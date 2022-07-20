Apology after Black girls snubbed at park parade
A Sesame Street-themed amusement park apologized after a mom posted video showing a costumed character waving off two 6-year-old Black girls during a parade. (July 20)
A Sesame Street-themed amusement park apologized after a mom posted video showing a costumed character waving off two 6-year-old Black girls during a parade. (July 20)
Sesame Place, the theme park based on characters from the iconic children’s TV show, issued an apology after a video showed two Black girls seemingly being snubbed by a performer.
There's no wrong time to clean up the chaos in your home. With these helpful items, it'll be a breeze.
Amazon has everything you need to ensure your kids get enough Vitamin D this summer, from batting tees to volleyball nets.
Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed when he was shot in the Highland Park Fourth of July 4 parade mass shooting, is “making some hopeful progress,” his family said Monday, but is still in critical condition.
Teens shot and wounded at Richmond park
The Miami Heat initially signed unproven forward Haywood Highsmith as a COVID-19 replacement player in late December last season. Just months later, Highsmith is preparing to enter this upcoming season as a potential Heat replacement for starting forward P.J. Tucker.
The Bipartisan Safer Communities act is a start to better gun control practices, but I believe that lawmakers can do better.
Be done with the gross and the boring - check out these awesome products that will hack your daily life.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The mind reels back to that photograph that said it all: Miami owned football for a minute, therefore Miami owned sports in America.. Can it really be almost 40 years ago!?
Advocates accused Sheriff Carmine Marceno of violating Daniel Marquez's constitutional rights and publishing edited text messages.
The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservative Americans. (July 19)
The mother posted a now-viral video that appears to show a performer dismissing her two daughters.
Some Idaho doctors keep side roles as abortion providers from neighbors, coworkers, family. Though legal, they face repercussions in work and life.
"Had that been me, that whole parade would’ve been in flames."View Entire Post ›
The Atlantic Basin remain quiet with no development expected over the next several days. In the Pacific, there is lots to discuss!
The former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.
She is the fourth Black woman to ever serve on the court, which is considered second only to the Supreme Court.
21-year-old Nia Sioux starred on reality TV show 'Dance Moms.' She has since become an influencer on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.
“This is a profoundly anti-woman proposal, firmly in the tradition of the American anti-abortion movement”