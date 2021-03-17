Apollo-backed Sun Country Airlines jumps 38% in Nasdaq debut

FILE PHOTO: A Sun Country Airlines plane's wing is de-iced as a United Airlines plane waits at the de-icing station during a snowstorm at Logan International Airport in Boston
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, a low-cost carrier backed by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, jumped around 38% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.

The stock opened at $33 per share, giving the airline a valuation of $1.84 billion.

The Minnesota-based airline raised $218.2 million in its initial public offering on Tuesday, selling shares at $24 each, above the marketed range of $21 to $23 apiece.

The listing comes at a time when weak travel demand continues to weigh on the financials of airlines globally, as people stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sun Country, however, is betting on a turnaround in its fortunes as people get vaccinated. The airline expects to be one of the "early beneficiaries" of the rebound, as it is focused on leisure travel rather than business travel, it said.

Sun Country operates a fleet of 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The carrier also provides air cargo services to Amazon.com Inc.

The carrier expanded services in January this year, adding http://www.suncountryview.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/1.26-New-Route-and-Schedule-Extension.pdf 16 new routes and nine new airports, encouraged by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and betting on pent-up demand for leisure travel.

Founded in 1982 by Jim Olsen and a small group of pilots and flight attendants, Sun Country offers affordable flights and vacation packages to destinations across the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. It was bought by Apollo in 2017.

The company said it plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds to repay a loan it took from the U.S. government under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Sun Country rival Frontier Group Holdings Inc also filed to go public earlier this month.

Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs and Nomura were the underwriters for Sun Country's offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • The Newest Airline Stock Jumps In Debut Amid Hopes For Revenge Travel

    Sun Country stock jumped in its debut Wednesday after pricing an IPO above expectations late Tuesday as air travel continues picking up and airline stocks soar.

  • Olo's stock opens with a 28% rally, then pares some gains

    Olo Inc. got off to a good start as a public company, as the online restaurant-ordering technology company's stock opened 28% above its IPO price. The first trade was at $32.00 at 11:52 a.m. Eastern for 2.4 million shares. The IPO had priced late Tuesday at $25 a share, well above the expected range of between $20 and $22 a share, which had been recently raised from an original expectation of between $16 and $18 a share. Olo's stock has since pared some gains to trade up 22.6% at $30.65, after trading in an early range of $30.56 to $32.44 since the open. The company went public at a time tepid investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 4.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 6.0%.

  • Here’s how the stock market and bond yields have responded to the last 17 Fed decisions

    It's all eyes on the Federal Reserve for traders and investors Wednesday. Deutsche Bank broke down how stocks, bonds and the dollar have reacted to the past 17 Fed decisions.

  • Appfire, provider of Atlassian apps, raises $100M to continue its buying spree

    Appfire, a Boston-based provider of software development apps, announced Tuesday that it has received a $100 million investment from growth private equity firm TA Associates. Founded in 2005, Appfire was bootstrapped until it got $49 million from Silversmith Capital Partners last May. Since that time, Appfire has acquired six companies in the Atlassian “ecosystem,” including Botron, Beecom, Innovalog, Navarambh, Artemis and Bolo. The Boston-based company has been profitable for over a decade, according to Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire.

  • Carve-out deals by tech firms 'just tip of the iceberg': Carlyle Japan chief

    Recent carve-out deals by tech giants such as Hitachi Ltd are just the beginning of potential divestitures of non-core assets by Japanese firms, U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group's Japan chief said. The comments come as Carlyle recently successfully exited one of its own investments and sees plenty of opportunities for private equity firms in the horizon in Japan. "These are just the tip of the iceberg," said Kazuhiro Yamada in an interview with Reuters, referring to a flurry of recent non-core asset sales by Hitachi, Panasonic Corp, and Toshiba Corp .

  • Is Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • BMW Stock Is Up Amid a Sunny Profit Outlook. But Electric-Vehicles Are the Real Story, and Investors Should Watch Out.

    (BMW)plans for electric vehicles to account for 50% of sales by 2030 and will launch its latest EV model early, the German group said on Wednesday, as the race to match Tesla narrows among European car makers. The Covid-19 pandemic wrought havoc on car makers, as millions of people housebound around the world with nowhere to go put off buying new cars. BMW’s exposure to China—its largest and most profitable market—helped the 105-year-old company to rebound in the second half of the year as consumer demand resurged in that region.

  • Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Fact check: El Chapo did not testify about Nancy Pelosi — or anything else — at his US trial

    Joaquín Guzmán did not testify at his U.S. trial, nor did his defense make any comment on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A claim stating that is false.

  • Olo IPO Prices High, Stock Pops For Restaurant Software Company

    New York-based Olo provides a software-as-a-service platform that facilitates online ordering, pickup and delivery, while further strengthening the restaurants relationship with customers.

  • Demi Lovato ‘left for dead’ after being sexually assaulted by heroin dealer before 2018 overdose

    Singer also revealed she became addicted to heroin and crack cocaine ahead of overdosing

  • The Lucid Air EV will be the first car equipped with Dolby Atmos

    When the Lucid Air arrives in 2022, some models will be equipped with immersive Dolby Atmos sound -- the first time it will be available in a car.

  • Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2021

    In this article, we examined Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s investment strategy that helped him in generating billions of dollars in profits last year. We also discussed billionaire Masayoshi Son’s top 10 stock picks to see whether the Japanese billionaire is in a position to extend his robust performances into 2021. Click to skip ahead and see […]

  • Dow Jones Rallies But Nasdaq Drops As Stocks Mixed Ahead Of Key Fed Decision

    Stocks were mixed near midday Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose but the Nasdaq tumbled.

  • U.S. Bonds, Technology Shares Slump Amid Fed Watch: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields climbed to more than one-year highs and growth stocks favored under the so-called reflation led U.S. equity declines amid concern Federal Reserve officials could revise forecasts for when they see a liftoff from near-zero rates.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped for the first time in three trading sessions as U.S. central bankers meet for a second day. The S&P 500 also declined, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average swung between gains and losses. Fuel-cell firm Plug Power Inc. tumbled after it disclosed accounting errors.“The interest rate game continues to be the key catalyst among movement within the U.S. equity market. The 10-year Treasury yield rises, the Nasdaq 100 falls and partially drags the S&P 500 with it,”said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading. “The Federal Reserve certainly does not need to react to every signal the market provides. The market just wants the chairman to indicate that he is not blind to it.”Expectations of a strong recovery from the Covid-19 slump are putting an intense focus on Fed officials’ projections for interest rates displayed in their “dot plot.” Two-thirds of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect policy makers to continue to signal no liftoff from near-zero rates through 2023, though more of the 18 central bankers could drift their dots higher.The yield on 30-year Treasuries spiked to a level unseen since 2019 and the 10-year hit 1.67%. Market-implied inflation expectations are at 12-year highs. The dollar strengthened versus most major peers.“So what happens with the fixed income markets will ultimately determine also what happens with equity markets too, especially if those fixed income yields start to rise,” said Rohan Reddy, a research analyst at Global X Management. “So I would expect them to come out with a slightly more detailed policy, and if they don’t you could see a bit of a market selloff.”Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell, and South Korean stocks retreated as Samsung Electronics Co. warned it’s grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally.WTI crude oil reversed a gain after the International Energy Agency said markets aren’t on the verge of a new price supercycle. Bitcoin held at about $55,000, below the weekend record above $61,000.These are some key events this week:Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Politics latest news: Matt Hancock to face questions after Dominic Cummings' 'smoking ruin' comments

    Matt Hancock to lead 5pm press conference - watch live Boris Johnson is getting AstraZeneca Covid vaccine EU may trigger little-used emergency clause to block export of Pfizer vaccines Patrick O'Flynn: Even Dominic Cummings wants credit for the UK's vaccine success Coronavirus latest news: WHO says AstraZeneca jab 'benefits outweigh risk' Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Matt Hancock will face questions over Dominic Cummings' comments this afternoon, after the former adviser attacked efforts to procure PPE as "just a smoking ruin". Boris Johnson's former chief aide told MPs that it was "no coincidence" that the vaccine taskforce was brought directly under the Prime Minister following the Department of Health's "obviously disastrous" handling of the pandemic. "In spring 2020 you had a situation where the Department of Health was just a smoking ruin in terms of procurement and PPE and all of that," Mr Cummings said in his first public appearance since his dramatic departure from Downing Street late last year. Boris Johnson's official spokesman insisted the PPE procurement process had been a success, and argued the Department of Health and the NHS "were central to the rollout of the vaccination programme." But Labour's Jon Ashworth said: “This is a scathing intervention from Boris Johnson’s former right hand man and most trusted aide. “To describe the Department of Health and Social Care as a ‘smoking ruin’ is a clear admission of fundamental mistakes that have contributed to us tragically experiencing one of the highest death rates in the world.” Mr Hancock will give the Downing Street press conference from 5pm. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Oscars 2021: The nominations in full

