Apollo and Rivals Pushed Aside in Scrum to Own a Piece of SVB

Allison McNeely and Dawn Lim
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- After Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Apollo Global Management Inc. and its investment rivals began angling for ways to profit off the once-storied technology bank.

Most Read from Bloomberg

They circled SVB’s loan book. Apollo was also interested in buying the SVB business and staff dedicated to making loans, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Washington had other ideas.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s message was clear, according to people familiar with the matter: Only chartered banks could bid on the firm. Financial regulators wanted to steer the failed lender to another bank that could handle deposits — and they preferred a smaller suitor.

Private equity firms would be a buyer of last resort.

“There’s a deep concern from policymakers that some private equity bidders will cherry-pick the best assets and leave behind more problematic elements — exposing taxpayers and the deposit insurance fund to risk,” said Milan Dalal, managing partner of government advisory firm Tiger Hill Partners.

Private market giants have gobbled up everything from single-family housing to hospitals. But buying an entire bank would subject these investment firms to new regulations.

The FDIC doesn’t currently have a deadline for submitting bids, according to a person familiar with the matter. Apollo and the FDIC declined to comment.

Appealing Loans

Silicon Valley Bank fell into FDIC receivership last week after its customer base of venture capitalists and startups began pulling capital in one of history’s biggest bank runs. The bank’s collapse was one of three US bank failures in the span of a week, as rising interest rates created a liquidity crisis for the institutions.

Silicon Valley Bank’s book of loans, in particular, appealed to Apollo, Blackstone Inc. and several other alternative investment firms. That book consists mostly of short-term credit facilities to VC firms.

Blackstone declined to comment.

After the FDIC seized the bank, Apollo and Blackstone executives spent the weekend asking advisers and acquaintances in Washington how they could get in on the action, according to people with knowledge of the matter. They’d raised giant pools of capital and wanted to know whether the FDIC would let them put it to work, one person said.

Apollo staff studied SVB’s financials and scoured portfolios to determine the value of assets, another person said. They sensed an opportunity for the firm’s credit unit. Apollo wanted to understand the regulatory implications if it were to acquire the bank’s origination business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The credit arm has been building a business originating investment-grade debt — a key growth area for Apollo Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowan.

Big Disadvantage

The FDIC could face political blowback if it hands lucrative assets to a private equity firm. Indeed, an SVB adviser warned some of those firms they were at a disadvantage to banks during the FDIC’s first attempt to auction the failed institution last weekend.

The regulator also aims to avoid any deal that would add heft to the biggest financial institutions. The FDIC told executives and lobbyists in recent days that it wants to keep SVB and its relationships with customers intact, one person said.

If no satisfactory buyer steps up, the biggest investment firms will be ready. This could echo the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, when private equity investors such as J. Christopher Flowers and Steven Mnuchin — who later became US Treasury secretary — swooped in to profit from distressed banks.

The FDIC found in a 2021 study that private capital helped stabilize the system when banks were stretched during the Great Recession. The regulator is continuing to speak with some of the investment firms, one person said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • First Republic Bank Rescued by US Banks

    First Republic Bank shored up its liquidity on Thursday as 11 banks provided $30 billion in deposits.

  • The Fed's discount window is lending to banks at 2008 levels

    After Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) failed, and Silvergate and Signature banks closed down, the US government figured the banking sector needed a boost. It decided to inject money, and stability, into the system to stave off the threat of widespread panic.

  • Banks borrow record-breaking $160B from Fed crisis lending programs

    The Federal Reserve's emergency bank lending surged to a record high this week amid fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

  • Halle Berry Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Nahla to Celebrate Her 15th Birthday: 'Sweet Angel'

    Halle Berry is mom to son Maceo, 9, and daughter Nahla, 15

  • Anne Ackerley

    Ackerley, 61, joined BlackRock in 2000 and has led the retirement group since 2015. Later this year, BlackRock plans to launch its LifePath Paycheck target-date strategy, which will allow participants to receive a stream of guaranteed income from their 401(k) plans.

  • Are Annuities Insured?

    An annuity is a type of insurance contract that can offer a guaranteed income stream, making them a common investment of retirees. In exchange for a lump sum or a series of payments, an insurance company provides guaranteed returns. While … Continue reading → The post Are Annuities Insured? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Shale Drillers Are Ready to Weather Any Downturn, Kimmeridge Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale explorers are well prepared to manage a potential credit crisis after piling up cash and paying down most of their debt, according to private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy Management Co.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000How First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineAnother Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyUBS, Credit Suisse

  • Dua Lipa’s Bright Yellow Jacket Had a Secret SpongeBob SquarePants Homage

    She's officially a cartoon fangirl.

  • Texas Court Overturns Power Price Rulings From 2021 Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas appeals court reversed a decision by regulators to keep electricity prices elevated at the maximum level allowed during a deadly February 2021 freeze in a big win for generators including Vistra Corp.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000How First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineAnother Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyUBS,

  • Meta is pushing the metaverse aside for AI

    Meta is pushing AI as the solution to its lagging ad sales and Wall Street's metaverse wariness.

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.

  • Market bottom may be near, according to Michael Burry. Here are 2 stocks that may have already bottomed

    Savvy investors can win on their trades whether the market goes up or down, and no one knows this better than Michael Burry. Burry, whose successes in profiting from the financial crisis of 2008 were featured in the book and film The Big Short, has turned his eye to historical analogies, and is hinting at reasons for optimism in today’s environment following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Referring back to the October bank panic of 1907, Burry notes certain similarities with today’

  • 3 Highly Ranked Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 7%

    The rising earnings estimate revisions are a great sign that these companies are benefiting from a strong business environment which should lead to more upside in their stocks along with the passive income.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Why I've Loaded Up on This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

    Buying Enterprise turned out to be a smart move. The stock has delivered a total return of over 120% in less than three years. Earlier this month, I bought a lot more shares of Enterprise Products Partners.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These highly profitable, time-tested stocks are perfect for conservative investors looking to grow their wealth.

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feel

  • 10 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks recommended by ChatGPT. To skip our detailed analysis of ChatGPT and developments in artificial intelligence, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years. One of the biggest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) seen […]

  • Vietnam's VinFast says three sales executives have left EV company

    Vietnamese electric-vehicle (EV) start-up VinFast said on Friday three senior sales and customer-service have left the company this week. In a statement to Reuters, VinFast said Gareth Dunsmore, deputy chief executive for global sales and marketing, had left "due to personal reasons and we respect his decision". VinFast said two other U.S.-based executives had left because of "changes in the management model and specific business requirements": Greg Tebbutt, who had been chief marketing officer, and Craig Westbrook, former chief service officer.