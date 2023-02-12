Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.40

The board of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of February, with investors receiving $0.40 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Apollo Global Management's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Even while not generating a profit, Apollo Global Management is paying out most of its free cash flows as a dividend. Generally paying a dividend without making profits isn't a great idea and we are also worried that there is limited reinvestment into the business.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 17.6%, so this could continue over the next year. This means the company won't be turning a profit, which could place managers in the tough spot of having to choose between suspending the dividend or putting more pressure on the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.15, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Apollo Global Management's EPS has fallen by approximately 18% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Apollo Global Management's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Apollo Global Management's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think Apollo Global Management is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Apollo Global Management (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

