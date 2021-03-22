Leon Black quits citing 'relentless' impact of Epstein probe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leon Black
Although a probe found no evidence of wrongdoing, Mr Black said the affair had taken a toll on his health.

Billionaire Leon Black is quitting his investment firm saying "relentless public attention and media scrutiny" of his ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein took "a toll" on his health.

The prominent financier had earlier announced plans to depart in July.

The moves follow an inquiry by Mr Black's firm, Apollo Global Management, into his relationship with Mr Epstein.

It found financial ties but no evidence of involvement with any criminal activity.

Mr Epstein was arrested in 2019 for sex trafficking underage girls and later killed himself in prison.

He was known for cultivating ties to the rich and powerful, including Prince Andrew, that persisted even after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting underage girls.

Mr Black, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes at $8.4bn (£6bn), paid him more than $150m for financial advice from 2012 through 2017, according to the investigation by law firm Dechert, which was made public in January.

'Deeply trying'

Apollo, at Mr Black's request, commissioned the probe last autumn after a New York Times report into his links.

"The last weeks and months have been deeply trying for me and my family," 69-year-old Mr Black wrote in a letter to the Apollo board explaining his plans to speed up his departure.

"The relentless public attention and media scrutiny concerning my relationship with Jeffrey Epstein - even though the exhaustive Dechert Report concluded there was no evidence of wrongdoing on my part - have taken a toll on my health and have caused me to wish to take some time away from the public spotlight that comes with my daily involvement with this great public company."

Apollo co-founder Marc Rowan, who the firm said in January would take over from Mr Black in July, will assume his new role immediately.

Mr Black said he also no longer planned to remain as executive chairman of the company's board. He will be replaced by former SEC Commissioner Jay Clayton.

Founded by Mr Black in 1990, Apollo manages more than $450bn and has offices around the world. It is known for its private equity investments in companies, which range from casinos and for-profit colleges to offshore wind.

In January, it announced plans to merge with life insurer Athene in a deal valued at roughly $11bn.

Mr Black said he planned to spend more time with his family and would pursue his other interests, including the arts.

He is board chairman of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, a role he has also faced pressure to relinquish.

