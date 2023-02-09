Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -13.89%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real estate investment trust would post earnings of $0.36 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.37, delivering a surprise of 2.78%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.

Apollo Commerical Finance , which belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry, posted revenues of $69.17 million for the quarter ended December 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.49%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $59.21 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Apollo Commerical Finance shares have added about 14.4% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 8.5%.

What's Next for Apollo Commerical Finance?

While Apollo Commerical Finance has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Apollo Commerical Finance: favorable. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to outperform the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $0.41 on $69.44 million in revenues for the coming quarter and $1.50 on $272.72 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, REIT and Equity Trust is currently in the bottom 26% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

One other stock from the same industry, Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE), is yet to report results for the quarter ended December 2022. The results are expected to be released on February 15.

This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level.

Ares Commercial Real Estate's revenues are expected to be $54.03 million, up 42% from the year-ago quarter.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Recommended Stories

  • Ian Bremmer Sees ‘Geopolitical Recession’ Ending

    Foreign affairs writer says world is on the cusp of a ‘new boom cycle.’

  • ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil,’ According to Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While oil and its refined derivatives are still the mainstay of our energy economy, their prices are rising – in fact, high prices for gasoline and diesel are major drivers of the current high rates of inflation, and are partly responsible for the strong push to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But switching to EVs doesn’t end our reliance on energy. It will just make us trade one issue – reliance on oil – for another – reliance on lithium batteries. In this case, as Elon Musk has said, “Lithium

  • Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?

    When Cathie Wood goes shopping, people pay attention. The founder, CEO, and primary stock picker of the Ark Invest family of aggressive growth exchange-traded funds announces her buys and sells daily.

  • Here's What We Like About Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Exxon Mobil...

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens This Year

    These two companies have historically delivered market-beating returns. They can do the same in the future.

  • 12 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to explore some of Ken Fisher’s top dividend stock picks, you can go to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor, author, and philanthropist. He […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • Bob Iger announces 7,000 job cuts at Disney, signals 'significant transformation'

    The earnings report came as Walt Disney Co. faces a challenge from an outsider, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, who is seeking election to join the board.

  • ‘And then 2022 happened’: I borrowed $500,000 from friends and family to invest in the stock market, foolishly promising a 10% return. Can I avoid legal action?

    This promise was made via a signed promissory note, and the return was less than the annual return I had been experiencing years before. The question I have is twofold: What’s the best way to mend and repair the relationships with friends and family, and to what extent could I be faced with punitive legal action? Promissory notes are typically used in real estate, automobile, college and/or personal loans.

  • Do You Believe in the Upside Potential of General Electric Company (GE)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered an 8.63% return, compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P Index and a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. For 2022, the […]

  • VinFast Cuts About 80 Jobs in North America, Including US CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle maker VinFast has cut about 80 jobs in North America, including its US chief financial officer, raising questions about the health of the Vietnamese company ahead of a possible stock listing.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraRon DeSant

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks got hammered by economic headwinds, but the future still looks bright for both businesses.

  • This Is a Huge Red Flag for the Cannabis Industry

    Marijuana companies are normally chomping at the bit to jump into new markets that have recently legalized cannabis use, but that trend could be changing. There have been recent developments involving marijuana businesses slashing costs and laying off staff, but what really got my attention was when a top cannabis company dropped a bombshell: that it would be exiting not one but three states. On Jan. 26, multi-state marijuana operator Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) announced that it will be shutting down most of its operations (production and cultivation) in three top markets: California, Colorado, and Oregon.

  • 4 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Given the likelihood of more rate hikes looming, stocks are sure to gyrate. Thus, invest in dividend players like Conagra Brands (CAG), S&T Bancorp (STBA) & BankFinancial (BFIN) for steady income.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% You'll Want to Buy on the Dip

    The company leads the action-camera industry, but it was plagued by economic challenges throughout 2022. The broader economy was at the forefront of GoPro's struggles in 2022. A GoPro camera isn't a necessity, it's a luxury, so it's among the first items on the chopping block when consumers look for ways to cut spending.

  • Oil faces a 'serious problem' by 2024 as production capacity runs out, warns Goldman — here are 3 big oil stocks with yields as high as 4%

    The days of $100 oil may not be over.