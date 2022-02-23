Apollo Will Take Auto-Parts Supplier Tenneco Private

Kamaron Leach and Richard Clough
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tenneco Inc.’s agreement to go private through a plan led by Apollo Global Management Inc. gives the maker of mufflers and aftermarket auto parts a chance to move past years of upheaval with the help of new investors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Apollo and its private equity affiliates will pay $20 a share, almost twice Tenneco’s Feb. 22 closing price, the companies said in a statement Wednesday. Based on the number of shares outstanding, the cash transaction has an equity value of about $1.6 billion. The companies valued the deal at $7.1 billion including debt.

Tenneco is “a company that we’ve followed and admired for a long time -- a global player” in original-equipment and aftermarket auto parts, Michael Reiss, partner at Apollo Global, said in a telephone interview. “It’s a large platform that we think we can invest behind, use our capital and knowledge around the automotive sector to help execute on its global strategy, and increase its flexibility to better position all of the various business units.”

The sale wraps a tumultuous stretch for Lake Forest, Illinois-based Tenneco, which has endured activist investor pressure, board shakeups and an 85% drop in the stock price over the past five years. For Apollo, the newly acquired business fits into a portfolio that includes Canadian automotive molder ABC Technologies Holdings Inc., which it took majority control of less than a year ago.

Tenneco will continue to operate under that brand name following the deal, according to the companies. The deal, which has been unanimously approved by Tenneco’s board, is expected to close in the second half of the year. Lazard served as financial adviser to Tenneco, while Rothschild & Co. acted as lead financial adviser to Apollo Funds alongside BofA Securities and Citi.

Separately, Tenneco on Wednesday reported an adjusted loss of 11 cents a share in the fourth quarter, well short of Wall Street’s expectations. Sales of $4.39 billion exceeded the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Tenneco shares soared 93%, the largest intraday climb in almost 13 years, as of 12:25 p.m. in New York. Apollo shares were little changed after earlier rising as much as 1.7%.

After years of dilution, Icahn Enterprises LP remains a top holder in Tenneco with a nearly 5% stake, according to the latest filings tracked by Bloomberg.

Dramatic Saga

The Apollo deal marks the latest twist in Tenneco’s saga. The company agreed in 2018 to acquire Federal-Mogul, a rival parts manufacturer backed by activist Carl Icahn, for $5.4 billion with the intention of subsequently breaking the company apart. That plan was upended by deep strains in Tenneco’s business, leading to the resignation of co-CEO Roger Wood in early 2020.

Around the same time, Dan Ninivaggi, a former Icahn Automotive Group executive, called for sweeping board changes, cash-raising steps and a possible sale of the company. In a January 2020 letter to the board, he said Tenneco “has never created a penny of shareholder value.” The stock has been on a steady slide from the mid-$60s in 2017 and early 2018.

More recently, semiconductor shortages caused by the pandemic have wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. But Reiss, who also serves on the board of ABC Technologies, sees significant upside after the impact of Covid-19 and chip delays declines.

“From a macro perspective, we will benefit from the auto demand recovery from trough levels,” Reiss said. “We have flexibility. There are organic growth opportunities where we can better help accelerate new products, new customers and then M&A both small and large.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tenneco Is Being Taken Private by Apollo Funds for $7.1 Billion

    Apollo Funds will pay Tenneco shareholders $20 a share in an all-cash transaction, representing a 100.4% premium to Tenneco's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Standard General, Apollo Near $24-Per-Share Tegna Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Standard General and Apollo Global Management Inc. are nearing a deal to acquire television broadcaster Tegna Inc. in a transaction valued at $24 a share, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds

  • Tenneco auto parts company to go private in $7.1 billion deal with Apollo

    Apollo is offering $20 per share for the company, more than double the company's closing stock price of $9.98 on Tuesday.

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Humana to name two independent directors in agreement with Starboard

    Starboard owns 1 million shares, or a 0.79% stake, in Humana and is one of the most visible activist investors with holdings in insurer eHealth Inc, web services company GoDaddy Inc and cloud services provider Box Inc. Last month, the hedge fund nominated four directors including its Chief Executive Jeff Smith to chemicals maker Huntsman Corp's board. Following the agreement with Humana, Smith said the insurer is well-positioned to deliver gains in market share for Medicare Advantage, improved profitability and earnings growth.

  • Apollo taking manufacturer Tenneco private at fat premium

    Private-equity firm pays roughly double Tenneco's closing share price in a deal that values the clean air and powertrain system manufacturer at $7.1 billion.

  • Iran Nuclear Envoy Returns to Tehran at Critical Point for Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s chief negotiator at nuclear talks with world powers will return to Tehran for a “short visit” to consult with the Islamic Republic’s leadership as efforts to revive a 2015 deal reach a critical juncture.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. to Sanction Nord Stream 2; EU Calls Summit: Ukraine UpdateBiden

  • Apollo agrees to take Tenneco private for $7.1 billion

    Apollo Global Management Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to buy Tenneco Inc. for $20 a share, a 100.4% premium over the stock's closing price of $9.98 a share on Tuesday. The deal values Lake Forest Ill.-based Tenneco at about $7.1 billion. The manufacturer of clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems said the deal will maximize shareholder value. Apollo partner Michael Reiss is leading the transaction for the private equity firm. Shares of Tenneco rallied 90.3% in premarket

  • TV broadcaster Tegna sells in $5.4 billion cash deal

    Tegna, one of the largest U.S. local news broadcast companies, has sold to one of its largest shareholders, Standard General, in a $5.4 billion deal backed by private equity giant Apollo Global Management, the companies said Tuesday.Why it matters: Consolidation in local media has accelerated in recent years as private investment firms look to squeeze profits out of local news companies whose businesses have been in terminal decline. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Big Broadcaster Tegna Sold To Standard General, Apollo Global

    Big publicly-traded broadcaster Tegna, which has been in play for months, agreed to sell itself to Standard General and investors led by Apollo Global Management and its Cox Media Group. It’s a cash deal for $24 a share. That comes to an equity value of $5.4 billion, or $8.6 billion including the assumption of debt. […]

  • Tenneco (TEN) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Tenneco (TEN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.75% and 4.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Private equity firm Apollo launches $100 million foundation

    The foundation will partner with non-profits seeking to promote educational access, skills development, network building and access to capital for aspiring professionals and entrepreneurs, the New York-based firm said. Apollo's employees will identify potential recipients and pitch grants to a council at the foundation also made up of the firm's employees.

  • Kodiak Stock Pummeled After Attempt To Improve On Regeneron's Blockbuster Backfired

    Kodiak Sciences' attempt to improve on Regeneron's blockbuster eye drug backfired on Wednesday — and investors pummeled KOD stock.

  • This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

    The master limited partnership (MLP) currently offers an 8.8% yield, multiples above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. While a dividend yield that high might seem to be at a high risk of a reduction, that's not the case with Crestwood's payout. Meanwhile, with a strong financial profile, it has the flexibility to continue expanding, which could fuel continued distribution growth.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • 3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest unloads 11.7 million shares of Palantir in a post-earnings selling spree

    The $123.2 million sale was the Ark ETFs third in under a week and came as data analytics company Palantir's stock fell after an earnings miss.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock With 481% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Matterport had a rough quarter, but the company still has the opportunity to capitalize on this massive market.