Apollo holds crypto for clients as it expands in digital assets

Illustration shows representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Hannah Lang
·2 min read

By Hannah Lang

(Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc has begun holding cryptocurrency on behalf of its clients through a partnership with digital asset platform Anchorage Digital, in a major push by one of the world’s largest asset managers to bring crypto to institutional investors.

The move comes despite a rocky year for the crypto market, with bitcoin, the world’s largest digital asset, down more than 50% since the start of 2022, as investors have appeared jittery about decades-high inflation across the globe.

"It's the validation of this incessant drumbeat that [crypto] is here to stay," said Diogo Mónica, president of Anchorage Digital, a crypto firm that holds a national trust bank charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. "This is a very long-term horizon process and technology and that for the large institutions, it doesn't really matter that there is volatility short term."

Apollo, which declined to disclose what types of crypto assets it holds, said its relationship with Anchorage dates back to the middle of last year, when the firm first began exploring how best to safeguard its clients' crypto assets. Apollo later participated in Anchorage's Series D funding round, which was finalized in December 2021.

"As we explore creative ways to apply blockchain technology across Apollo’s business, we look forward to collaborating with Anchorage for the safekeeping of client assets," said Adam Eling, chief operating officer of Apollo's digital assets team.

Mónica said Anchorage is also engaged with discussions about how to potentially further expand its relationship with Apollo in the future.

In April, Apollo hired former JPMorgan Chase executive Christine Moy, who will lead digital asset strategy across the business, and play a key role in its investment decisions in crypto, blockchain and Web3, a decentralized version of the internet.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong proposes allowing retail trade in cryptocurrencies

    Hong Kong's government has proposed allowing retail investors to trade in cryptocurrencies and crypto exchange-traded funds - a move it hopes will help it rebuild its fintech hub status. The city, which previously proposed limiting crypto trade to professional investors, has seen planned rules for digital assets heavily criticised for stifling innovation, prompting a slew of start-ups to move to other markets such as Singapore and Dubai. Authorities will start a consultation process on giving retail investors "a suitable degree of access" to virtual assets, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a keynote address broadcast to the Hong Kong Fintech Week conference.

  • Surging Popularity of Ethereum Staking Keeps Lid on Yields

    Over 14 million ether, worth more than $2 billion, are currently deposited on the Ethereum blockchain, data shows. But as the staked pool gets larger, it also lowers the yield.

  • Zara and Mike Tindall's relationship in pictures, as the rugby star's confirmed for 'I'm A Celebrity'

    The former England rugby player and Princess Anne's daughter have been married for 11 years and have three children together.

  • U.S. Supreme Court tackles Harvard and UNC race-conscious admissions

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Monday in two major cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina that could imperil decades-old affirmative action policies that factor race into student admissions to boost Black and Hispanic enrollment on American campuses. The arguments are set to begin at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) in appeals by a group founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum of lower court rulings upholding programs used at the two prestigious schools to foster student diversity. The court's 6-3 conservative majority is expected to be sympathetic toward the challenges to Harvard and UNC.

  • UK will not take action over Czech mogul's plan to raise Royal Mail stake

    In August, Royal Mail said it had been notified by then business minister Kwasi Kwarteng that he was exercising powers to look into proposals by Kretinsky's vehicle, Vesa Equity Investment, under the National Security and Investment Act. The act gives the government greater say over deals where national interests might be involved. The Royal Mail review came days after the government decided not to take action over billionaire Patrick Drahi's stake in telecoms firm BT.

  • Liz Truss’s phone hacked for top-secret info in suspected Russian attack

    Liz Truss’s personal phone was hacked for top-secret information by suspected Russian agents, according to the Mail on Sunday.

  • 1 teen died, 4 others rushed to hospital after head-on crash south of Tri-Cities

    Some of the teens were not wearing seat belts.

  • Russian agents may have hacked former British PM Liz Truss's phone: report

    The Russian agents would have had access to details about Ukraine weapon shipments and criticisms Liz Truss privately raised about then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

  • Sports fans in Halloween costumes

    The NFL and NHL fans came out in holiday spirit for Halloween weekend.

  • Analysts Expect Breakeven For Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (VTX:NWRN) Before Long

    Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ( VTX:NWRN ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Hong Kong to explore legalizing retail crypto trades in reversal of previous proposal

    Hong Kong has proposed allowing retail investors to trade in cryptocurrencies and crypto exchange-traded funds and plans to conduct pilots in NFT issuance and CBDC as it looks to regain its status as a global financial hub. The city had last year proposed limiting crypto trade to professional investors, a move that saw many crypto entrepreneurs shift base to friendlier jurisdictions such as Dubai and Singapore. Hong Kong will review property rights for tokenized assets and explore legalizing smart contracts “to provide a solid legal foundation for their development,” it said.

  • In praise of gluttony: history’s greatest guzzlers

    It is a curious fact that no man likes to call himself a glutton, and yet each of us has in him a trace of gluttony, potential or actual. I cannot believe that there exists a single coherent human being who will not confess, at least to himself, that once or twice he has stuffed himself to the bursting point, on anything from quail financière to flapjacks, for no other reason than the beast-like satisfaction of his belly. In fact I pity anyone who has not permitted himself this sensual experienc

  • Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Payfare Inc.'s ( TSE:PAY ) business as it appears the company may be on...

  • Dogecoin Futures Rack Up Nearly $90M in Liquidations Over Weekend in Unusual Move

    There’s $647 billion of open interest on dogecoin futures as of Monday.

  • UK politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim

    The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister. The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss was running to become Conservative Party leader and prime minister in the summer. It said the security breach was kept secret by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the civil service.

  • Twitter to lay off 25% of workforce in first round of job cuts - Washington Post

    Celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro, a long-time Musk legal representative, led the conversations about the job cuts, according to the report. Twitter had over 7,000 employees at the end of 2021, according to a regulatory filing and a quarter of the headcount amounts to nearly 2,000 employees. Musk denied a New York Times report about laying off Twitter employees at a date earlier than Nov. 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day.

  • S&P 500 futures pull back from six-week highs as traders eye looming Fed meeting

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Friday's session up 14.4% in October, in line for its best month since January 1976, and its best October ever.

  • Here's a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Now That's Trouncing the Market

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares have skyrocketed more than 35% year to date. Vertex enjoys a monopoly in treating the underlying genetic cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Vertex Chief Operating Officer Stuart Arbuckle said in the Q3 call that the company expects to file for U.S. approval of Kalydeco in treating children ages one month to less than four months before the end of this year.

  • UK govt under fire for 'wretched' migrant center conditions

    British politicians from both opposition and governing parties on Monday demanded the Conservative government improve conditions at an overcrowded facility for migrants, described by an independent inspector as “wretched.” Hundreds of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved to Manston, a former airfield in southeast England, after another processing center was hit with gasoline bombs on Sunday by an attacker who then killed himself. Lawmakers are demanding that Home Secretary Suella Braverman come to Parliament on Monday to answer questions about conditions at Manston.

  • After South Korean Halloween crush, families seek missing, plan funerals

    SEOUL (Reuters) -In tears, Philomene Aby's hands shook as she asked workers at a South Korean community centre for any news of her 22-year-old son, missing in the wake of a crowd surge in Seoul that left at least 151 people dead on Saturday. "I called his number but ... he wasn't answering," Aby told Reuters while standing in the Hannam-dong Community Service Center, which became a makeshift missing persons facility in the wake of the disaster. "No one is telling me the truth," said Aby, who has lived in Seoul with her son for 18 years.