioned, gas-powered cars and trucks will be with us for a long time.

  • Elon Musk says U.S. SEC is sometimes 'too close' to Wall Street hedge funds

    "They have an important role to play in protecting the public from getting swindled, but are sometimes too close to Wall St hedge funds imo (in my opinion)," Musk said on Twitter. Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the SEC is considering new guidance to rein in growth projections made by SPACs, or listed blank-check companies, including clarification of when they qualify for certain legal protections. Musk has had his own run-ins with the SEC.

  • ‘It can’t just be a coincidence’: How Biden is using artwork to underscore his message to America

    When President Joe Biden speaks to Americans, he communicates not only with words but through artwork visible in the background.

  • Wild prospect Marco Rossi details terrifying battle with COVID-19 complications

    NHL prospect Marco Rossi says he's just happy to be alive amid an exhaustive and ongoing battle with COVID-19 complications, including myocarditis.

  • Powerful Delta 4 Heavy rocket boosts spy satellite into space

    The timing of the launch and the rocket's trajectory closely matched the paths to orbit used by previous satellites capable of collecting extremely detailed views of ground targets.

  • Bitcoin News Roundup for April 28, 2021

    With BTC below $55K again and a look at soaring dogecoin miner revenue, CoinDesk’s Market Daily is back with the latest news roundup.

  • Mars helicopter photographs Mars rover

    Nasa's Ingenuity drone returns an in-flight image it took of the Perseverance rover on the ground.

  • An asteroid hit Earth in 2018, and now we know where it came from

    When a chunk of space rock makes it to the surface of Earth there's always a question as to where it originated. Scientists have gotten quite good at being able to trace the source of various pieces of space debris based on the makeup of the rock as well as the position of Earth and the direction the rock was traveling through space when it met up with our planet. In 2018, an asteroid that was being tracked through space resulted in debris that impacted Earth in Botswana in Southern Africa. After the rock was found, researchers began the task of tracing its origins, and a new paper published in Meteoritics and Planetary Science provides their conclusions. According to the scientists, the asteroid likely originated from a massive asteroid that astronomers have been keeping their eyes on for some time. The space rock is known as Vesta, and it's the second-largest known asteroid in our solar system. Vesta's history is clouded in mystery, but it's believed that impacts on the asteroid's surface created many pieces of debris and it looks like one of those chunks found its way to Earth. The pieces of the asteroid that landed in Botswana were relatively tiny. The asteroid that gave birth to them appeared as a flash of light in a sky survey conducted by the University of Arizona, and when it reached Earth it fragmented and the debris tumbled down in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve. Researchers canvased the area and found a total of 23 meteorites. "Combining the observations of the small asteroid in space with information gleaned from the meteorites shows it likely came from Vesta, second-largest asteroid in our Solar System and target of NASA's DAWN mission," Peter Jenniskens, leader of the study, said in a statement. "Billions of years ago, two giant impacts on Vesta created a family of larger, more dangerous asteroids. The newly recovered meteorites gave us a clue on when those impacts might have happened." Tracking the debris was a challenge as the observations were only made shortly before the rock reached Earth. Once it did, the scientists had to hunt down video footage that offered them clues as to where the debris landed. Once samples were found, the task of studying the rocky material began. After a lengthy investigation that helped to age the rock and narrow down its possible origins, the researchers finally arrived at the conclusion that it came from an impact with Vesta. Moreover, the debris is believed to have been chipped off of Vesta during an impact with another body roughly 22 million years ago. The science of tracking the source of asteroids has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. It's incredible to think that researchers can actually trace where a space rock came from after it already hit the Earth. These types of research projects are helping us learn more about our solar system and all of the material in it, and could open new avenues of research into asteroid formation.

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Man dies after being pinned to the ground for five minutes by California police

    City of Alameda release 911 audio and body camera footage of police altercation

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president