Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (NSE:APOLLOHOSP) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (NSE:APOLLOHOSP) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Apollo Hospitals Enterprise had ₹34.5b in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹5.44b, its net debt is less, at about ₹29.1b.

NSEI:APOLLOHOSP Historical Debt, July 26th 2019

A Look At Apollo Hospitals Enterprise's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Apollo Hospitals Enterprise had liabilities of ₹19.6b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹37.6b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹5.44b in cash and ₹10.3b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹41.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has a market capitalization of ₹185.8b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While we wouldn't blink an eye at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9, we think its super-low interest cover of 2.0 times is a bad sign. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Looking on the bright side, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise boosted its EBIT by a silky 51% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Apollo Hospitals Enterprise's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.