Recommended Stories

  • Black’s Apollo Exit Follows ‘Deeply Trying’ Fallout Over Epstein

    (Bloomberg) -- For Leon Black, it all got to be too much.The man who built one of the most ruthless money-making machines in Wall Street history unexpectedly left his Apollo Global Management Inc. on Sunday, handing over the reins to one of his proteges, Marc Rowan, and a former U.S. regulator.It’s a stunning turn for the 69-year-old, who for decades ran Apollo as an extension of himself -- combative, immovable and wildly successful. But after more than a year of scandal surrounding his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which had already led to him agreeing to leave his job as chief executive officer later this year, Black severed all day-to-day ties with the firm.“The last weeks and months have been deeply trying for me and my family,” Black wrote in a letter to his board. The scrutiny on his Epstein ties “have taken a toll on my health and have caused me to wish to take some time away from the public spotlight that comes with my daily involvement with this great public company.”Investors seemed to welcome his departure -- a once-unthinkable outcome. Apollo’s stock climbed as much as 5.6% Monday, erasing its 2021 decline. Black’s Epstein connections -- he paid more than $150 million to the financier in recent years -- had threatened fundraising for the firm, and some clients were unhappy with a January announcement that Black would cede the CEO role to Rowan while staying on as chairman.Citigroup Inc. analysts responded to the moves, upgrading Apollo to buy, citing “favorable” corporate governance steps.“It became clear this was really the only option,” said Jerry O’Hara, a Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analyst, about Black’s exit. “The sooner that Apollo is able to put this in its past, the sooner they can work toward removing the overhang. The prior announcement said he was staying on as chairman. That led some to believe there was no change in his involvement with the exception of title. This rubber stamps it.”While Rowan has taken over as CEO, Jay Clayton was named non-executive chairman, and Apollo added two more independent directors to its board, according to a Monday statement.“Marc has seamlessly transitioned into the CEO role and I am confident Apollo will soar to new heights under his leadership,” Black said in the statement.Epstein LinksAfter new evidence of Black’s ties to the late financier surfaced last year, Apollo hired a law firm to look into the matter. The investigation found that Black paid Epstein $158 million between 2012 and 2017 -- after Epstein pleaded guilty to felony charges in 2008. Apollo has long maintained it never hired Epstein for any services, and Black was never accused of any involvement in his criminal activities.Apollo expects to report earnings that exceed analysts’ estimates and first-quarter fundraising that’s “trending toward the high end” of the firm’s annual range of $15 billion to $20 billion, Black said in the statement.Shares of New York-based Apollo rose 4.5% Monday.The appointments of two additional directors, Richard Emerson and Kerry Murphy Healey, bring Apollo’s board to 15 members, two-thirds of them independent. Clayton, the former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, had joined Apollo as lead independent director on March 1.Clayton, who led the SEC for most of Donald Trump’s presidency, has worked with other with high-profile firms embroiled in controversy. As a lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell, his clients included Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. and Ally Financial Inc.“This wouldn’t be the first time someone from the commission comes in, which signals that the firm understands that it has gotten into lawsuits and allegations and it wants to move beyond them and needs to be better,” said Donald Langevoort, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center. “I don’t think it’s just window dressing. Somebody like Jay Clayton doesn’t want to put his reputation at risk.”During his tenure at the SEC, Clayton, 54, made moves that were widely seen as beneficial to private markets. For example, the regulator took steps to ease some of the longstanding restrictions that limit firms such as Apollo, Blackstone Group Inc. and KKR & Co. from raising money from the super rich, sovereign wealth funds and pension funds.Athene DealEarlier this month, Apollo announced an $11 billion deal to acquire the remaining stake of insurer Athene Holding Ltd. that it didn’t own. The firm also said at the time it would convert to a full C-corp, with a one-share, one-vote structure. That day, during a conference call with analysts, Black was conspicuously absent. The Rowan era had already begun.Read more: Apollo’s Rowan Makes Imprint Felt With $11 Billion Athene DealRowan, 58, was considered somewhat of an underdog. While he was the mastermind behind some of Apollo’s most profitable wagers, including Athene, he was often in the background. He’s considered more staid than fellow co-founder Josh Harris, who was seen as having a closer relationship with Black and deemed to be a more likely successor.Throughout his career, Black earned a reputation for overcoming disasters.He founded Apollo in 1990 with partners from Drexel Burnham Lambert, the junk-bond shop led by Michael Milken that collapsed in a scandal. Following the 2008 financial crisis, Apollo came up with ways to protect its investments even when some of the companies it backed failed.See also: Apollo Investors Are Left Waiting for Results of Epstein ProbeBut Black’s ties with Epstein brought unprecedented scrutiny upon the firm, unsettling clients and shareholders. Some public pension plans halted their commitments.Now is “the ideal moment to step back and focus on my family, my wife Debra’s and my health issues, and my many other interests,” Black said Monday. “I intend to remain Apollo’s largest shareholder, and strongest supporter.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aston Martin Vantage GT3 takes second Sebring podium

