An apology in Boston

The mayor of Boston formally apologized to two Black men who were wrongfully accused of murdering a pregnant white woman and her unborn child in 1989. The Israeli military says it uncovered a major Hamas command center in Gaza City. Deion Sanders, the transfer portal king, has struck again.

Now, here's Thursday's news

Boston mayor apologizes to Black men wrongfully accused of murder

The mayor of Boston formally apologized to two Black men who were wrongfully accused of murdering a pregnant white woman and her unborn child in 1989 – a notorious murder case that sowed decades of distrust between the Boston Police Department and the city's Black community.

"I am so sorry for what you endured," Michelle Wu said in an apology addressed to Willie Bennett and Alan Swanson on Wednesday. "I am so sorry for the pain that you have carried for so many years. What was done to you was unjust, unfair, racist and wrong."

In 1989, Swanson and Bennett were named as suspects in the death of Carol Stuart , whose husband, Charles Stuart , plotted her killing and then accused an unidentified Black man for the murder, sparking what the mayor called a "systemic campaign targeting Black men" based on "a false, racist claim."

Michael Cox , the Boston police commissioner, apologized on behalf of the police department for "the poor investigation, overzealous behavior and, more likely, unconstitutional behavior."

Flanking the speakers were Swanson and members of Bennett's family. The mayor handed them formal apology letters and said the gesture was "just the beginning of a much longer journey of accountability and action."

Joseph Bennett, below, nephew of Willie Bennett, who was wrongly accused in the 1989 death of Carol Stuart, is comforted by a family member as he becomes emotional during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Boston. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issues a formal apology to Alan Swanson and Willie Bennett during the news conference for their wrongful arrests following the 1989 death of Carol Stuart, whose husband, Charles Stuart, had orchestrated her murder.

Trump asks SCOTUS to reject DOJ's call for swift intervention in election fraud case

Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to steer clear of an unprecedented appeal that could resolve whether he is entitled to immunity from criminal charges over his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election. The extraordinary appeal was filed this month by special counsel Jack Smith, who in August secured a four-count indictment against Trump for conspiring to steal the 2020 election. Before a lower court could consider those charges, Trump claimed he was immune from prosecution. If the Supreme Court agrees to take the case now, the decision would have enormous consequences for Trump's extensive legal woes. Read more

More news to know now

Israel says it uncovered Hamas command center as Gaza death toll tops 20,000

The Israeli military on Wednesday said it had uncovered a major Hamas command center in Gaza City, inflicting what it described as a serious blow to the Islamic militant group. It came as Hamas’ top leader arrived in Egypt for talks aimed at brokering a temporary cease-fire and a new deal for Hamas to swap Israeli hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Israel has vowed to press ahead with their offensive after an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in Israel killed 1,200 people and saw 240 taken hostage. The offensive has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians and driven 1.9 million from their homes. Read more

A Palestinian youth looks on from a U.N. school where displaced people take shelter after an Israeli strike hit a house nearby, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec. 21, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

Judge orders release of over 150 names of people mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit documents

A federal judge has ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. The people, including sex abuse victims and Epstein's employees, have until Jan. 1 to appeal the order, signed Monday by Judge Loretta A. Preska. For several years, Preska has reviewed documents sought by the Miami Herald from a civil case, filed by one of Epstein's victims, that eventually was settled. Epstein killed himself in his prison cell in 2019 a month after he pleaded not guilty to sex-trafficking and abusing dozens of minors. Read more

Transfer portal king Deion Sanders again reels in top transfer recruiting class

The transfer portal king has struck again. After pulling in the nation’s No. 1 class of college football transfer recruits for 2023, Colorado coach Deion Sanders signed 16 new transfer players this time for a transfer class that again ranks No. 1 for 2024, according to Rivals.com and 247Sports. The signings were confirmed Wednesday by Colorado on the first day of the early signing period for recruiting. It included four offensive linemen — part of a strategy by Sanders this time to fill glaring needs on a team that finished 4-8 in 2023. Read more

University of Colorado Head Football Coach Deion Sanders at the 2023 Sport Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Award on Dec. 6, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Photo of the day: Brodie The Goldendoodle steals show at Lakers game

The past week in basketball featured Ja Morant's return, a game-winning shot from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Damian Lillard joining the 20,000 points club. But perhaps none of these stars caught fans' attention quite like Brodie the Goldendoodle. The 80-pound social media star was courtside at Crypto.com Arena on Monday with his owner, Cliff Brush Jr., Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Spike Lee to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New York Knicks. Read more

Brodie The Goldendoodle dog was a crowd favorite at the Lakers-Knicks game Crypto.com Arena.

