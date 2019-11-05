What Is Apollo Micro Systems's (NSE:APOLLO) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Apollo Micro Systems (NSE:APOLLO) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32%, after some slippage. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 24% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for Apollo Micro Systems

How Does Apollo Micro Systems's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.02 that sentiment around Apollo Micro Systems isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Apollo Micro Systems has a lower P/E than the average (13.8) P/E for companies in the aerospace & defense industry.

NSEI:APOLLO Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 5th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Apollo Micro Systems will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Apollo Micro Systems saw earnings per share decrease by 1.7% last year. But EPS is up 14% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Apollo Micro Systems's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Apollo Micro Systems's net debt is 54% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Apollo Micro Systems's P/E Ratio

Apollo Micro Systems has a P/E of 7.0. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.4. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Apollo Micro Systems's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.3 to 7.0 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.