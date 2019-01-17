Is Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (NSE:APOLLOHOSP) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we’ll look at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (NSE:APOLLOHOSP) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise:

0.063 = ₹4.4b ÷ (₹86b – ₹16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has an ROCE of 6.3%.

Is Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 12% average reported by the Healthcare industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Apollo Hospitals Enterprise compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s current ROCE of 6.3% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 9.7%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

NSEI:APOLLOHOSP Last Perf January 17th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has total liabilities of ₹16b and total assets of ₹86b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 18% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.