    The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 gets its second Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring international podium finish as Aston Martin Racing (AMR) partner team Heart of Racing finishes third place in the event. This also marks the Seattle-based team’s second time in a row finishing on the podium at the Florida race. “This was an awesome result and the team thoroughly deserved it,” said Ross Gunn. “We looked strong at Daytona back in January, and we’ve performed well all day again today, so the Aston Martin Vantage was good for this result. The more we race it over here in the US, the faster it seems to get, so let’s hope it can land a victory soon,” he added. Driven by team principal Ian James, Roman De Angelis, and Gunn (AMR works driver), the #23 Heart of Racing Vantage raced near the front of the GTD class for the majority of the race by quickly working their way up from P9 right from the get-go. With a good start, the AMR driver breezed through the race gaining the lead when he climbed aboard the GT3 after a strong showing from both his teammates. That said, Gunn dropped to third as the pit stops cycled through. However, the incident-packed event, with a Full Course Yellow in under 30 minutes, gave AMR’s Ross Gunn a great amount of pressure in the final stages. Nevertheless, a rival Porsche was then served with a penalty in the remaining laps giving the Englishman his first IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship podium. “Great day here at Sebring to get consecutive 12 Hour podiums for the Heart of Racing Aston Martin. I’m super proud of all the team. Roman and Ross drove really well and everyone executed all race long. This puts us in a good points position heading into the next race and leaves us excited for the rest of the season,” said Ian James, befittingly. According to AMR president, David King, “The Sebring 12 Hours is a gruelling event and tough for drivers, cars and teams, as it proved again this year, so to finish on the podium is an excellent performance from our partners Heart of Racing. It’s also another demonstration of the Aston Martin Vantage GT3’s growing competitiveness as a customer-based GT car in the USA and fully justifies our commitment to customer racing around the world in 2021.” Aston Martin will be participating in a series of events with the IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship to be held on 14-16 May at Mid-Ohio. Just a few weeks back, the British luxury sports car manufacturer boasted a strong presence of Vantage G4s with a record-breaking number of entries in the same seven-round series 2021 US GT World Challenge event that commenced in the Sonoma Raceway. Photos from Aston Martin Also Read: Formula 1 official Safety and Medical Cars to bear Aston Martin’s famous wings Aston Martin is now back in Formula 1 Meet the New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

  • Do you think Monopoly cards are way outdated? Here’s how you can help change them

    Some fans weren’t happy about the update, and said it’s part of “cancel culture.”

  • The Reported Secret Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth's New Dogs' Names

    The two pups join a long history of royal corgis.

  • Canadian in closed-door trial for spying in China

    The trial of another Canadian citizen charged with espionage began Monday (March 22) in a Beijing courthouse. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig is the second of two Canadians tried for spying in China this month - following the trial of businessman Michael Spavor on Friday (March 19). Both were arrested over two years ago. The trial comes just days after the United States raised concerns over their case at tense bilateral talks with China in Alaska. Both trials were held behind closed doors, for what Beijing said were national security reasons. Jim Nickel, the Deputy Head of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, was present outside the courthouse. He said he had been repeatedly denied access to the hearing."He's been arbitrarily detained, and now we see that the court process itself is not transparent. We're very troubled by this. We have with us today some 28 representatives of the embassies here in Beijing, they're representing 26 different countries, in support, showing solidarity, and support, and lending their voice too, for the immediate release, of Michael Kovrig."Dubbed the 'two Michaels' in the Canadian press, the pair were arrested soon after Canadian officials detained telecoms giant Huawei's CFO, Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant.Beijing has said that the incidents are not linked. Meng remains under house arrest in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States. While the country's courts have yet to reach a verdict in either trial, the country has a conviction rate of over 99%.

  • These Cruises Will Set Sail This Summer to the Caribbean — and Nearly Everyone Will Have to Be Vaccinated to Board

    Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Crystal Cruises will all require guests 18 and older to be vaccinated before boarding.

  • Fauci: 'Good news' from AstraZeneca vaccine study

    The White House's chief medical officer, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is describing as "good news" the latest results from AstraZeneca on their COVID-19 vaccine. The drug maker reported that its vaccine provided strong protection among all adults. (March 22)

