Apollo-Backed German Lender OLB Hits Pause on IPO Amid Banking Crisis

Swetha Gopinath and Stephan Kahl
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oldenburgische Landesbank AG, the private equity-backed German lender, has paused work on a planned initial public offering that was expected to take place as early as in May, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The decision to put the planned German listing on hold comes amid investors’ concerns over the health of the global banking system, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Events in the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and UBS Group AG’s deal for Credit Suisse Group AG have sparked a rush from risk that has made IPOs more difficult to pull off.

Just about $2 billion has been raised via new listings on European exchanges so far this year, a near 50% drop from the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. While a handful of issuers are plotting listings, most are sitting on the sidelines.

OLB, which is backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc., earlier this year added a large roster of banks to its IPO line-up in anticipation of the first-half listing that was expected to value the bank at well over €1 billion ($1.1 billion).

The lender remains keen to pursue a listing and is ready to move ahead when market conditions improve, though the final decision will be up to its shareholders, one of the people said.

A representative for OLB declined to comment. A representative for Apollo didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more: Apollo-Backed Lender OLB Said to Add More Banks to IPO Roster

Based in Oldenburg, Germany, OLB was created through the combination of several smaller German lenders, including some previously owned by Italian bank UniCredit SpA and German insurer Allianz SE. Its other backers include Teacher Retirement System of Texas and UK-based Grovepoint Investment Management LLP.

(Adds detail on OLB plans in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Timken (TKR) is a Strong Value Stock

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Univar (UNVR) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Univar (UNVR) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Is Weakness In YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 5.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI). But if you pay close...

  • The Bank Turmoil Isn’t Over. What It Means for the Fed Looking Forward.

    Moderna’s CEO is faces a Senate grilling over $130 Covid-19 shot, Google expands public access to its ‘Bard’ chatbot, and other news to start your day.

  • Fed emergency lending to banks boosted overall Fed holdings in latest week

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Federal Reserve emergency lending to banks, which hit record levels last week, remained high in the latest week, amid continued large scale extensions of credit to the financial system, which now includes official foreign borrowing. The Fed reported that discount window borrowing, its main source of emergency credit to depository institutions, ticked down to $110.2 billion as of Wednesday, from the $152.9 billion reported last week. However, as of Wednesday, banks boosted borrowing under the central bank’s newly launched Bank Term Funding Program to $53.7 billion.

  • Turkey Refrains From Rate Cut as Lira Keeps Markets on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank held off from cutting interest rates on Thursday as the lira comes under pressure and the economy absorbs the fallout of last month’s catastrophic earthquakes.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidJPMorgan Sold $10 Million in Jewels Left in Bank Safe Deposit Box, Suit Claim

  • Trade Desk Stock Sees Composite Rating Continue The Climb To 96

    Trade Desk saw an improvement in its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating Wednesday, from 94 to 96. The new score tells you the company is now outperforming 96% of all stocks in terms of the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. Winning stocks often have a 95 or higher grade in the early stages of a new price run, so that's a good starting point when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.

  • Markets Gain, Rebounding From Wednesday's Selloff

    U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Thursday, March 23, boosted by optimism in the technology sector, with the Nasdaq gaining 1%.

  • Visa Stock Gets Credit For Strong Growth; Key Rating Rises

    Credit card giant Visa is among the top-rated growth stocks. The raised score means Visa stock is now outperforming 96% of all stocks on the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. Visa stock trades above its 200-day line and on Thursday it rose above its 50-day line but closed below it, at 222.59, up about 1.2% for the day.

  • EU Regulators to Rethink Liquidity After Credit Suisse Unravels

    (Bloomberg) -- The rapidly unfolding crises of confidence at Credit Suisse Group AG and Silicon Valley Bank are prompting some regulators gathered at the European Central Bank to rethink their treatment of liquidity risk.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctio

  • Crude Oil Heads for Weekly Advance as US Dollar Gives Up Ground

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly advance as speculation that the Federal Reserve may be close to ending its rate-hiking cycle undermined the dollar just as China continued to leave Covid Zero further behind.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peac

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy with Reasonable Valuations

    There are still some chip stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Billionaire Richard Branson's Space Business Just Found a Game-Changer

    Virgin Orbit's shares are up about 35% in March 22 trading after a report emerged the company had found some capital. The company, part-owned by billionaire Richard Branson, had been challenged recently by a drop in its market capitalization. Virgin Orbit is close to making a deal for a $200 million investment from Matthew Brown, Reuters reported.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Ru

  • The Only Bank Stock I'm Buying Is the 1 Warren Buffett Is Actively Selling

    As this Berkshire Hathaway holding of 17 years is being jettisoned by the Oracle of Omaha, I'm confidently buying.