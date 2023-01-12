Apollo-Backed Gambling Firm Lottomatica Weighs $1 Billion IPO

Swetha Gopinath and Daniele Lepido
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lottomatica, the Italian gambling company backed by Apollo Global Management Inc., is considering a Milan initial public offering this year that could raise about $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Lottomatica is working with banks including UniCredit SpA as it evaluates the listing, which could take place as soon as the second quarter, the people said. It’s considering seeking a valuation of around $5 billion including debt, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Bonds of Lottomatica rose Thursday as investors reacted to the news. Its €575 million bonds due July 2025 jumped as much as 1.6 cents on the euro to 97.6 cents, the highest since last April.

Europe’s IPO market effectively shut last year as rising interest rates and heightened inflation pushed investors into risk-off mode. Some companies are now betting that pent-up demand for listings will help them get IPOs away in the months ahead.

Lottomatica operates in Italy’s regulated gaming market and is active in the online, sports betting and slot machine segments. The company hasn’t set precise terms for the offering, and details of the share sale could change depending on market conditions.

Representatives for Lottomatica, Apollo and UniCredit declined to comment.

Sisal SpA, Italy’s oldest betting company, also took a stab at listing on the Milan exchange before being bought by Flutter Entertainment Plc in a £1.6 billion ($2 billion) deal agreed in 2021.

(Updates with bond move in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Switzerland Puts Relationship With EU High on its Priority List

    (Bloomberg) -- Freshing up Switzerland’s ties with the European Union has moved up on the country’s political to-do list.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at Feet“Renewing” that relationship was liste

  • 35,000 Unexpected Deaths in England, Wales as NHS Buckles

    (Bloomberg) -- England and Wales had one of the worst years for deaths in more than a decade, throwing a spotlight on the crisis engulfing the National Health Service. Almost 35,000 more people died in 2022 than normal, with excess deaths climbing in the last three weeks of the year amid a surge in flu and pneumonia cases, official figures show. The findings will pile further pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government over its handling of the NHS as people wait longer than ever for ambu

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Picks New Commander for Forces in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia named a new commander of its forces in Ukraine, the latest in a number of military shuffles since the invasion bogged down and confounded President Vladimir Putin’s expectations of a quick and limited “special military operation.”Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed To

  • Ukraine denies Russia controls Soledar, says fighting is intense

    Ukraine's military denied on Wednesday that Russian forces had taken control of the eastern town of Soledar, and said the intensity of battles in the area could be compared to fighting in World War Two. Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television that Ukrainian forces had not allowed Russian forces to break through front lines. He said the military command was "working now on how to stabilise the situation with the maximum impact for the enemy and minimum losses for Ukraine."

  • BOJ Speculation Jolts Traders to Renew Wagers on Policy Changes

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into bets on another hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan following a report that the central bank will review the side effects of its policy as soon as next week.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue H

  • Britons splurge at Christmas but retailers brace for tougher 2023

    British shoppers spent freely at Christmas, piling their trolleys with party food, drink and clothing as they enjoyed the first holiday season free of COVID worries for three years, but retailers warned they will tighten their belts in 2023. Tesco and Marks & Spencer, two of Britain's biggest retailers, posted better than expected Christmas sales as people snapped up festive treats despite a deepening cost-of-living crisis. Results on Wednesday from another big supermarket, Sainsbury's, showed a similar trend, confounding retailers' worries that Christmas trading would be sluggish given double-digit UK inflation and low consumer confidence.

  • UAE Names Oil Chief Al-Jaber as COP28 Climate President

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at FeetThe United Arab Emirates has named Sultan al Jaber, head of the national oil company, as president for the COP28 climate summit that will be hel

  • Charge upgraded to murder in Taunton crash that killed Middleboro mom

    The defendant was driving 101 mph, fleeing a police stop when he smashed into Lori Ann Medeiros's red Ford Fusion, the DA's office said.

  • BlackRock Plans to Cut 500 Jobs in First Retrenchment Since 2019

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. plans to dismiss about 500 employees, roughly 2.5% of its global workforce, after the world’s biggest asset manager grappled with sharp declines last year in equity and bond markets.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 2

  • FAA system outage more likely ‘related to migrations, adjustments’ than hackers: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Airlines Industry Analyst George Ferguson joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the FAA's NOTAM system failure on Wednesday morning and what could be the cause of it.

  • Yuan’s Reopening-Led Rally Faces Near-Term Growth Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan’s swift rise on China reopening bets is starting to look stretched for some market watchers, with near-term economic growth likely to be weak and supportive seasonal factors starting to wane.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’

  • Move over TINA, it's time for TARA

    A shakeout in financial markets triggered by central banks' sudden move to abandon ultra-low interest rates has created a casualty money managers will not miss: TINA. The acronym for There Is No Alternative to owning equities described how loose monetary policy since 2009 put stocks on steroids because yields on fixed income products such as government bonds became too low to bother with. TINA was the only trade in town.

  • Tata Reviews Super App Strategy as Sales May Miss Target by 50%

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Group’s ambitious super app is expected to meet just half of the sales target in its debut year, forcing the sprawling Indian corporate to review its digital strategy, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican

  • Saudi and Singapore Wealth Funds Join $930 Million Pre-IPO Bet on Anime Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Entertainment Corp. has won $930 million from the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Singapore, securing one of the country’s largest financing rounds at a time global investors shy away from big startup bets.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard La

  • Univar Solutions Draws Interest from Apollo, Platinum

    (Bloomberg) -- US chemical distributor Univar Solutions Inc. has attracted interest from potential bidders including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Platinum Equity, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minut

  • Hedge Fund Elliott Said to Be Top 10 Investor in Utility PPL

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management, the investment firm run by billionaire Paul Singer, has built a sizable position in utility owner PPL Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at FeetUS Flights

  • Wall Street's New ESG Money-Maker Promises Nature Conservation — With a Catch

    (Bloomberg) -- Big global banks are eying some of the world’s most fragile countries for a new experiment in financial engineering: debt relief in exchange for environmental protections. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Bi

  • MrBeast Wants to IPO MrBeast Burger and Feastables to Let the Little Guy Share in the Upside — This Alternative Might Be the Perfect Solution

    Jimmy Donaldson, more prominently known as MrBeast, is a prolific YouTube philanthropist known for giving away millions of dollars. He has over 127 million subscribers, giving him one of the largest YouTube audiences in the world. His claim to fame, among other outlandish antics, is giving away large amounts of money — sometimes ranging in the millions. This is an expensive endeavor, so he has branched out into building companies like Feastables and MrBeast Burger to fund it. To stay updated wit

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?

    This high-yield dividend stock has enormous upside potential, particularly at today's low pricing.