    The films, actors, directors and production talent who are in the running for golden statuettes.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Police raid home of former GOP lawmaker who bragged about planting no-party candidate

    Law enforcement officials on Wednesday raided the Palmetto Bay home of former Miami state Sen. Frank Artiles, who is believed to be tied to a state investigation involving a no-party candidate who likely swayed a key Miami-Dade Senate race.

  • Massage Parlor Rampage Suspect Had ‘Sexual Addiction’: Sheriff

    Crisp County Sheriff/ReutersThe Georgia man who confessed to killing eight people in a string of shootings at Asian massage parlors told police he has sex-addiction issues and wanted to “eliminate” the “temptation,” authorities said Wednesday.“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker said, referencing suspect Robert Aaron Long’s explanation for the Tuesday night carnage.The 21-year-old—who appeared to highlight a love of guns and God on his Instagram account—was caught on video Tuesday night at three metro Atlanta massage parlors where eight people, including six Asian women, were shot to death, police said. He was eventually nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta after a police chase, and he has been charged with murder and attempted murder.Long admitted he was on his way to a pornography-related venue in Florida, authorities said, adding that it was “very likely there would have been more victims.”Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & GodPolice said Long—who has a hunting license—purchased the weapon used in the rampage just prior to the shootings. Because the shooting spree came amid a wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States, there were questions about whether the gunman was targeting the victims because of their ethnicity.Police said Wednesday that it is too early to tell whether the murders could be categorized as a hate crime, but Long allegedly told them he was not gunning for people of Asian descent in particular.Long allegedly told them he “had some issues, including sexual addiction” that may have contributed to the spree.“It may be the targets of opportunity... we believe he frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out,” Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said.Cherokee County Capt. Jay Baker added that Long “did take responsibility for the shootings,” indicating to police that he was “pretty fed up” and “at the end of his rope” at the time of the rampage.Long told police he blamed the massage establishments for his addiction. “It’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Baker added. John and Barbara Hayes, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, bring flowers and offer prayers at the steps of Gold Spa. Virginie Kippelen/AFP via Getty The bloodbath began at the Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, where Long quickly killed two people, police said. A third person at the parlor succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital and a fourth died while in treatment. One person was also wounded at the parlor.The victims killed there have been identified as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Yan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Paul Andre Michels, 54. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was also shot and injured at Young’s but is expected to survive. About an hour later, three people were found dead at the Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta. Another person was fatally shot at the Aroma Therapy Spa, located across the street. The names of those victims have not yet been released.Michels’ sister, Ann Thornsberry, told The Daily Beast that while they were not a “close-knit family” her brother was an electrician who had been married for over 20 years. “He was a hard-working man. He never missed work. He was a workaholic. When my sister passed away, he went straight back to Georgia so he could go to work,” she said, adding that Michels owned his own business. Reynolds said Wednesday that Long was apprehended after police were “contacted by members of the family indicating that may be their son” after the initial shooting.“They were very distraught and they were very helpful in this apprehension,” he said.With the family’s help, police were able to track his phone and anticipate his movements before Georgia State Police in Crisp County eventually stopped Long with a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.After his arrest, Long was interviewed by the Cherokee County police, the Atlanta police, and the FBI at Cherokee County adult detention center. There, they said, he revealed his sex-addiction issues and revealed he bought the gun just hours earlier.Long is the son of a youth pastor and is heavily involved in the church, a student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 told The Daily Beast. “He... wouldn’t even cuss,” the woman said. “He was big into religion.”The tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long read: “Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life.”The White House was briefed on the shootings overnight, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken referenced them in comments on a trip to South Korea—where officials said four of the victims were of Korean descent.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that “a crime against any community is a crime against us all.” “We know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that's happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop,” Bottoms said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.