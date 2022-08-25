Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) insider upped their holding by 160% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APEN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apollo Endosurgery

The CFO, Secretary & Treasurer Jeffrey Black made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$229k worth of shares at a price of US$6.20 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.82. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Jeffrey Black was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Apollo Endosurgery Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Apollo Endosurgery insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 7.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Apollo Endosurgery Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Apollo Endosurgery insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Apollo Endosurgery insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Apollo Endosurgery and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

