Apontis Pharma (FRA:APPH) shareholders have endured a 53% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Apontis Pharma AG (FRA:APPH) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 17% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 53% in that period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Apontis Pharma grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Apontis Pharma managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Apontis Pharma has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Apontis Pharma will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Apontis Pharma shareholders are down 53% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 7.7% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Apontis Pharma that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

