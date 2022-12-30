Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) closed the most recent trading day at $29.59, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 70%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $264.4 million, up 35.52% from the year-ago period.

AMEH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.38% and +43.98%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.67, so we one might conclude that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

