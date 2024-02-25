Apollo 17: Looking back at the last time the US landed on the moon

PopSci Staff
·6 min read
large boulder with astronaut
Scientist-astronaut Harrison H. Schmitt is photographed standing next to a huge, split lunar boulder during the third Apollo 17 extravehicular activity (EVA) at the Taurus-Littrow landing site.
In the December 1972 issue of Popular Science, writer Alden P. Armagnac described Apollo 17 as "the most exciting geological field trip in history." The lunar landing concluded NASA's groundbreaking Apollo program and ended up being the last time the United States landed on the moon in the 20th century.

This week, after 51 years, the US returned to moon on Odysseus, an uncrewed lander that became the first privately-built spacecraft to survive a moon landing. Odysseus (or "Odie") was built by Texas-based Intuitive Machines and carried a payload that included NASA navigation and tech experiments. NASA plans to use the instruments to collect vital data ahead of planned crewed missions later this decade.

The December 1972 issue of Popular Science included a preview of the Apollo 17 mission and a look back at previous Apollo missions.

To mark the American return to the moon, we wanted to take a look back at Apollo 17 through images. Commander Gene Cernan, Lunar Module Pilot Harrison Schmitt, and Command Module Pilot Ronald Evans blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center on December 7, 1972. The 12-day mission included several notable feats: the first astronaut-scientist on the moon (Schmitt), the first poem read from the surface of the moon, and circling the moon 75 times.

As Armagnac wrote: "When some future lunar settler writes the history of man on the moon, its most dramatic chapter is bound to be the Apollo adventures of 1969-1972." We'll have to wait and see what dramatics 21st century moon exploration brings.

the grey surface of the moon in the foreground with earth in the background
a robotic vehicle sits next to a boulder on the grey sands of the moon
An astronaut with a camera on his chest stands amongst boulders
An astronaut salutes the american flag
the shadow of an astronaut is seen in front of lunar vehicles
Wide-angle view of the Apollo 17 Taurus-Littrow lunar landing site. To the left in the background is the Lunar Module. To the right in the background is the Lunar Roving vehicle. An Apollo 17 crewmember is photographed between the two points. The shadow of the astronaut taking the photograph can be seen in the right foreground. Photo: NASA
an american flag on the surface of the grey, dusty moon
orange dust seen amongst grey dust
an astronaut mid-trip with a leg in the air
a shiny silver module floats above the surface of a cratered moon