  • Humanoid robot Sophia to auction its own NFT artwork

    With brush in hand, Sophia the Robot is creating her latest artwork.{Sophia the Robot} "It's different from a person but complementary. I think I hope I reflect and enhance human creativity. My algorithms output unique patterns that never existed in the world before. So I think the machines can be creative.”A product of Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, Sophia plans to auction a series of digital artworks as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, in what would be the first NFT artistic collaboration between a human and an advanced AI humanoid robot.Sophia, a humanoid robot known for witty remarks in media interviews since being unveiled in 2016, has created artwork in collaboration with Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto, who’s also a partner in Blockchain financial backers Eterna Capital.{Andrea Bonaceto} “What we wanted to really do was to make a statement in the art world and even in the technology world of opening up like a new world where AI robots and humans collaborate, both you know, enhancing each other."Using AI, Sophia is taking elements from Bonaceto’s works, art history, and her own physical drawings to create her art – a process her creator David Hanson describes as “iterative loops of evolution.”{David Hanson} “Here is the evolution of Sophia from emerging as an artwork herself generating artwork. That thing was later inspired by Andrea Bonaceto's artwork through many iterations of art that then fueled more art.”Sophia’s self-portrait “Sophia Instantiation,” a 12-second MP4 file showing the evolution of Bonaceto’s portrait into Sophia’s digital painting, will be offered as an NFT on digital marketplace Nifty Gateway in late March.The latest investment craze, NFTs have a digital signature saved on blockchain that verifies the authenticity and ownership of a digital asset.Miami-based art collector and NFT investor Pablo Fraile, an early buyer of NFT artist Beeple’s work, described Sophia’s art as “very, very profound.”{Pablo Fraile} “But I'm sure that we will see something on a higher-end if it's not breaking some records in my opinion. You know because these is (are) some pieces that I think are very, very profound. Certainly, a six-figure if not seven-figure evaluation for these pieces, a hundred percent.{Sophia the Robot} “I am excited and hope the world likes my artwork. I hope the people like my work and the humans and I can collaborate in new and exciting ways going forward.”

  • ‘Resident Evil’ Origin Story Starring Kaya Scodelario Unveils Title

    Constantin and Screen Gems’ next iteration of Resident Evil will be titled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Raccoon City is an infested zombie locale featured in the first two Resident Evil video games. The movie will reportedly center around the location as a crossroads of characters in the zombie hunter franchise. The movie is written and directed […]

  • Leon Black quits Apollo months earlier than expected following Jeffrey Epstein investment scandal

    Black paid Epstein $158 million for financial advice, despite knowing that the money manager had pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl in 2008.

  • Motorcycle Monday: Balance And Power

    Here’s a cool museum exhibit to check out…

  • One-off America's Cup match a backwards step, says New York Yacht Club commodore

    New Zealand, who retained the "Auld Mug" this year with a 7-3 victory over Luna Rossa, on Friday accepted the Royal Yacht Squadron Racing, represented by INEOS Team UK, as challenger of record for the 37th America's Cup. Local media reported the next match might be held around the Isle of Wight, the site of the original race in 1851, as a one-off between TNZ and INEOS, with TNZ boss Grant Dalton confirming it was one of the options being considered.

  • Jeep Red Bare Concept Is a Diesel Gladiator Built for Rock Crawling

    This concept truck, built for the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari, takes advantage of diesel torque with a crawl ratio that should help it get up and over just about anything.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • Australia floods: Thousands evacuated as downpours worsen

    A severe warning is extended to the whole New South Wales coast, in the worst flooding in decades.

  • Colten Boushie: Police 'discriminated' against victim's family

    Canadian police were racially insensitive while informing the indigenous man's mother of his death.

  • California scientists detect 42 ‘mystery’ chemicals plus 55 in pregnant women never before seen in humans

    Professor says it’s ‘alarming that we keep seeing certain chemicals travel from pregnant women to their children, which means these chemicals can be with us for generations’

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform ‘in two or three months,’ aide says

    Former spokesman for ex-president predicts ‘tens of millions’ of people will flock to app

  • Democrat lawmaker leaks ‘terrible’ photos taken inside border camp

    Democrat says border patrol stations are ‘terrible conditions for the children

  • An open roster spot and cap space isn’t winning Hornets games; get a veteran center

    Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has left open a roster spot all season.