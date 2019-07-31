Are Apollo Micro Systems Limited’s (NSE:APOLLO) Returns On Investment Worth Your While?

Today we are going to look at Apollo Micro Systems Limited (NSE:APOLLO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Apollo Micro Systems:

0.14 = ₹422m ÷ (₹4.5b - ₹1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Apollo Micro Systems has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Apollo Micro Systems Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Apollo Micro Systems's ROCE appears to be around the 13% average of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Apollo Micro Systems's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Apollo Micro Systems's current ROCE of 14% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 32% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how Apollo Micro Systems's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:APOLLO Past Revenue and Net Income, July 31st 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Apollo Micro Systems? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Apollo Micro Systems's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Apollo Micro Systems has total liabilities of ₹1.6b and total assets of ₹4.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. Apollo Micro Systems's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From Apollo Micro Systems's ROCE