Apopka man arrested in connection with gun shop robberies in Melbourne, Clearwater

An Apopka Man is facing charges in connection with a string of crimes, including breaking into a Melbourne gun shop and trying to burglarize another gun shop in Clearwater on Friday.

When he was arrested, police said 14 guns were recovered.

Jeremy Middleton, 24, is facing a long list of charges for his alleged involvement in a smash-and-grab at Sicario’s Gun Shop on North Wickham Road.

Once inside, the suspect caught on surveillance stole several firearms. A dark colored Honda was spotted leaving the scene. A dark-colored Honda was spotted leaving the scene two days later.

Two days later, on the opposite side of the state, law enforcement responded to a burglary in progress at Arms for Defense, a gun shop in Clearwater. The suspect didn’t make it inside before Pinellas County deputies arrived.

Apopka police and ATF searched Middleton’s home over the weekend and found the stolen weapon’s at his Apopka home.

Middleton remains in custody in Pinellas County.

