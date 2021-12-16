Apollo Beach driver accused of hitting patrol cars, leading authorities on 3-county chase

An Apollo Beach man has been arrested after authorities say he intentionally crashed into patrol cars from two different agencies as he fled across three counties Thursday afternoon.

After what is described as “an incident in Apollo Beach,” Kasey Mitchell, 34, fled from Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies on Interstate 75, intentionally striking a patrol vehicle with his 2003 Toyota Camry, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A trooper spotted the Camry around 1:44 p.m., and as Mitchell entered Pasco County, troopers tried to stop him, the Highway Patrol said in a news release. They were unsuccessful, and troopers said Mitchell used the Camry to intentionally hit one of their K-9 vehicles twice as he avoided spike strips and a precision immobilization technique, also known as a PIT maneuver, just north of State Road 52.

The chase crossed into Hernando County, and a trooper performed a second PIT maneuver at the 295.5-mile marker — successfully bringing the Camry to a stop, according to the Highway Patrol. Mitchell then got out of the vehicle and tried to take off on foot, but K-9 Titan stopped him and Mitchell was arrested, the release said.

He faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer in connection to the chase, the Highway Patrol said. Additional charges are pending.