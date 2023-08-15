Apopka police search for person accused of setting school entrance on fire

Apopka police said they are searching for the person who set the entrance of a school on fire.

Police said on Monday around 4:50 a.m. someone enter Kelly Park School, located at 4700 Jason Dwelley Parkway, and set fire to the entrance of the school causing property damage.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office and Apopka Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest, who was captured on surveillance footage.

If you have information, you are asked to contact APDCID@Apopka.net or reach out anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or crimeline.org.

