Apollo Plans $1 Billion Financing for Musk’s Twitter Bid

Apollo Plans $1 Billion Financing for Musk’s Twitter Bid
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Heather Perlberg
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. is in talks to lead a preferred financing for Elon Musk’s proposed buyout of Twitter Inc., according to people with knowledge of the deal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The funding, arranged by Morgan Stanley, will exceed $1 billion and may include Sixth Street Partners, among other firms, the people said.

Apollo, Sixth Street and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Twitter stock rose 0.3% to $47.38 at 11:40 a.m. in New York. The stock in prior days had slumped as traders grew more skeptical that Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., will complete the purchase at the $54.20 offer price.

Read more: Musk-Twitter Deal Spread Hits Widest as Traders Doubt Takeover

That’s despite Musk revealing last week he’s getting $7.1 billion in equity commitments from investors including Larry Ellison, Sequoia Capital and Qatar. He persuaded Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal to roll his $1.9 billion of Twitter stock into the privatized company and is seeking to do the same with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

It’s not clear how the preferred equity might change the existing financing proposal, which requires Musk and his partners to contribute $27.25 billion in equity to fund the $44 billion purchase, with the rest coming from junk-rated debt and a margin loan tied to Musk’s Tesla stock.

Preferred equity is a hybrid of debt and equity capital that sits above common equity in the capital structure. Some preferred equity is convertible into common shares at a pre-agreed price, but the proposed funding isn’t. This type typically offers a fixed dividend that can accrue if payments aren’t made.

Marc Rowan, Apollo’s chief executive officer, touted the attractiveness of hybrid investments in a recent interview with David Rubenstein, saying it offers the best risk versus reward in markets.

“You are stepping back from the publicly traded markets, so are getting the benefit of illiquidity and getting downside protection because the world is uncertain from a geopolitical and an economic point of view,” he told Rubenstein’s Bloomberg Wealth.

Read more: Apollo’s Rowan Warns Rivals to Ignore Blockchain at Their Peril

Musk recently boosted his cash position by selling Tesla stock -- about $8.5 billion in the latest round -- and he’s already amassed 9.6% of Twitter’s outstanding shares.

Musk is the world’s richest person with a net worth of $231.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, but much of that fortune is illiquid. Tesla’s stock has tumbled 26% since Musk announced his desire to buy Twitter, stoking concerns among investors that he may need to sell or pledge considerable amounts of stock to fund the bid.

(Updates with type of preferred in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says He Would Restore Former President Donald Trump's Twitter Ban

    Musk said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for scam accounts or automated bots.

  • Elon Musk willing to reverse Trump’s Twitter ban, Netflix may include ads, Bausch Health slumps

    Elon Musk stated he's willing to let Donald Trump back on the Twitter platform, Netflix told employees it may shift to an ad-supported model, and Bausch Health stock slumped.

  • Musk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will stay at the electric car company as long as he is useful amid investor concerns that buying Twitter would distract him from his job at Tesla. He also said China's COVID-19 lockdown measures would not be "a significant issue in the coming weeks" at a time when its Shanghai factory is struggling to ramp up production following a suspension last month. When asked about how long he expects to stay at Tesla, he said: "As long as I can be useful."

  • Army Ordered to Shoot; IMF Talks at Risk: Sri Lanka Latest

    (Bloomberg) -- Violence erupted in Sri Lanka on Monday evening after the brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister, with local reports saying protesters targeted the homes of ruling-party lawmakers and the government ordering the army to shoot anyone damaging property.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advise

  • Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes on Wednesday

    In Wednesday-morning trading, stock markets are mixed -- the Nasdaq down a fraction of a percent, the S&P 500 up a different fraction of a percent on moderately good inflation data -- a pleasant respite from the three-day streak of nonstop selling that began late last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2%. The most likely culprit for Tesla's declining share price is none other than CEO Elon Musk himself, who took the stage at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 yesterday to speak on a variety of subjects -- any one of which could be the one that upset investors today.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Range Resources, and Transocean All Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The shares of energy industry players Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Range Resources (NYSE: RRC), and Transocean (NYSE: RIG) fell as much as 10.5%, 13.5%, and 12%, respectively on May 9. By roughly 1:30 p.m. ET these two vital energy sources were lower in the mid- to high-single digits. For Occidental and Range the oil and natural gas declines are tied directly to their top and bottom lines, given that Occidental is a large oil driller and Range is a large natural gas producer.

