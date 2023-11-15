Apopka man crashes car while running from Polk County deputies

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Hogue, 37, of Apopka, and Rebecca Kozub, of Ocoee, Monday morning after they say they fled from deputies and crashed their car and it was all caught on neighborhood cameras.

Polk County deputies had received multiple calls for car burglaries in the Davenport area, and on Monday morning, they responded to a possible car burglary in the Preservation Pointe neighborhood.

According to deputies, they spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car and attempted to stop them.

Investigators said the car turned around and tried to run, however, the deputies knew there was only one way in and out of the subdivision.

The suspects continued trying to find an exit, speeding through the streets and eventually crashing their car into a parked vehicle on the street, according to deputies.

Deputies were able to pull the two suspects from the car and rendered aid until emergency crews arrived.

“Fleeing from a law enforcement traffic stop demonstrates very poor decision making, but to do it in a small, residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed is a terrible idea, and dangerous. It’s amazing and fortunate that nobody innocent was hurt or killed. They could have very easily crashed into a house. It should not come as a surprise that the driver has a tattoo on his neck that says, ‘All gas, no brakes,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Both Hogue and Kozub were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Hogue has since been released and arrested while Kozub remains in the hospital.

