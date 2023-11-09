Apopka police search for ‘missing and endangered’ 14-year-old girl

Police in Apopka are looking for help to find a “missing and endangered” teen.

Investigators said 14-year-old Makenzie Rose Kepka has been missing since Wednesday night.

Police said she was last seen leaving her home around 6 p.m.

Investigators say Makenzie has several mental health conditions.

She is around 5 foot 4 inches tall, has long black hair, blue eyes and weighs around 118 pounds.

Police said she also goes by the name “Jordan Wood.”

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

