ApolloMD Emergency Medicine Scholarship for Residents Application Now Open

Application Deadline June 15, 2020

ATLANTA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Emergency Medicine Residents' Appreciation Day, ApolloMD is pleased to announce the Third Annual ApolloMD Emergency Medicine Scholarship for Residents is now open to applicants. The application deadline is Monday, June 15. The recipient will be notified in July and officially announced in August.

"Our hope is to continue this annual scholarship as a way to pay it forward to the young physicians pursuing a career in emergency medicine. We aim to support this chapter of growth by making a small financial contribution to one outstanding resident each year," said Yogin Patel, MD, ApolloMD President.

Applicants are required to be in good standing with a U.S. allopathic or osteopathic medical school, as well as pursuing a career in Emergency Medicine. Candidates must also be participating in the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) or currently training in an Emergency Medicine Residency Program. Other qualifying factors include scholarly achievements, leadership or membership involvement with accredited medical societies and organizations and philanthropic commitments.

Meet our 2018 and 2019 scholarship recipients:

Dr. Loren Touma received her bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. She received her medical degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, Miss.

"I feel honored and humbled to be selected for the first ApolloMD Emergency Medicine Residency Scholarship. This scholarship will aid me in my journey towards becoming the best emergency medicine physician I can be," said Touma. "In the future, my goal is to work in a leadership role as an advocate on behalf of the medical profession at both the grassroots and national level. As a hopeful emergency medicine resident, I look forward to incorporating my leadership skills and experience with the practice of medicine to support my peers and prospective patients."

Dr. Touma is currently finishing up her first-year with the Department of Emergency Medicine at Jefferson Northeast in the Philadelphia area. She continues to exemplify her passion for leadership as she joins the Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians Board of Directors as a Resident Board Member in April 2020.

Dr. Jana Florian received her bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She received her medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine in Massachusetts.

"As a new emergency medicine physician, this award is a wonderful privilege to support me as I enter a chapter in my training full of big changes, growth and learning," said Dr. Florian. "Thank you for recognizing and cheering on the next generation of emergency medicine trainees. The magic of this specialty is it is a team effort. I am very grateful for the people on the front lines and behind the scenes who see us and show up with us every day."

Dr. Florian is finishing up her first-year with the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of California, Irvine.

For more information, or to apply for the scholarship, visit apollomd.com.

