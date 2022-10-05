Apollo-Backed EmployBridge to Acquire Bluecrew From IAC

Kamaron Leach
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- IAC Inc. has agreed to sell its app-based Bluecrew business to EmployBridge, an industrial-staffing company backed by Apollo Global Management Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

IAC will keep a minority stake in the combined company, which will generate more than $4 billion in pro-forma revenue, according to a statement Tuesday reviewed by Bloomberg.

Financial terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

Bluecrew uses analytics to help companies with their variable staffing needs, utilizing its more than 100,000 ready-to-work crew members, according to its website. BlueCrew Chief Executive Officer Stephen Avalone will join EmployBridge as chief platform officer after the deal closes.

Bluecrew and Employbridge are complementary, Billy Milam, chief executive officer at EmployBridge, said in an interview. Bluecrew is app-based while EmployBridge has branches nationwide. So the deal will help EmployBridge build upon the stickiness of its business clients, Milam said.

“It’s an instant connection to client opportunities for the Bluecrew mobile platform,” Milam said.

Founded in 1985, EmployBridge is a provider of career and workforce services based in Atlanta. The business has about 400 locations and operates across 48 states. It was acquired in 2021 by Apollo.

The deal came together from bilateral talks between Bluecrew and EmployBridge, according to Robert Kalsow-Ramos, an Apollo partner.

“I’d say this is a unique transaction in that it was a cash and stock sort of merger and acquisition of Bluecrew and required no external financing,” Kalsow-Ramos said. “So we were really -- despite the market volatility and in light of the creative structure of the transaction -- able to put together this transformative deal in sort of a really unique way.”

The deal is slated to close in the fourth quarter.

“EmployBridge is the right owner to unlock Bluecrew’s potential, and as a minority shareholder we look forward to seeing how far they go,” a representative for IAC said in a statement.

Royal Bank of Canada, Evercore Inc., Houlihan Lokey Inc. and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison advised EmployBridge on the deal while IAC was represented by Morrison Cohen.

(Updates Apollo partner’s quote in ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Repsol, BP, Equinor, Shell and Schlumberger

    Repsol, BP, Equinor, Shell and Schlumberger are part of The Zacks Analyst Blog.

  • From Call Center to the C-suite: Nationwide’s Ramon Jones Shares Lessons on Achieving Success

    The Chief Marketing Officer for Nationwide shares lessons for leadership from the C-suite.

  • Which Long-Term Leaders Are Doing The Least Worst In The Current Bear Market?

    Since that early January breakdown, DAVA rallied to close above its 40-week moving average just once so far this year.

  • Hasbro stock dives after downbeat quarterly revenue outlook, lowered full-year view

    Shares of Hasbro Inc. took a midday dive into the red, then bounced back into the green, after the toy maker provided a downbeat third-quarter revenue outlook and cut its full-year outlook. After being up as much as 6.2% in morning trading, the stock dropped as much as 3.3% after the outlook update, before bouncing back to gain 0.5% in recent trading. The company said at its Investor Da that it expects third-quarter revenue to be down about 15% from a year ago, while the current FactSet revenue

  • Use This Market Strength for Repositioning

    This is a classic bear market bounce so far, with poorly positioned market players adding exposure by buying index plays.

  • Top U.S. colleges report a decline in MBA applications for 2024

    Some of the top business schools in the country, including Harvard, Yale, and UPenn, are seeing a notable decline in applications for 2024, according to a new report.

  • Landmark CBDC Test Backed by China, Thailand and Hong Kong Deemed Success, BIS Says

    The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said a project involving multiple Asian central bank digital currencies (CBDC) has been deemed a success, facilitating over $22 million in foreign-exchange transactions. Josh Lipsky, Senior Director at Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center, discuses CBDC progress in China and around the globe.

  • Celsius co-founder Daniel Leon resigns

    Crypto lender Celsius announced the resignation of its co-founder, Daniel Leon, as the company battles bankruptcy and other legal woes.

  • Republic First, activist investor Driver Management cut cooperation deal

    The two sides had been at odds for almost a year, largely due to former Chairman and CEO Vernon Hill's fast-growth strategy.

  • Bitcoin correlation with gold hits highest level in over a year

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin's correlation with assets such as gold and stocks.

  • Kim Kardashian and the top five celebrities who have promoted crypto

    Kim Kardashian has been fined by a US financial regulator for failing to disclose that she was paid for promoting a crypto project on her Instagram page.

  • Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • JPMorgan Holds Off on Adding India to Bond Index, Keeps on Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is keeping Indian government bonds off its emerging-market sovereign bond index for now, citing investment hurdles that must be resolved for the inclusion to take place.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best T

  • The SEC’s Kardashian fine was a dumb publicity stunt

    L’affaire Kardashian is yet another instance of Gary Gensler prioritizing his ambitions over sound crypto regulation.

  • Yatsen Sued With Hillhouse, Wall Street Banks After Post-IPO Stock Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in Chinese cosmetics maker Yatsen Holding Ltd. are suing the company and its executives, along with its largest outside shareholder Hillhouse Capital, alleging they allowed misleading information to inflate the price of the shares. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean

  • Musk Offers To Acquire Twitter At Original Price Of $44 Billion

    Twitter stock soared amid a report Elon Musk has sent a letter proposing to proceed with his offer to buy the company for $54.20 a share.

  • Manulife Redoubles Its Asia Ambitions in a World of Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after operating in Asia for more than century, Manulife Financial Corp. is counting on the region to be its most promising driver of growth in an increasingly turbulent world.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Ral

  • Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk

    A county commission in rural New Mexico that has been roiled by election conspiracies is trying to oust its election director just five weeks before Election Day for improperly certifying ballot-counting equipment. Torrance County is repeating the certification of its vote-counting machines for the Nov. 8 general election based on revelations that County Clerk Yvonne Otero pre-signed certification forms before testing and did not attend the inspection of election equipment. Torrance is one of a handful of rural counties in New Mexico that considered delaying certification of the results of its primary election as angry crowds gave voice to unproven conspiracy theories about voting systems.

  • Mastercard implements risk-rating tool to deter crypto fraud activity

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to break down Mastercard's new tool for fending off crypto fraud.

  • Coal Revival Threatens to Push Power Sector Emissions to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Global carbon emissions from power plants may be headed for a record high this year after summer droughts and heatwaves boosted coal- and natural gas-fired generation. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 202