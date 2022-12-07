Apollo, Pimco in Pact to Prevent Creditor Brawl Over Carvana

2
Davide Scigliuzzo and Eliza Ronalds-Hannon
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Some of Carvana Co.’s largest creditors including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Pacific Investment Management Co. have signed a pact that binds them to act together in negotiations with the company, a move meant to prevent the kind of nasty creditor fights that have complicated other debt restructurings in recent years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A group of funds holding around $4 billion of Carvana’s unsecured debt, or around 70% of the total outstanding, have signed the cooperation agreement, which will last a minimum of three months, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The agreement aims to prevent the kind of splintering among lenders that troubled companies such as Envision Healthcare Corp. have used in recent years to secure more favorable terms in complex debt deals. Such infighting is partly an outcome of an era of easy money that’s weakened lender protections and left creditors with few options but to turn against each other for a better spot in the repayment line.

Read more: Credit-Market Clashes Are Getting Uglier, Dirtier, More Common

BlackRock Inc., Ares Management Corp. and Knighthead Capital Management are also part of the group, which is being advised by White & Case LLP and PJT Partners Inc. and includes fewer than ten lenders in total, according to one of the people.

Representatives for each of the lenders and Carvana didn’t immediately comment.

The aim of the group is to present a united front in negotiations around new financing or a debt restructuring for Carvana, a one-time hedge fund darling that has seen its stock plunge 97% this year because of investor concerns over its long-term prospects.

The company’s bonds have been languishing below 50 cents on the dollar, indicating that investors believe the company is at a high probability of default. Bonds held by the group will trade separately from those held by the non-participating creditors and any new buyers will be bound by the terms of the cooperation agreement, one of the people said.

Also read: KKR’s Debt Deal Shows How Ugly Things Are Getting for Lenders

Carvana’s credit outlook has deteriorated due to declining prices for used cars, rising interest rates and a heavy debt load. The company has cut thousands of jobs this year in an effort to slash costs and slow its cash bleed.

(Adds details about creditor fights and Carvana’s oulook from the third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea Debt Crisis Is a Cautionary Tale as Era of Easy Money Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Sitting in a lake teeming with wildlife, several hours by train from Seoul, Korea’s Legoland is an unlikely poster child for the global struggle to fight inflation while maintaining financial stability.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading Boo

  • Inflation won’t bail out taxpayers from the rising burden of federal debt

    Debt-service costs will consume a greater and greater share of the federal budget as low-interest debt rolls over and resets at higher rates.

  • Hedge Fund Sues Grayscale for Data on Battered Bitcoin Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- Fir Tree Capital Management is suing Grayscale Investments for information to investigate potential mismanagement and conflicts of interest at its $10.7 billion Bitcoin fund.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One

  • Biden gets raked over the coals for dismissing border visit: 'Head in the sand'

    President Biden is facing heavy criticism for dismissing the importance of visiting the US-Mexico border. Biden is being accused of burying his head in the sand.

  • Microsoft to Meet with FTC Chair Lina Khan on Activision Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. executives are set to meet with US Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and other commissioners Wednesday to make its final case in favor of its deal to buy gaming studio Activision Blizzard Inc., a person familiar with the meetings said.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deuts

  • Dollar to rebound, accumulate safe-haven strength in 2023: Reuters poll

    The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based on monetary policy, the threat of deeper-than-expected economic weakness and renewed inflationary pressure mean investors may be reaching prematurely for riskier assets. Down over 5% in November, the dollar index had its worst monthly performance since September 2010, in large part on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is about to slow the pace of its rate hikes and that an eventual pause is near.

  • Bitcoin's Stagnant Crypto Dominance Points to Investor Exodus After FTX Bankruptcy

    Digital assets have decoupled from the risk revival in traditional markets in the aftermath of FTX's collapse. Yet, bitcoin's dominance rate has held steady at around 40%, which could represent an exodus of investors from the market. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of U.S. COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday. The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti. Several members of the hacking group were indicted in 2019 and 2020 by the U.S. Justice Department for spying on over 100 companies, including software development companies, telecommunications providers, social media firms, and video game developers.

  • RIAs Are Paying More for Staff and Looking to Hire More, Schwab Says

    “We need to fill an entire football stadium just to support existing growth,” says Lisa Salvi, managing director of business consulting and education at Charles Schwab.

  • Oxy CEO Calls Out California Plans to Fine Oil Firms

    Plans by California lawmakers to potentially [levy penalties on the oil industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/california-lawmakers-to-consider-penalties-on-oil-companies-to-fight-high-gas-prices-11670283628) for high profits are ridiculous, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says. “I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry,” Ms. Hollub said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday. California la

  • CoinMarketCap News, Dec. 5: Top Democrat Faces Backlash over Tweet to SBF

    Some are accusing Maxine Waters of being too friendly with FTX's founder during her attempts to get him to testify in Congress.

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder on Revlon Loan Near Final Resolution

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. fighting over an accidental $900 million payment the bank made two years ago said they are close to resolving their litigation over the mistake.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineMiami’s Cryp

  • Twitter Faces Credit Challenges, Ratings Pulled

    Twitter faces significant challenges as advertisers have balked at promoting their products and services since its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk, pushing credit ratings agencies to pull their ratings. The $44 billion takeover by Musk, who also serves as CEO of Tesla, has been met with a flurry of rash decisions such as the immediate layoffs of 50% of its workforce, attempts to generate revenue by allowing anyone to pay for its infamous blue checkmark that was later rescinded and allowing racist, discriminatory accounts to post tweets again. S&P Global Ratings withdrew its 'B-' long-term issuer credit rating of the social media company on Dec. 2 due to a "lack of sufficient information to maintain the rating," the company said.

  • A Hedge Fund Hit by FTX Collapse Defaults on $36 Million of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Contagion from the messy implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire is spilling into the world of decentralized finance, after a hedge fund was declared in default on almost $36 million of loans.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineM

  • Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again

    The rally that has ensued of late is due for a pause, warns one long-time bull.

  • PFF Grades: Best and worse from Jets vs. Vikings in Week 13

    The PFF grades are reflective of an up and down game

  • Russia appears to have run out of the deadly Iranian-made drones it's been using to terrorize Ukraine, Western officials say

    Most notable of the weapons has been the Shahed-136 used to terrorize Ukrainian cities through attacks against the country's civil infrastructure.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Stitch Fix, Dave & Buster’s, Toll Brothers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • All the Steps Korea Took to Address Its Credit Crisis: Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s credit market is showing signs of stabilizing after suffering its worst rout since the global financial crisis in recent months. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three De

  • Notre Dame football: Compelling quarterbacks continue to enter transfer portal

    Which quarterback do you want Notre Dame to focus greatest on in the portal?