  • Coinbase Halted India Service Due to Pressure from Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank applied “informal pressure” on Coinbase Global Inc, preventing the exchange from facilitating purchases of crypto assets through the country’s online retail payments system, chief executive officer Brian Armstrong said on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingValue Stocks Power Gains

  • Investors think unlikely Musk buys Twitter at agreed $44 billion price

    The implied probability of the deal closing at that price fell below 50% when Twitter shares hit $46.75, based on the $54.20 deal price and Twitter's shares having closed at $39.31 on April 1, the last trading day before Musk revealed he had amassed a stake in the social media company. Twitter shares fell as much as 3% to touch a low of $46.50 in afternoon trading. Twitter said at the time that Musk secured $25.5 billion of debt and margin loan financing and was providing a $21 billion equity commitment.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Adaptive Biotech, Smart-Glasses Maker

    Ark ETFs bought and sold biotechnology stocks. Ark's flagship fund trails the S&P 500 over the past five years.

  • Crypto Winter May Be Harsh for Coinbase

    The company plans to invest even if crypto activity continues to fall, but investors may not have the same patience.

  • UPDATE 7-Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

    Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he would reverse Twitter's ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump when he buys the social media platform, the clearest signal yet of Musk's intention to cut moderation of the site. Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, has inked a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc. He has called himself a "free speech absolutist," but given few specific details of his plans. Musk is expected to become Twitter's temporary CEO after closing the deal, Reuters previously reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

  • Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter Ban

    The billionaire entrepreneur said it was a mistake to ban Donald Trump because it alienated a large part of the country and didn’t ultimately result in the former president not having a voice.

  • Tesla recalling more than 130,000 cars as touchscreens overheat and turn off

    The recalls covers certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, as well as Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022

  • Azuki fortunes reverse as sales soar after floor price drop

    Azuki non-fungible token (NFT) sales rose by more than 800% in the past 24 hours after a 50% floor price dive due to rug pull allegations against the founder. See related article: Twitter hacker takes over verified accounts to promote fake Azuki NFT drop Fast facts More than US$50 million worth of Azukis have been […]

  • Explainer-Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?

    Twitter Inc shares have plunged to their lowest level since the social media company agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk for $44 billion on April 25, raising questions over whether the world's richest person will try to renegotiate the deal. On Tuesday, the implied probability of the deal closing at the agreed price fell below 50% for the first time, when Twitter shares dropped below $46.75. News that Musk would lift a ban on former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, while significant politically, did not move the stock.

  • Buy GM Shares, But Not Ford or Tesla. Here’s What One Analyst Says.

    Berenberg analyst Adrian Yanoshik launched coverage of the auto sector Tuesday. He likes GM stock along with some European auto makers. He is lukewarm on Ford and Tesla shares.

  • Disney Bulls Stay Put Even After Netflix Streaming Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as Walt Disney Co.’s stock heads for its biggest annual drop in at least 47 years, analysts are clinging to their price targets for the media giant, betting that it can avoid the loss of streaming-video subscribers that’s crushed rival Netflix Inc.’s share price.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingValue S

  • AMC tops earnings estimates, stock rises premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for AMC.

  • Prices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation Persisting

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer prices rose by more than forecast in April, indicating inflation will persist at elevated levels for longer and keeping the Federal Reserve on the path of aggressive interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingValue Stocks Power Gains While Tech Lags Behind: Markets WrapNike Escalates F

  • Alexandra Daddario & Percy Jackson Author Support Leah Sava Jeffries amid Backlash Over Casting

    Leah Sava Jeffries said in an Instagram video that her TikTok account had been banned due to people being upset, telling fans, "They literally took down my whole account"